Innovotech Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)
Edmonton, Alberta March 31, 2026 TheNewswire Innovotech Inc. (TSXV: IOT) ("Innovotech" or the "Company") a diversified life sciences services and technology company focused on applied microbiology and analytical chemistry within regulated healthcare markets, today reported its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") have been filed on SEDAR+.
Innovotech delivered a strong year of financial performance in 2025, reflecting the successful integration of Keystone Labs Inc., continued growth across its core laboratory service offerings, and disciplined execution throughout the year. Annual revenue totaled $4,534,852, more than double compared to $2,194,471 in 2024. Revenue growth was driven primarily by a full‑year contribution from Keystone, as well as steady demand across antimicrobial contract research, analytical chemistry, GMP microbial testing, and stability testing services. Gross profit for the year was $2,397,039, representing a gross margin of 52.9%.
Innovotech reported net income of $88,634 for the year. While management is encouraged by the positive net income, the Company's primary focus during 2025 remained on investing in growth rather than optimizing short‑term profitability. These investments included increased staffing, expanded laboratory capacity, enhanced sales and business development capabilities, and continued research and development activity to support future service offerings and proprietary technologies.
In the fourth quarter of 2025, Innovotech generated revenue of $1,124,648. Revenue performance in the quarter was consistent with the Company's experience throughout the year, with solid and stable results reported in each quarter of 2025, reflecting a more diversified revenue base and steady execution across service lines.
At year‑end, Innovotech maintained a strong cash position and reported meaningful growth in shareholders' equity, reflecting improved operating results and capital raised during the year. Management believes the Company is well positioned to support continued organic growth, strategic initiatives, and future investment in capacity and capabilities.
Innovotech Inc. is an establish and scaling life sciences services and technology company specializing in contract research, analytical, and microbial testing within regulated healthcare markets. The Company is a recognized leader in biofilm science and antimicrobial testing and provides advanced laboratory services supporting medical device, pharmaceutical, and industrial product development. Innovotech combines deep scientific expertise with proprietary methodologies and products, including its widely used MBEC Assay® platform for high‑throughput antimicrobial and antibiotic testing. Operating through ISO‑certified and GMP‑accredited laboratories, Innovotech supports clients across multiple sectors and geographies, delivering reliable, decision‑enabling data aligned with regulatory expectations such as those of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada. Learn more at https://www.innovotech.ca.
Craig Milne, CEO Innovotech Inc.
+1-604-239-1819 craig.milne@innovotech.ca
This document may contain forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from past results and those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the regulatory environment including the difficulty of predicting regulatory outcomes; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar; the Company's reliance on a small number of customers including government organizations; fluctuations in operating results; government policies or actions; progress and cost of clinical trials; reliance on key strategic relationships; uncertainty related to intellectual property protection and potential costs associated with its defense; the Company's exposure to lawsuits and other matters beyond the control of management. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should management's assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly make or update any forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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