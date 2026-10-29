Innovotech Inc. Establishes New Banking Partnership with ATB Financial, Securing $600,000 in Credit Facilities to Support Growth

(TheNewswire)
EDMONTON, Alberta October 29, 2026 - TheNewswire Innovotech Inc. (TSXV: IOT,OTC:IOTCF; OTCQB: IOTCF) ("Innovotech" or the "Company"), a life sciences services and technology company focused on applied microbiology, analytical chemistry, and regulated laboratory services, is pleased to announce that it has established a new banking partnership with ATB Financial ("ATB"). The arrangement includes a $500,000 revolving operating line of credit and a $100,000 corporate credit card facility.
The facilities provide Innovotech with flexible, non-dilutive working capital to support the Company's continued growth, including the commercial rollout of its InnovoTEST™ Hazardous Drug Wipe Testing Kits and the expansion of its contract research and laboratory testing services. As part of the transition, Innovotech will consolidate its day-to-day banking with ATB, simplifying its banking arrangements by closing a number of legacy accounts and smaller facilities. The Company expects the consolidation to reduce administrative effort and banking costs and to give management a clearer, single view of its cash position.
The partnership brings together two Alberta institutions with Edmonton roots. ATB has supported Albertans and Alberta businesses since 1938, and Innovotech has built its laboratory business in Edmonton for more than two decades, serving medical device, pharmaceutical, and healthcare clients in Canada and around the world.
"We are proud to bank with ATB," said Craig Milne, CEO of Innovotech. "ATB took the time to understand our business, our customers, and where we are going, and put together an arrangement that fits our growing Alberta life sciences company. Having a strong local banking partner gives us flexibility as we grow, and moving our banking to a single relationship makes us a simpler, more efficient company. This is two Alberta companies backing each other, and we are grateful for ATB's support."
About Innovotech
Innovotech Inc. is a leading life sciences services and technology company specializing in contract research, analytical, and microbial testing within regulated healthcare markets. The Company is a recognized leader in biofilm science and antimicrobial testing and provides advanced laboratory services supporting medical device, pharmaceutical, and industrial product development. Innovotech combines deep scientific expertise with proprietary methodologies and products, including its widely used MBEC Assay® platform for high-throughput antimicrobial and antibiotic testing. Operating through ISO-certified and GMP-accredited laboratories, Innovotech supports clients across multiple sectors and geographies, delivering reliable, decision-enabling data aligned with regulatory expectations such as those of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada. Learn more at https://www.innovotech.ca.
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Craig Milne, CEO
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+1-604-239-1819
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craig.milne@innovotech.ca
This document may contain forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from past results and those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the regulatory environment including the difficulty of predicting regulatory outcomes; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar; the Company's reliance on a small number of customers including government organizations; fluctuations in operating results; government policies or actions; progress and cost of clinical trials; reliance on key strategic relationships; uncertainty related to intellectual property protection and potential costs associated with its defense; the Company's exposure to lawsuits and other matters beyond the control of management. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should management's assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly make or update any forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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