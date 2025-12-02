Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of November 30, 2025

Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and
Total Number of Shares of the Company as of November 30, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers )

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
11/30/2025

200,777,718



Total gross of voting rights: 200,777,718



Total net* of voting rights: 200,667,869

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares shares without voting rights

