Innovotech Inc. Launches of InnovoTEST Hazardous Drug Wipe Testing Kits to Support Pharmacy Compliance and Healthcare Worker Safety

(TheNewswire)
EDMONTON, Alberta August 13, 2026 - TheNewswire Innovotech Inc. (TSXV: IOT,OTC:IOTCF; OTCQB: IOTCF) ("Innovotech" or the "Company"), a life sciences services and technology company focused on applied microbiology, analytical chemistry, and regulated laboratory services, announced the launch and early market adoption of its InnovoTEST™ Hazardous Drug Wipe Testing Kits, a Canadian solution designed to help compounding pharmacies, hospitals, cancer centres, and other healthcare facilities monitor hazardous drug contamination on workplace surfaces.
Environmental monitoring is an increasingly important component of hazardous drug handling programs based on guidance from the National Association of Pharmacy Regulatory Authorities (NAPRA). For compounding and traditional pharmacies, safe handling practices for hazardous drugs includes routine surface monitoring to demonstrate compliance and support worker safety.
InnovoTEST™ kits simplify the environmental monitoring process by providing customers with the materials and instructions required for sample collection and laboratory analysis and reporting through Innovotech's accredited Canadian testing facilities.
"Hazardous drug contamination on surfaces is invisible. InnovoTEST™ gives pharmacies and healthcare facilities a practical, reliable way to monitor hazardous drug contamination and support worker safety," said Craig Milne, CEO of Innovotech. "With sample collection kits, Canadian laboratory analysis, and expert support all provided through a single source, InnovoTEST™ makes environmental monitoring easier to implement and easier to sustain as regulatory expectations continue to evolve."
By keeping sample analysis in Canada, Innovotech offers healthcare facilities a convenient domestic solution with local technical support and laboratory expertise aligned with Canadian regulatory requirements. Innovotech's Edmonton-based laboratories operate under established quality systems and have extensive experience serving regulated healthcare and pharmaceutical markets. The introduction of hazardous drug wipe testing expands the Company's environmental monitoring and analytical testing capabilities while providing healthcare organizations with a trusted Canadian laboratory partner for contamination control and compliance monitoring.
Healthcare facilities interested in implementing or expanding hazardous drug environmental monitoring programs can contact Innovotech for information regarding testing panels, sampling strategies, turnaround times, and introductory service offerings. InnovoTEST™ kits can be purchased online at: https://innovotech.ca/products/innovotest/
Innovotech Inc. is a leading life sciences services and technology company specializing in contract research, analytical, and microbial testing within regulated healthcare markets. The Company is a recognized leader in biofilm science and antimicrobial testing and provides advanced laboratory services supporting medical device, pharmaceutical, and industrial product development. Innovotech combines deep scientific expertise with proprietary methodologies and products, including its widely used MBEC Assay® platform for high-throughput antimicrobial and antibiotic testing. Operating through ISO-certified and GMP-accredited laboratories, Innovotech supports clients across multiple sectors and geographies, delivering reliable, decision-enabling data aligned with regulatory expectations such as those of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada. Learn more at https://www.innovotech.ca.
Craig Milne, CEO Innovotech Inc.
+1-604-239-1819 craig.milne@innovotech.ca
This document may contain forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from past results and those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the regulatory environment including the difficulty of predicting regulatory outcomes; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar; the Company's reliance on a small number of customers including government organizations; fluctuations in operating results; government policies or actions; progress and cost of clinical trials; reliance on key strategic relationships; uncertainty related to intellectual property protection and potential costs associated with its defense; the Company's exposure to lawsuits and other matters beyond the control of management. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should management's assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly make or update any forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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