InMed to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum September 18th, 2025

InMed to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum September 18th, 2025

  • Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that Eric A. Adams, InMed's CEO, will present live at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 18th, 2025.

DATE : September 18 th
TIME: 2:00 PM ET
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: September 18-23. Please schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

In the presentation, Eric A. Adams, InMed's CEO, will highlight updates and progress of InMed's pipeline including recent data from the Company's leading pharmaceutical program INM-901, in the treatment of Alzheimer's, that was recently presented at Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025 , the world's leading forum for Alzheimer's disease and dementia research.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Investor Contact:
Colin Clancy
Vice President, Investor Relations
and Corporate Communications
T: +1.604.416.0999
E: ir@inmedpharma.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "potential", "possible", "would" and similar expressions. Such statements, based as they are on current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown, many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements about: a corporate presentation highlighting recent updates and progress with InMed's pipeline including recent data from the Company's lead program INM-901 in the treatment of Alzheimer's

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed's stand-alone business is disclosed in InMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K, in Item 1A. of the Quarterly Report for the period ended March 31, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

InMed PharmaceuticalsINMNASDAQ:INM
INM
The Conversation (0)
Life Science Virtual Investor Forum Agenda Announced for September 18th

Life Science Virtual Investor Forum Agenda Announced for September 18th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Life Science Virtual Investor Forum to be held September 18th. This event is co-hosted by Zacks SCR.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InMed to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

InMed to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 8-10, 2025, in New York. During the conference, members of InMed's management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors. Additionally a corporate presentation from the Company will be available online.

In the presentation, Mr. Michael Woudenberg, InMed's Chief Operating Officer, will highlight updates and progress of InMed's pipeline including recent data from the Company's leading pharmaceutical program INM-901 in the treatment of Alzheimer's, that was recently presented at Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025, the world's leading forum for Alzheimer's disease and dementia research.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InMed to Present INM-901 Data at Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2025

InMed to Present INM-901 Data at Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2025

Long-term INM-901 treatment in preclinical studies in advanced disease continues to show multi-modal activity

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that it is presenting new preclinical data from its INM-901 program at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025, the world's leading forum for Alzheimer's disease ("AD") and dementia research.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the issuance and sale of 1,952,363 of its common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and short-term preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,952,363 common shares, at a purchase price of $2.561 per share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and associated short-term preferred investment option. The short-term preferred investment option issued in the offering is exercisable immediately upon issuance at an exercise price of $2.436 per share and will expire eighteen months from the effective date of the Resale Registration Statement (as defined below).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces $5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces $5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with a single institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 1,952,363 of its common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and short-term preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,952,363 common shares, at a purchase price of $2.561 per share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and associated short-term preferred investment option in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The short-term preferred investment option to be issued in the offering will be exercisable immediately upon issuance at an exercise price of $2.436 per share and will expire eighteen months from the effective date of the Resale Registration Statement (as defined below).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in 75 Past Producing Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Uranium.io Shakes Up Uranium Market With Launch of Real-Time Price Oracle

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TCEC

Related News

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in 75 Past Producing Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

uranium investing

Uranium.io Shakes Up Uranium Market With Launch of Real-Time Price Oracle

Energy Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TCEC

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Announces Closing of $23 Million Brokered LIFE Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

nickel investing

FPX Nickel Announces Funding Contribution from Natural Resources Canada to Advance the Baptiste Nickel Project

Base Metals Investing

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

×