Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced Puget Sound Business Journal has honored the company on its annual list of ' Washington's Best Workplaces ' for the second consecutive year. The ranking is based on an independent survey of employees, who cited a high level of trust in leadership along with a fun and collaborative working culture as primary reasons why Influence Mobile is a great place to work. Influence Mobile ranked #6 among companies with less than 50 employees.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Puget Sound Business Journal for the incredible team and culture we've built at Influence Mobile," said Daniel Todd , founder and CEO of Influence Mobile. "Helping our employees grow, be happy and thrive continues to be one of our core objectives, and this award helps validate all of the work we've put into fostering a supportive and rewarding work environment."

One tool Influence Mobile has found successfully feeds their employees' desire for development and engagement is their mentorship program that was launched this year. Every employee at the company has the opportunity to request a mentor, where they have access to an experienced voice for two to three hours per month. Employees then are able to discuss development opportunities, ask questions, and simply hear a new perspective. Additional ways Influence Mobile encourages their employees to grow include quarterly goals, additional training opportunities such as conferences and online learning subscriptions, and by having present managers who are willing to take on coaching roles.

About Influence Mobile

Founded in 2012, Influence Mobile is a rewarded gaming platform that entices and nurtures high-value mobile gamers by engaging them with relevant rewards. With its owned and operated apps, including Rewarded Play, Influence Mobile boasts a community of highly-engaged players that create ongoing value for its growing list of clients.

To learn more about Influence Mobile, visit InfluenceMobile.com

Contact:
Allie Razo
419-349-2558
allie@influencemobile.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Luduson G Inc. Issued Letter to Shareholders Covering New Business Initiatives on Post Pandemic Growth Plan

Luduson G Inc. (OTC:LDSN) issued letter to shareholders today covering new business initiatives on post pandemic growth plan:

Letter to our shareholders

Bright Star Studios Appoints Leadership Team as It Prepares The Studio for Next Stage of Global Growth

CEO and Founder Mark Laursen appoints Bright Star industry powerhouses: Co-Founder Joris Huijbregts named Chief Development Officer. Mo Fadl joins as Chief Publishing Officer, Amber Sutera (Vice President of Marketing) and Christophe Celard (Vice President of Operations) among other significant leadership additions across Player Experience and Business Development.

The new leadership additions bring diverse experience across gaming, entertainment and tech, as the global gaming studio prepares for significant growth.

RAID: Shadow Legends Fan-favorite Deathknight Finally Becomes a Legendary Champion

Ultimate Deathknight is Available to All Players From August 25th Through October 27

Plarium a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, announces that fan-favorite character Deathknight makes his long-awaited debut as a Legendary Champion in acclaimed mobile collection RPG RAID: Shadow Legends . Ultimate Deathknight will be free for all players during a two-month loyalty in-game event from August 25 through October 27, 2022 .

7Seas Entertainment Limited, launches the Gamer Shorts Mobile Application

Gamer Shorts is a first-of-its-kind mobile application in the world and the ultimate go-to destination for all gamers, with selected news, analyst perspectives, views on new investments, and innovations. The app, created by Hyderabad -based 7Seas Entertainment Limited (BSE: 7SEASL), already has 25 short and easy mobile games in place. Each swipe in the app caters to short games, and news in short format in a unique manner.

7Seas Entertainment Limited logo

Quick games in a variety of genres, such as racing, puzzles, and arcade sports, are available to players. Games in this app particularly are designed to be played quickly and casually while also being enjoyable.

"These games typically do not necessitate a high level of game comprehension. They can be played by simply clicking the game and starting it right away. The Gamer Shorts app, which contains over 25 such simple games, is now available on the Play Store. The company will soon make the app available to Apple customers. Another significant advantage of these small games is that they are lightweight for Android and iOS, soon another 25 such short games will be added to the app," according to Mr. L Maruti Sanker , Managing Director, 7Seas Entertainment Limited.

The app's diverse content mix includes hardware, PC, esports, metaverse, NFT, and mobile device reviews, and articles. Short news consumption has grown in popularity in recent years due to its ease of use and ability to be shared on social media. Gamer Shorts fills a void in the gaming industry by providing quick and brief gaming news as it happens.

Sensor Tower data points out that casual games account for 80% of all mobile game downloads and 35% of In-App Purchases. The data also says that Word-games produce at least twice as much money when ad monetization is taken into account, and just Hypercasual games are predicted to bring in $3.4 billion in ad-monetization revenue.

About 7Seas Entertainment Limited:
7Seas Entertainment Limited (formerly 7Seas Technologies Limited), currently listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE –7Seas scrip code 540874), is an independent, IP-based game development company. The company has many award winning games in its portfolio with an unmatched, wide spectrum of genres.

Media Contact:
L. Maruti Sanker , Managing Director
+91 40 495 33 636
info@7seasent.com

For more information, please visit our website www.7seasent.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881133/Gamer_Shorts.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881132/7Seas_Entertainment_Ltd_logo.jpg

Gamer Shorts Mobile Application

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7seas-entertainment-limited-launches-the-gamer-shorts-mobile-application-301608749.html

SOURCE 7Seas Entertainment Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/18/c1581.html

Wizards of the Coast Reveals Exciting Lineup for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering

Showcase highlights partnerships, innovations to iconic roleplaying, card collecting games

Wizards of the Coast a gaming division of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), today announced a lineup of innovative releases for later this year and beyond during their direct-to-fan virtual event, Wizards Presents. These initiatives enhance Hasbro's $2.1 billion games portfolio for players of all ages, which include iconic fantasy brands Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons.

Ubitus support Team17 to release Thymesia on Nintendo Switch, launching 18th August.

Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming technology provider, supports Team17 Digital to release the cloud version of Thymesia on the Nintendo Switch TM platform. This cloud version will be released simultaneously with the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S versions on 18 th August. Players in selected regions North America Asia and most of the Europe can find this exciting title on the Nintendo eShop.

Game screen of Thymesia

Same gameplay with less hurdle

Thymesia provides distinctive combat mechanics, and is highly anticipated by action RPG fans worldwide. Nintendo Switch action RPG fans can enjoy the same gameplay alongside players on other platforms, launching on the same date. A simple download of the small launcher program from the Nintendo eShop is all it takes to begin this thrilling experience.

" I would like to personally congratulate OverBorder Studio for creating this stunning works. It is great to work with Team 17 to release Thymesia on Nintendo Switch cloud platform, and reach worldwide Thymesia fans ," commented by, CEO of Ubitus, Wesley Kuo .

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

About Team17 Digital
Founded in 1990, Team17 Digital is a leading developer, video games label, and creative partner for developers around the world. Part of Team17 Group plc, which floated on AIM in 2018, Team17 Digital has an extensive portfolio comprised of over 120 titles, and fully encapsulates the spirit of independent games. Team17 Digital's portfolio of multi-award-winning and award-nominated in-house brands include Hell Let Loose , Golf With Your Friends , The Escapists , and the iconic Worms franchise, alongside its games label partner titles, including the award-winning games Blasphemous , Greak: Memories of Azur , and Overcooked! franchise. Visit www.team17.com for more information.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best cloud gamming platform with its patented GPU virtualization technology, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience. Users can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers with either a mobile or a land based broadband network.

With innovative GameCloud technology, Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, to accelerate metaverse popularization with broad applications.

Contact Us

TEL: +81-3-6435-3295 ( Tokyo )
+886-2-2717-6123 ( Taipei )
Media contact: pr@ubitus.net
Business inquiry: contact@ubitus.net

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ubitus-support-team17-to-release-thymesia-on-nintendo-switchtm-launching-18th-august-301605535.html

SOURCE Ubitus K.K.

