Instacart and Gopuff Announce New, First-of-Its-Kind Partnership in the U.S.

Gopuff will join the Instacart Marketplace and leverage Instacart Carrot Ads, expanding choice for consumers and reach for advertisers
- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), a leading grocery technology company, and Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, today announced that Gopuff will join the Instacart Marketplace and leverage Instacart Carrot Ads technology to power advertising on its own digital storefront in the U.S. Instacart customers will have a new way to shop Gopuff's curated selection of groceries and everyday essentials with all orders fulfilled by Gopuff in as fast as 15 minutes. For advertisers, the partnership will extend the reach of the Instacart Ads ecosystem to Gopuff's millions of on-demand customers.
"Introducing Gopuff to the Instacart Marketplace offers our consumers even more selection: they'll have a fast and convenient way to shop everything from groceries and household staples to snacks and beverages," said Ali Miller, General Manager of Advertising at Instacart. "Our partnership also helps brands further scale their reach and results by extending Instacart Ads to the millions of on-demand consumers who shop on Gopuff directly. In an increasingly fragmented retail media landscape, the Instacart Ads ecosystem makes it easier for brands and agencies to optimize, manage, and measure campaigns through one connected platform."
"Through this partnership with Instacart, Gopuff will now have access to world-class retail media technology and a massive advertiser ecosystem," said Alberto Menolascina, Chief Business Officer at Gopuff. "Soon, Instacart customers will get access to the Gopuff experience for groceries and everyday essentials. Thanks to Gopuff's inventory and fulfillment capabilities, we can deliver with a level of speed and accuracy that's difficult to match. This partnership puts Gopuff's always-on convenience at customers' fingertips, giving them a reliable way to get whatever they need, whenever they need it."
Introducing Fast Delivery Through Gopuff
Gopuff will soon join the Instacart Marketplace, giving Instacart customers access to Gopuff's inventory of thousands of everyday essentials including fresh groceries, snacks, beverages, and household staples, with fast delivery. Orders placed through Instacart for Gopuff products will be fulfilled and delivered directly by Gopuff, leveraging its own network of micro-fulfillment centers and delivery infrastructure.
Gopuff operates 365 days a year with 24/7 delivery in select locations and late-night hours across its broader network. Because Gopuff is vertically integrated, the company is able to offer fast delivery of a relevant assortment of products at affordable prices, with greater control over inventory and fulfillment.
The expansion builds on an existing relationship between the two companies — BevMo!, the specialty beverage retailer owned by Gopuff, has been a longtime Instacart Marketplace partner, offering customers same-day delivery of beer, wine, and spirits. Gopuff will join more than 2,200 national and local retail banners on the Instacart Marketplace, spanning grocery, home improvement, beauty, pet, household, and wellness categories.
In-App Placements to Accelerate Sales on Gopuff with Instacart Carrot Ads
Through this integration, more than 9,000 brand advertisers using Instacart Ads will extend their campaigns to reach Gopuff and BevMo! consumers. This will allow brands to reach a broader audience of on-demand consumers, especially Gen Z and Millennials, tapping into sales during all hours of the day and amplifying more immediate grocery shopping behavior as part of the growing Carrot Ads ecosystem. In addition to Instacart Ads ecosystem campaigns, advertisers will continue to have the option to activate campaigns specifically on Gopuff's digital storefront through their Instacart team.
Carrot Ads extends the same technology, optimization, and accredited measurements that powers advertising on the Instacart Marketplace to ecommerce partners, giving them access to enterprise-grade retail media built for grocery. Gopuff will be utilizing Carrot Ads customization options to tailor the ad experience to fit the needs of their platform and consumer behavior.
Gopuff Ads continues to work directly with brands on bespoke, full-funnel activations, driving brand awareness through custom onsite and offsite experiences, product trial through sampling, and smarter advertising decisions by turning best-in-class, first-party insights into on-demand shopping behavior. As both a retailer and a media partner, Gopuff Ads turns its direct brand relationships and the immediacy of the channel into awareness, trial and lasting loyalty.
Carrot Ads is a retail media platform from Instacart that enables partners — including grocers, marketplaces, and commerce platforms — to build or grow their own retail media businesses. It extends Instacart's ad technology digital storefronts, apps, and other owned commerce channels. Today, Instacart has more than 310 partners leveraging the Carrot Ads platform.
About Instacart
Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI offerings, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.
About Gopuff
Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, offers more than 5,000 products delivered in as fast as 15 minutes. Founded in 2013 by Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, the company operates its own micro-fulfillment centers, leveraging proprietary technology and a hyper-local logistics network to offer speed, reliability, and affordability to millions of customers across the U.S. and U.K.
To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, X or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.
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SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart