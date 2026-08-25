Instacart and Petsense by Tractor Supply Launch Exclusive Same-Day Delivery Partnership

The specialty pet retailer brings delivery in as fast as an hour to pet lovers nationwide with no markups

Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), a leading grocery technology company in North America, and Petsense by Tractor Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tractor Supply Company (Nasdaq: TSCO), today announced a new partnership making Instacart the exclusive same-day delivery partner for Petsense. Starting today, customers can shop Petsense's large assortment of pet foods and supplies through the Instacart App and website, with same-day delivery in as fast as an hour with no markups.

Petsense by Tractor Supply joins the Instacart Marketplace with no markups for delivery in as fast as an hour

"Petsense has built a loyal following among pet owners who care deeply about the wellbeing of their animals," said Blake Wallace, Vice President of Commercial Partnerships. "We're thrilled to be Petsense's exclusive same-day delivery partner, making it easier than ever for customers to get the specialty products their pets love, whenever they need them."

"At Petsense, we believe that ensuring the health and happiness of your pets should be the easiest decision you make in a day," said Shawn Blankenship, Vice President of Petsense by Tractor Supply. "By partnering with Instacart to offer same-day delivery, customers can now receive our top-quality assortment of pet food and supplies in as little as an hour. This partnership represents our commitment to being the most convenient and dependable place to shop for your pets."

With over 130 stores nationwide, Petsense offers a carefully curated selection of boutique and specialty brands, many exclusive to their stores, chosen for their exceptional quality and commitment to pet health and well-being.

Petsense joins more than 2,200 national and local retail banners on the Instacart Marketplace. To welcome Petsense to the Instacart Marketplace, customers can take $10 off their first qualifying $50 Petsense purchase on Instacart* now through September 30 on Instacart.

To start shopping Petsense, customers can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/petsense/storefront or download the Instacart App on their mobile device.

About Instacart

Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners -- representing nearly 100,000 stores -- to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI offerings, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Petsense by Tractor Supply

Petsense by Tractor Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), is a pet specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities. Founded in 2005, Petsense by Tractor Supply specializes in providing a large assortment of pet food, supplies and services, such as grooming and training, and offering customers a tailored experience while providing the top-quality products they need at a price they love. Petsense by Tractor Supply carries a range of nationally recognized brands including Fromm, Orijen, Acana, Purina Pro Plan, Hill's Science Diet, Victor, Royal Canin, and NutriSource. Petsense by Tractor Supply is also committed to promoting responsible pet ownership through pet adoptions, community involvement and education. As of August 25, 2026, the Company operated 209 total Petsense stores across 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

*$15 off for qualifying customers is valid through 9/30/2026 at 11:59PM PT and is valid only in the United States for your first Petsense order of $50 or more and purchased through Instacart, while supplies last. Discount will be applied to the total purchase price, and excludes taxes, service fees, special handling fees and/or other fees; offer cannot be applied to alcohol products. Deliveries subject to availability. In order to take advantage of this offer, customers must have a valid account on Instacart with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Only one offer per household. Instacart reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer may not be sold, copied, modified, transferred or used retroactively for prior purchases. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon, and/or offer. Offer has no cash value. Instacart is not a retailer or seller. Instacart may not be available in all zip or post codes.

Instacart Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instacart-and-petsense-by-tractor-supply-launch-exclusive-same-day-delivery-partnership-302858578.html

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

instacartCARTNASDAQ:CART
CART
The Conversation (0)
Ni-Co Énergie annonce des résultats d'échantillons choisis à Kremer-2 titrant jusqu'à 1,21 % Ni, 0,14 % Cu et 0,10 % Co; 11 des 33 échantillons de Kremer-2 ont retourné plus de 0,5 % Ni.

Ni-Co Énergie annonce des résultats d'échantillons choisis à Kremer-2 titrant jusqu'à 1,21 % Ni, 0,14 % Cu et 0,10 % Co; 11 des 33 échantillons de Kremer-2 ont retourné plus de 0,5 % Ni.

(TheNewswire) Des échantillons choisis de surface prélevés à plusieurs endroits sur environ 2 km dans le corridor géophysique plus large de Kremer-2 confirment la présence de minéralisation sulfurée nickélifère-cuprifère-cobaltifère en surface GATINEAU, QUÉBEC TheNewswire - 22 juillet 2026 Ni-Co... Keep Reading...
National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

Research paper examines why diversity, equity and inclusion should be a foundational element of musculoskeletal disorder prevention and provides equitable solutions to minimize worker risks While efforts have been made in recent years to increase workplace safety through regulations, innovative... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Expands Offering to Ecommerce Imagery: Unveils Cutting-Edge 3D Model-AI Photo Rendering Services, Transforming 2D Photos into Dynamic Product Visuals

Nextech3D.ai Expands Offering to Ecommerce Imagery: Unveils Cutting-Edge 3D Model-AI Photo Rendering Services, Transforming 2D Photos into Dynamic Product Visuals

New ecommerce expansion with AI 3D-Photography Tools Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group ``Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Releasing New 3D GPT-AI For Toggle3D.ai The "All-IN-ONE 3D Platform"

Nextech3D.ai Releasing New 3D GPT-AI For Toggle3D.ai The "All-IN-ONE 3D Platform"

Launching Several Enhanced AI Productivity ToolsContent Management of 3D models (3D Cloud)New EXPANDED Generative AI texturing libraryAI 3D Mesh Search EngineJoin the CEO Livestreams TODAY April 4 showcasing NEW AI TechnologyNextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D... Keep Reading...

Aurora Celebrates Summer with New Innovation Launching Across Canada

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Additions to product lineup include snackable edibles, bold flavoured vapes, signature hash and an original flower strain Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, is launching a fresh lineup of innovative products, available... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Drills New Company Record of 27.8% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Just 374 Metres at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

Nine Mile Metals DDH WD-26-07 Intersects High Grade VMS Zones Including 24m of 2.77% Cu-Eq and 9.2m of 4.14% Cu-Eq

NevGold Expands Recent Mineral Resource Estimate With First 2026 Drillholes; 1.16% Antimony Over 3.0 Meters Within 1.38 g/t AuEq Over 50.3 Meters From Surface

SAGA Metals Completes Mineral Resource Estimate Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Related News

gold investing

Agnico Eagle Takes US$41.1 Million Stake in Radisson Mining

QIMC Drills New Company Record of 27.8% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Just 374 Metres at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals DDH WD-26-07 Intersects High Grade VMS Zones Including 24m of 2.77% Cu-Eq and 9.2m of 4.14% Cu-Eq

precious metals investing

NevGold Expands Recent Mineral Resource Estimate With First 2026 Drillholes; 1.16% Antimony Over 3.0 Meters Within 1.38 g/t AuEq Over 50.3 Meters From Surface

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Completes Mineral Resource Estimate Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

precious metals investing

Graycliff Shakespeare Drilling Update

precious metals investing

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Extension of Polaris Project Option Commitment