iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Infinity Stone to Present at Future Mineral Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Pursue Lithium Projects in Central Africa

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone to participate as an exhibitor at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 10-13, 2023
  • Focus on presenting Infinity Stone as a diversified platform for investment in battery metals exploration, alongside developing partnerships for the Company's current and future project portfolio
  • Infinity Stone management to meet with project owners and strategic investors regarding the Company's intent to acquire a lithium, tin, tantalum project located in one of the most prospective lithium belts in Central Africa

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce its participation in the Future Minerals Forum being held from January 10-13, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (the "Forum"). Infinity Stone will be exhibiting in the Main Hall at Stand 43A. Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone, and Michael Townsend, Executive Chairman of Infinity Stone, will both be present, and meeting with industry leaders in the critical mineral sector, with a focus on building strategic relationships for financing, alongside potential partnerships for the Company's current and future projects.

Saudi Arabia has recently announced plans to invest in the production of battery metals as part of its push to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil exports. The country is planning to develop a $2 billion EV battery metals plant and a $4 billion steel plate mill complex as part of $32 billion of investments targeting the kingdom's mining sector amid economic diversification in the world's biggest oil exporter.[1]

"The Forum will facilitate new partnerships for Infinity Stone. The Middle East is playing an increasingly integral role in the global energy transition as countries in the region make hallmark investments in all aspects of the battery metal supply chain", said Mr. Kalyan. "States in the Middle East, led by the KSA, are driving global economic growth, and are actively seeking battery metals projects to invest in as they move to diversify their economies away from fossil fuels. Infinity Stone's portfolio is strategically positioned to support this transition and is an ideal candidate for investment from countries in the region", furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Beyond the participation in the Forum, the Company will also be meeting with project owners and strategic investors regarding the Company's intent to acquire a lithium, tin, tantalum project located in one of the most prospective lithium belts in Central Africa ("Africa Project"). The area of interest is located in Manono, DRC, which has seen a number of recent major, high-grade, hard rock lithium discoveries, and has become a considerable area of interest for lithium exploration. AVZ Minerals Limited (AVZ:ASX), has defined a resource of 401 Mt 1.86% Li2O at its Roche Dure Project in Manono. AVZ's recent drill results included intersecting high-grade spodumene lithium mineralisation (including 144.5m @ 1.75% Li2O & 934ppm Sn and 172.3m @ 1.57@ Li2O & 702ppm Sn), and 58 samples returned values greater than 2% Li20 including two individual samples grading greater than 3% Li2O.[2] The Company hopes to provide a further update on the Africa Project in coming weeks.

About the Future Minerals Forum

The Future Minerals Forum offers unrivalled mining business in a dynamic, emerging part of the world. These vast lands of untapped resource endowment comprise minerals vital to a growing and prosperous world economy.

The conference and exhibition will promote strategic leadership and technical knowledge sharing, showcase advanced technologies and innovations, and facilitate new partnerships.

These countries are open for business, are actively seeking true investment partners and want to work with mining experts across the spectrum to transform the industry.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with its well-established infrastructure, G20 status and central geographic location, is pleased to convene this critical summit to advance the mining goals of countries across the Middle East, Central Asia and North and East Africa.

Learn More about the Future Minerals Forum

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

[1]https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights/en/market-insights/latest-news/metals/050822-saudi-arabia-to-develop-ev-metals-steel-projects-as-part-of-32-bil-investments

[2] AVZ Investor Presentation -
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5934d2ae6b8f5beeb5ba23f3/t/6360f32e395c5d0798bc8ed3/1667298132410/AVZ+Corporate+Roadshow+presentation.pdf
AVZ Announces Further positive results confirmed at Roche Dure extension drilling program - December 1, 2022 - 
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5934d2ae6b8f5beeb5ba23f3/t/6388189028df405b4bf0656f/1669863575992/20221201+Further+Positive+Roche+Dure+extension+drilling+results.pdf

Infinity Stone Acquires Shorty West Lithium Project Adjacent to Li-FT Power's Yellowknife Pegmatite Project

Highlights

  • Shorty West Project border is approximately 83 meters from the Hi (Shorty) pegmatite on LiFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project, that has returned an average 1.07% Li2O in channel sampling.

Infinity Stone Closes $500,000 Flow Through Private Placement

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 1,250,000 flow-through Units (each a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.40 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "FT Offering"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1) Class A Subordinate Voting Share (a "Share") and one-half (12) of one share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one (1) Share (a "FT Warrant Share") at a price of $0.65 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

Infinity Stone Provides Update on Winter Drill Program at Buda Lithium Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed two of three holes on the Buda Lithium Winter Drill Program.
  • All three drill holes, BD-22-01, BD-22-02 and BD-22-03 intersected pegmatite intervals with multiple muscovite-rich intervals.
  • Winter Drill Program follows the recovery of grab samples assaying up to 367 ppm Li, 2,090 ppm Rb, and 4,200ppm Be, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm Rb over 4 metres.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an update on its winter drill program on the Buda Lithium Project ("Winter Drill Program"). The Company commenced diamond drilling at Buda on December 5, 2022 and expects that the Winter Drill Program will conclude by December 16, 2022.

Infinity Stone Completes Rockstone Graphite Fall Drill Program

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed its initial Fall Drill Program, comprising 4 holes, totalling 800 metres.
  • Drilling intercepted massive graphite in all 4 drill holes.
  • The total known strike length of the Rockstone graphitic unit is now approximately 80 metres and remains open along strike.
  • Infinity Stone intends to conduct downhole geophysics, alongside additional drilling to gain further understanding of structure.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that is has completed its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"). The Company completed drilling of 4 holes, RS-22-01, RS-22-02, RS-22-03, and RS-22-04, totalling 800.0 metres. The initial goal of the Fall Drill Program was to confirm the initial discovery GC-12-01 discovery hole, which intercepted 25% Cg over 24 metres.

Infinity Stone Hits Massive Graphite on Second Rockstone Step-Out Hole

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed drilling of the RS-22-04 step out drillhole
  • RS-22-04 intersected 10.9 metres of semi-massive to massive graphite in addition to 8.8 metres of semi-massive to massive sulphides
  • The total known strike length of the Rockstone graphitic unit is now approximately 80 metres and remains open along strike

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

Coloured Ties Provides Supplemental Disclosure Relating to Its Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that further to the Ontario Securities Commission's request to provide supplemental disclosure concerning the background of the Company's substantial issuer bid (the "SIB").

On October 18, 2022, the Company announced the SIB and proposed to purchase for cancellation up to 7,500,000 of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $0.45 per Share (the "Offer Price") in cash. Prior to the announcement of the SIB, the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") was $0.30. At the time of the announcement of the SIB, the Offer Price was at a 50% premium to the last closing price of the Shares on the TSX-V.

Brunswick Exploration Closes Financings for Gross Proceeds of C$5.5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced private placements for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,500,240.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Stock Option Plan & Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce that it has adopted a stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"), subject to receipt of shareholder approval at the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company

In line with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the maximum number of new ordinary shares which may be issued under the Stock Option Plan is 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares at the time of grant. Currently the Company has 8.3% of its issued share capital under option. The Stock Option Plan has a "rolling" limit, as the number of ordinary shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the grant of stock options will automatically increase as the Company's issued and outstanding share capital increases. The limit includes outstanding stock options previously granted. A copy of the Stock Option Plan has been filed on SEDAR and is available on the Company's website.

LithiumBank Files Technical Report for the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, Alberta

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") announces the filing of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project Technical report entitled "Updated Indicated and Inferred Resource Estimates for LithiumBank Resources Corp.'s Boardwalk Lithium-Brine Project in West- Central Alberta, Canada" effectively dated December 20, 2022, originally announced November 7, 2022 .

The Technical Report includes NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates of 393,000 tonnes of Indicated Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at a grade of 71.6 mg/L and 5,808,000 tonnes of Inferred LCE at 68.0 mg/L lithium. The report is available on www.sedar.com.

Alpha Lithium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has adopted an advance notice policy (the " Policy ") in connection with the nomination process for the Company's directors. The Policy will be presented to shareholders for ratification and approval at the next shareholder meeting of the Company.

The purpose of the Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework for nominating directors of the Company. The Policy establishes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual general or special meeting of shareholders and sets out the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form in order for any director nominee to be eligible for election at any annual or special meeting of shareholders.

Coloured Ties Clarifies Paid-Up Capital of Its Common Shares

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that further to its substantial issuer bid (the "SIB") filed on December 8, 2022, it wishes to clarify the paid-up capital for the SIB should be $9.22 per share for total aggregate paid-up capital for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) of approximately $203,889,898.

For further information please contact:

