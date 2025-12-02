The Conversation (0)
Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and
Total Number of Shares of the Company as of November 30, 2025
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers )
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
|
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
| 11/30/2025
| 200,777,718
|
Total gross of voting rights: 200,777,718
|
Total net* of voting rights: 200,667,869
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares shares without voting rights
Attachment