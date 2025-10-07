Innovotech Expands Fractional CFO Agreement and Occupies New Office and Lab Space

(TheNewswire)

Edmonton, Alberta, October 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Innovotech Inc. (TSX-V: IOT) ("Innovotech" or the "Company") has renewed a contract with Bernard Grobbelaar, expanding his commitments to the company as fractional CFO.  The renewal is recognized with 150,000 incentive stock options, vesting immediately, priced at $0.20 and expiring in 5 years, granted under the Company's security incentive plan.  Mr. Grobbelaar is a Chartered Professional Accountant and provides services through his professional services firm, Oikonomos Professional Corporation.

Innovotech has signed a new lease agreement moving head offices to Suite C203, 2011 94 St NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T6N 1H1, as well as gaining additional laboratory spaces within the same building.  Concurrently, the Company has retired its laboratory located in an adjacent building.

"This move brings the Company one step closer to consolidating our operations and makes our antimicrobial contract research team more efficient, reducing costs in managing separate spaces," said Craig Milne, CEO of Innovotech Inc. The lease is for three years, with a rolling three-month cancellation without penalty, to enable Innovotech to exit if a new space arises that will permit long term growth.

About Innovotech:

Innovotech Inc. is a diversified Canadian technology company with business operations in a growing portfolio of specialized laboratory services, biotechnology businesses, and proprietary intellectual property. Innovotech Inc. manages several subsidiary companies.  Innovotech Labs Corporation is a contract research organization that owns and provides proprietary devices for antimicrobial testing in multiple applications and commercializes antimicrobial silver solutions. Learn more at www.innovotech.ca . Keystone Labs Inc. is a DEL-accredited lab serving the Canadian pharmaceutical industry and industrial markets. Learn more at www.keystonelabs.ca. Innovotech Inc. owns a 60% stake in NouLifeSciences Inc., a company holding intellectual property related to antioxidant molecules with potential applications in cosmetics and various medical conditions including neuropathies.

