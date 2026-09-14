Inomin Completes Exploration at Beaver-Lynx

Inomin Completes Exploration at Beaver-Lynx

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE,OTC:IMINF) ("Inomin" or the "Company") has completed its drilling and exploration program at the 28,000-hectare Beaver-Lynx polymetallic project in south-central British Columbia. The approximately $2.3 million exploration program, funded by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd., ("Sumitomo") represents the largest single exploration investment at Beaver-Lynx to date, and includes the first-ever drilling at the Lynx block.

2026 Drilling Program – Lynx Block

Drilling at Lynx consisted of nine holes totaling 3,452.8 metres at the Onuki zone, a 6 km² target characterized by strong magnetic responses and surface sampling anomalies. Inomin also completed a 158.4 line-kilometer ground magnetic survey at Onuki to refine drill targeting and improve structural interpretation.

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Photo of serpentinized drill core from hole three at Onuki.

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Onuki is one of several 3–6 km² magnetic targets defined by airborne geophysics and surface rock sampling at Lynx. These targets exhibit geological characteristics similar to the Beaver block to the north, where Inomin has outlined multiple zones of near-surface, nickel-magnesium mineralization with accessory cobalt, chromium, platinum, and palladium.

John Gomez, President & CEO of Inomin, stated: "Our 2026 program indicates that mineralization at Onuki displays similar characteristics as we see at Beaver, 10 kilometres to the north, where multiple zones of near-surface, polymetallic mineralization has been discovered. If drilling results at Onuki are comparable to Beaver, it will represent a major step toward demonstrating a new mineral district in the Cariboo, one of British Columbia's most prolific mining regions."

About Beaver-Lynx

The 28,000-hectare Beaver-Lynx project is located approximately 50 kilometres north of Williams Lake and adjacent to Trekor Metals Ltd.'s Gibraltar mine, Canada's second-largest open-pit copper operation. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including all-season road access, nearby hydro-electric power, and proximity to an active rail haulage line. Local resource communities provide comprehensive services and a skilled workforce.

Until 2026, exploration focused exclusively on the Beaver block, where drilling has outlined extensive nickel and magnesium mineralization, along with cobalt, chromium, platinum, and palladium. Drilling has also intersected copper, silver, and gold, highlighting the polymetallic nature and scale potential of the system.

The Lynx block, located 10 kilometres south of Beaver, hosts multiple high-priority magnetic and geochemical targets comparable in size - and in some cases larger - than those at Beaver. Together, Beaver and Lynx outline a significant district-scale critical minerals opportunity.

The 2026 Beaver-Lynx exploration program is being undertaken in collaboration with Sumitomo; Inomin is the project operator. For further information, visit www.inominmines.com.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources. The Company focuses on opportunities offering large-scale discovery potential, resource definition, and pathways to development. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. Additional information is available at www.inominmines.com.

L. John Peters, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President & CEO

For more information contact:

John Gomez
info@inominmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur".

This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts, and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, targets, plans and expectations of the Company with respect to exploration programs and the mineral potential of the Beaver-Lynx property.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that future drilling programs at the Beaver-Lynx property are not carried out.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314126

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