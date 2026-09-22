Inomin Stakes New Claim Adjacent to Beaver-Lynx Polymetallic Project

Inomin Stakes New Claim Adjacent to Beaver-Lynx Polymetallic Project

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE,OTC:IMINF) ("Inomin" or the "Company") has staked a new mineral claim, covering approximately 1,128-hectares, adjacent to the Beaver-Lynx polymetallic project. The claim covers most of a 5-kilometre-long magnetic feature identified by airborne magnetic surveying. As mineralization at Beaver-Lynx is typically associated with magnetite, this ground likely represents another large, high-priority target for nickel and other critical minerals.

Upon receipt of government approval, the mineral claim will become subject to the Earn-in and Joint Venture Agreement dated April 25, 2025 between Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo") and the Company. The Beaver-Lynx Management Committee will determine whether to include it in the project. Should the claim not be included in the Beaver-Lynx project, Inomin will own the property exclusively.

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Inomin has applied for a new mineral claim outlined in blue covering a substantial target. 

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John Gomez, President & CEO of Inomin, commented, "The new claim represents a highly efficient expansion of Beaver-Lynx. By staking this magnetic anomaly, we position Inomin to leverage the same geological hallmarks driving our exploration successes. Upon anticipated approval, this claim integrates into our earn-in structure with Sumitomo, or remains the sole ownership of Inomin, monetizing additional value for our shareholders."

About Beaver-Lynx

The 28,000-hectare Beaver-Lynx project is located approximately 50 kilometres north of Williams Lake and adjacent to Trekor Metals Ltd.'s Gibraltar mine, Canada's second largest open-pit copper operation. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including all-season road access, nearby hydroelectric power, and proximity to an active rail haulage line. Local communities provide comprehensive services and a skilled workforce.

Until 2026, exploration focused exclusively on the Beaver block, where drilling has outlined extensive nickel and magnesium mineralization, along with cobalt, chromium, platinum, and palladium. Drilling has also intersected copper, silver, and gold, underscoring the polymetallic nature of the system.

The Lynx block, located 10 kilometres south of Beaver, hosts multiple high priority magnetic and geochemical targets comparable in size - and in some cases larger - than those at Beaver. Together, Beaver and Lynx outline a significant district scale critical minerals opportunity.

The 2026 Beaver-Lynx exploration program is being undertaken in collaboration with Sumitomo that are funding the program; Inomin is the project operator. For further information, visit www.inominmines.com.

Other News

To align closer with industry compensation standards, the Company has updated the following monthly compensation and service arrangements:

  • President & CEO: $10,000 per month
  • Corporate Secretary: $3,600 per month

Separately, the monthly fee under the Company's existing agreement for accounting services, which include bookkeeping, treasury, financial reporting and CFO services, has been increased from $2,500 to $4,000. These services are provided by a firm of which the Company's CFO is a director and officer.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources. The Company focuses on opportunities offering largescale discovery potential, resource definition, and pathways to development. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. Additional information is available at www.inominmines.com.

Victor Jaramillo, P.Geo., VP, Exploration & Director of Inomin Mines and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President & CEO

For more information contact:

John Gomez
info@inominmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur".

This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts, and statements as to

management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, claim application, exploration targets, plans and expectations of the Company with respect to exploration programs and the mineral potential of the Beaver-Lynx property.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that future drilling programs at the Beaver-Lynx property are not carried out.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315321

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