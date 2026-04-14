Innovotech Inc. Begins Trading on OTCQB Under Symbol IOTCF, Expanding Access for U.S. Investors

(TheNewswire)
Edmonton, Alberta April 14, 2026 - TheNewswire Innovotech Inc. (TSXV: IOT,OTC:IOTCF, OTCQB: IOTCF) ("Innovotech" or the "Company"), a diversified life sciences technology company specializing in applied microbiology, analytical chemistry, and regulated laboratory services, announced that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States under the symbol IOTCF. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IOT.
"Listing on the OTCQB allows us to more effectively engage with U.S. investors as we build a larger, more diversified life sciences platform," said Craig Milne, Chief Executive Officer of Innovotech Inc.
2025 Highlights and Business Momentum
Innovotech recently reported strong operational progress and financial performance in 2025, including a significant increase in revenues driven by both organic growth and the full‑year contribution from the acquisition of Keystone Labs Inc., executed in November 2024. The Company delivered consistent revenues across all quarters, reflecting improved scale, operational execution, and a more diversified revenue base.
During the year, Innovotech successfully integrated Keystone into its operations, materially expanding its analytical chemistry and testing capabilities and strengthening its Canadian customer base. Subsequent to year‑end, the Company completed the amalgamation of its operating entities, simplifying its corporate structure and positioning the business as a single, integrated laboratory platform. Innovotech also strengthened its balance sheet through the exercise of warrants and the issuance of a convertible debenture, providing additional capital to support equipment purchases, operational expansion, and strategic initiatives. The Company invested meaningfully in laboratory infrastructure, removing capacity bottlenecks and expanding technical capabilities through the acquisition of advanced analytical and microbiology equipment.
Innovotech's differentiation is rooted in its depth of expertise in antimicrobial testing and biofilm‑related research, supported by accredited quality systems and the ability to execute complex, custom testing programs. The Company is frequently engaged on technically challenging projects requiring reproducibility, regulatory awareness, and close collaboration with client development teams, resulting in long‑standing customer relationships and higher‑value contract research work. In addition to services, the Company manufactures and sells laboratory consumables, including its MBEC Assay® platform, which is used globally in biofilm and antimicrobial research. Innovotech also maintains an active research and development program focused on expanding assay offerings and advancing proprietary technologies, including its InnovoSIL™ antimicrobial silver platform.
As it enters 2026, Innovotech is focused on continued organic growth, expansion of service offerings, and disciplined execution of its strategic priorities. The Company is actively evaluating a pipeline of acquisition opportunities and continues to invest in infrastructure, people, and systems to support scale. Innovotech is also expanding investor outreach efforts in the United States following its OTCQB listing.
"We are building Innovotech deliberately," added Dr. Milne. "Our focus is on long‑term value creation through operational excellence, differentiated capabilities, and disciplined growth. We look forward to introducing Innovotech to a broader U.S. investor audience and sharing our progress as we continue to execute."
Innovotech Inc. is an established and scaling life sciences services and technology company specializing in contract research, analytical, and microbial testing within regulated healthcare markets. The Company is a recognized leader in biofilm science and antimicrobial testing and provides advanced laboratory services supporting medical device, pharmaceutical, and industrial product development. Innovotech combines deep scientific expertise with proprietary methodologies and products, including its widely used MBEC Assay® platform for high throughput antimicrobial and antibiotic testing. Operating through ISO-certified and GMP-accredited laboratories, Innovotech supports clients across multiple sectors and geographies, delivering reliable, decision enabling data aligned with regulatory expectations such as those of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada. Learn more at
Craig Milne, CEO Innovotech Inc.
+1-604-239-1819 craig.milne@innovotech.ca
This document may contain forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from past results and those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the regulatory environment including the difficulty of predicting regulatory outcomes; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar; the Company's reliance on a small number of customers including government organizations; fluctuations in operating results; government policies or actions; progress and cost of clinical trials; reliance on key strategic relationships; uncertainty related to intellectual property protection and potential costs associated with its defense; the Company's exposure to lawsuits and other matters beyond the control of management. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should management's assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly make or update any forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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