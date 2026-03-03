The Conversation (0)
Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and
Total Number of Shares of the Company as of February 28, 2026
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
|
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|02/28/2026
|278,352,082
|
Total gross of voting rights: 278,352,082
|
Total net* of voting rights: 278,236,200
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares shares without voting rights
Attachment