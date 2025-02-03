Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

  • INM-089 IVT formulation selected for continued development
  • Demonstrated successful delivery at doses up to 10 times the projected therapeutic level, indicating a favorable pharmacokinetic profile and a significant safety margin
  • Dose ranging studies completed

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the selection of an intravitreal ('IVT') formulation for INM-089 as a drug candidate to be utilized in the Company's ongoing development program targeting the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration ('AMD').

Michael Woudenberg, InMed's Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls, commented, "We are encouraged by the recent data demonstrating that INM-089 can be successfully delivered as an IVT formulation, offering several advantages for the continued development of this compound in the treatment of dry AMD. The supporting data generated through the IVT formulation underscores its potential as an effective therapeutic approach for this challenging condition."

InMed's proprietary IVT formulation, combined with the INM-089 active pharmaceutical ingredient ('API'), has been successfully delivered to the targeted area of the eye in preclinical studies in doses of up to 10 times the calculated safety margin relative to the therapeutic dose level. This INM-089 IVT formulation will be used in the next stages of preclinical studies, including GLP-enabling studies and subsequent stages of clinical development.

Additionally, InMed has recently completed a series of dose-ranging in vivo studies. The information from the dose-ranging study will guide us in selecting the appropriate doses for the pivotal preclinical toxicology studies.

Intravitreal injection has been the established method for the effective delivery of drugs to the back of the eye and remains the standard of care among retinal specialists. Topical formulations, such as eye drops, face significant challenges in delivering highly lipophilic drugs to this target tissue because the complex anatomy and protective barriers of the eye hinder effective drug permeation.

About AMD and need for new treatment options

AMD is a common progressive eye disease affecting the macula, or back of the eye, and impedes one's central vision. An estimated 196 million people worldwide live with AMD. Dry AMD is the most common form, accounting for an estimated 80% of AMD cases. Until recently, there were no treatments for this prevalent disease. Two new treatments have been approved for late-stage dry AMD, also known as geographic atrophy ('GA'). There remains a major unmet medical need for dry AMD, which impacts an estimated 12.6% of Americans aged 40+.

INM-089: A promising drug candidate for Dry AMD

INM-089 is a small molecule drug candidate in development for the treatment of AMD. Preclinical studies of INM-089 demonstrated significant functional and pathological improvements in a dry AMD disease study model. Results from studies demonstrate that INM-089:

  • provides neuroprotection of photoreceptors and improves photoreceptor function;
  • improves the integrity of the retinal pigment epithelium;
  • reduces extracellular auto fluorescent deposits, a hallmark of dry AMD;
  • preserves retinal function in the back of the eye; as well as
  • improves thickness of "outer nuclear layer" of the retina where photoreceptors are located.

To learn more about InMed's INM-089 Program in the treatment of, please visit our website: https://www.inmedpharma.com/pharmaceutical/inm-089-for-age-related-macular-degeneration/

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Colin Clancy
Vice President, Investor Relations
and Corporate Communications
T: +1 604 416 0999
E: ir@inmedpharma.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "potential", "possible", "would" and similar expressions. Such statements, based as they are on current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown, many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements about: the efficacy of INM-089; INM-089's ability to treat AMD; marketability and uses for INM-089; the results of further studies into INM-089 and the further development of InMed's AMD program; and, developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed's business is disclosed in InMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239355

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

InMed PharmaceuticalsINMNASDAQ:INM
INM
InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Granting of Patent for Novel Compounds

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Granting of Patent for Novel Compounds

  • Marks the first jurisdictional issuance of an international patent for a family of novel small molecule compounds

  • Patent covers novel analog compounds for therapeutic applications in pain, glaucoma, inflammatory disease, anxiety, and a variety of neurological conditions including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and dementia

InMed's INM-901 Demonstrates Statistically Significant Reduction in Neuroinflammation in a Long-Term Preclinical Alzheimer's Disease Study

InMed's INM-901 Demonstrates Statistically Significant Reduction in Neuroinflammation in a Long-Term Preclinical Alzheimer's Disease Study

  • INM-901 significantly reduced pro-inflammatory cytokines associated with Alzheimer's
  • Statistically significant reduction in neurodegeneration marker, neurofilament light chain ('NfL')
  • mRNA profile showed a reduction of several key neuroinflammatory genes in the brain

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announces positive results from a long-term in vivo preclinical Alzheimer's Disease ('AD') study. In the study, INM-901 demonstrated a reduction in several plasma and brain markers of neuroinflammation, a recognized contributor to Alzheimer's disease development and progression.

Results from the long-term study of INM-901 in a well-characterized Alzheimer's disease model demonstrated the following:

Sidoti & Company, LLC Announces Registration Now Open for March Small-Cap and May Micro-Cap Conferences

Sidoti & Company, LLC Announces Registration Now Open for March Small-Cap and May Micro-Cap Conferences

Sidoti & Company, LLC announces that its two spring conferences are now open for registration. The March Virtual Small-Cap Conference will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023, and the May Virtual Micro-Cap Conference will be on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023.Sidoti hosts eight virtual investor conferences a year, alternating between small- and micro-cap targeted companies. Companies can host both group presentations and private one-on-one meetings with investors. Over 100 companies and 1,000 investors are expected to attend the March conference

As a registered broker-dealer, Sidoti's in-house sales team regularly interfaces with its client base of over 500 institutional investors. Standing apart from others in the industry, Sidoti provides all presenters the opportunity to present their stories to Sidoti's sales force through proprietary "teach-ins" before each conference. This increasingly popular offering positions Sidoti's salespeople to fully engage in each presenter's unique story and to then arrange the highest-quality investor meetings at each conference. Companies are encouraged to participate in these teach-ins, though availability is limited.

Cannabis Industry Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Cannabis Industry Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

- Virtual Investor Conferences® and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced that the presentations from the September 8 th & 9 th Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3BUC6w8

All presentations will be available for 24/7 on-demand replay for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may also download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Presentations:

Presenting Company

Ticker(s)

Innocan Pharma Corp.

( OTCQX: INNPF | CSE: INNO)

MariMed Inc.

OTCQX: MRMD

The Valens Company Inc.

( OTCQX: VLNCF | TSX: VLNS)

Nova Cannabis Inc.

( OTCQB: NVACF | TSX: NOVC)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nasdaq: INM

Vibe Growth Corp.

( Pink: VIBEF | CSE: VIBE)

1933 Industries Inc.

OTCQB: TGIFF | CSE: TGIF

MediPharm Labs Corp.

( OTCQX: MEDIF | TSX: LABS)

IM Cannabis Corp.

( NASDAQ: IMCC | CSE: IMCC)

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

OTCQX: NLCP

Aleafia Health Inc.

( OTCQX: ALEAF | TSX: AH)

InterCure Ltd.

( NASDAQ: INCR | TSX: INCR.U)

Verano Holdings Corp.

( OTCQX: VRNOF | CSE: VRNO)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

( OTCQX: FFLWF | TSX: FAF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc,

( OTCQX: DLTNF | TSX: DN)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

( NASDAQ: CLVR , CLVRW)

Australis Capital Inc.

( OTCQB: AUSAF | CSE: AUSA)

Lowell Farms Inc.

( OTCQX: LOWLF | CSE: LOWL)

Flower One Holdings Inc.

( OTCQX: FLOOF | CSE: FONE)

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

( OTCQB: SBUDF | TSX-V: SUGR)

Greenrose Acquisition Corp.

( OTCQX: GNRS , GNRSU, GNRSW)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences SM
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-industry-investor-presentations-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-301375187.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Cannabis Executives Present: Cannabis Investor Conference September 8th & 9th

Cannabis Company Executives share vision, answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

 Virtual Investor Conferences in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The two-day program begins at 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday September 8 th .

×