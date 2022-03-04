Gaming Investing News
Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, today announced the launch of its popular online gaming content in the state of Connecticut with DraftKings. This marks the third U.S. state in which Inspired is delivering its online gaming portfolio of products. With this launch, Inspired's popular and entertaining game themes, including Big Spin Bonus™ Bullion Bars™ and Gold Cash Free Spins™ are available in the state for the first time, with more in the pipeline.

Connecticut became the sixth state in the U.S. to launch legal, regulated online gambling in October 2021 . Online casino gaming is available with two operators in Connecticut , generating approximately $19 million in online casino revenue in January, its third full month of operations.

"We are very excited to launch our best Interactive games early in the process in Connecticut , which is in its iGaming infancy," said Brooks Pierce , President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "We have grown our presence in both New Jersey and Michigan , where we are now represented with 70% of operators, respectively, and we intend to do the same in Connecticut.  We view the North American iGaming market as a huge opportunity, and key to our strategy of growing the digital segments of our business."

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 , and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov .

Contact :
For Investors
IR@inseinc.com
+1 646 565-6938

For Press and Sales
inspiredsales@inseinc.com

