Innovotech Expands Fractional CFO Agreement and Occupies New Office and Lab Space

Edmonton, Alberta, October 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Innovotech Inc. (TSX-V: IOT) ("Innovotech" or the "Company") has renewed a contract with Bernard Grobbelaar, expanding his commitments to the company as fractional CFO. The renewal is recognized with 150,000 incentive stock options, vesting immediately, priced at $0.20 and expiring in 5 years, granted under the Company's security incentive plan. Mr. Grobbelaar is a Chartered Professional Accountant and provides services through his professional services firm, Oikonomos Professional Corporation.
Innovotech has signed a new lease agreement moving head offices to Suite C203, 2011 94 St NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T6N 1H1, as well as gaining additional laboratory spaces within the same building. Concurrently, the Company has retired its laboratory located in an adjacent building.
"This move brings the Company one step closer to consolidating our operations and makes our antimicrobial contract research team more efficient, reducing costs in managing separate spaces," said Craig Milne, CEO of Innovotech Inc. The lease is for three years, with a rolling three-month cancellation without penalty, to enable Innovotech to exit if a new space arises that will permit long term growth.
About Innovotech:
Innovotech Inc. is a diversified Canadian technology company with business operations in a growing portfolio of specialized laboratory services, biotechnology businesses, and proprietary intellectual property. Innovotech Inc. manages several subsidiary companies. Innovotech Labs Corporation is a contract research organization that owns and provides proprietary devices for antimicrobial testing in multiple applications and commercializes antimicrobial silver solutions. Learn more at www.innovotech.ca . Keystone Labs Inc. is a DEL-accredited lab serving the Canadian pharmaceutical industry and industrial markets. Learn more at www.keystonelabs.ca. Innovotech Inc. owns a 60% stake in NouLifeSciences Inc., a company holding intellectual property related to antioxidant molecules with potential applications in cosmetics and various medical conditions including neuropathies.
Craig Milne, CEO Innovotech Inc.
+1-604-239-1819 craig.milne@innovotech.ca
This document may contain forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from past results and those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the regulatory environment including the difficulty of predicting regulatory outcomes; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar; the Company's reliance on a small number of customers including government organizations; fluctuations in operating results; government policies or actions; progress and cost of clinical trials; reliance on key strategic relationships; uncertainty related to intellectual property protection and potential costs associated with its defense; the Company's exposure to lawsuits and other matters beyond the control of management. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should management's assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly make or update any forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
