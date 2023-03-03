Forte Minerals Stakes Ground and Inks Deal to Acquire an Additional 1300 ha of Prospective Ground at Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project, Perú

Infinity Stone Refines Graphite to 99.73% Purity, Plans Spin Out of Rockstone Graphite Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone successfully refines graphite samples from its Rockstone Graphite Project to 99.73% Cg in a Metallurgy Program with SGS Labs.
  • The Company announces its intent to spin out the Rockstone Graphite Project and distribute ownership of the project to current Infinity Stone shareholders.
  • With the recent results of the Fall Drill Program, including an previously announced intersection of 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m, and Metallurgy Program, the Company believes that the spinout of the Rockstone will further unlock shareholder value.
  • All of the drill holes from the Fall Drill Program which returned elevated graphite levels, with significant mineralization and grade comparable with drilling results from other graphite discoveries, including Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie Mine.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), announces that it has successfully refined samples from the Rockstone Graphite Project to 99.73% Cg in its metallurgical program metallurgical program (the "Metallurgy Program") with SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS Labs"). The Company intends to spin out the Rockstone Graphite project which is located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"), to Infinity Stone shareholders by dividend or plan of arrangement. With the recent results of the fall drill program on Rockstone (the "Fall Drill Program"), the Company believes that Rockstone presents a prospective opportunity warranting an expanded exploration program to build further shareholder value as a stand alone entity. The metallurgical testing at SGS achieved the reported purity of 99.73% Cg through NH4FH2SO4 leach on flotation concentrate.

"As one of our most developed projects, Rockstone presents an opportunity for potential development and exploration upside. Rockstone has the best opportunity for further investment and accretive value to existing shareholders in a standalone entity. With a completed spin out, the new entity would have an opportunity to further develop the Rockstone asset, alongside other potential graphite opportunities", said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "Graphite is receiving considerable attention in international markets, specifically Australia, where we see potential for accretive valuations for assets like Rockstone and we intend to explore all available avenues with regard to the spin out structure. We intend to continue to replicate this model and/or joint venture, with other projects in our portfolio. Infinity Stone has continued to invest in many of its assets, with the project generation-spinout model enabling long-term shareholders to realise potential upside in the successor entities," furthered Mr. Kalyan.

As announced on January 25, 2023, the Fall Drill Program on Rockstone intersected graphite in all four holes with, with assays returning elevated graphitic carbon (Cg) and zinc, with significant mineralization and grade comparable with drilling results from other graphite discoveries, including Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.'s ("Nouveau Monde") Matawinie Mine.

  • Hole RS-22-01 intersected 15.68% Cg and 0.56% Zn over 4.83 metres, including 24.05% Cg and 0.72% Zn over 2.33 metres.
  • Hole RS-22-03 intersected 1.87% Cg and 0.06% Zn over 16.45 metres and 3.36% Cg and 0.13% Zn over 101.0 metres, including 21.96% Cg and 0.78% Zn over 4.32 metres.
  • Hole RS-22-04 intersected 10.86% Cg and 0.42% Zn over 14.0 metres, including 17.94% Cg and 0.60% Zn over 7.0 metres.
  • Hole RS-22-02 intersected 1.70 g/t Au over 2 metres from 198 to 200 metres (as previously announced on January 10, 2023). The hole did not intersect significant graphite or zinc mineralization.

Table 1: Drill Program Highlights

DrillholeFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Cg (%)Zn (%)
RS-22-0168.1773.04.8315.680.56
including68.1770.52.3324.050.72
RS-22-0345.061.4516.451.870.06
and80.0181.0101.03.360.13
including106.0177.2671.264.670.17
including139.12143.444.3221.960.78
RS-22-0484.098.014.010.860.42
including89.096.07.017.940.60

 

As previously announced on January 10, 2023, RS-22-02 encountered the 2.0-metre interval of gold mineralization from 198 metres to the drillhole's final depth of 200 metres, terminating in the mineralized lithology of intermediate volcanics with quartz veining. The Company completed drilling of 4 holes, RS-22-01, RS-22-02, RS-22-03, and RS-22-04, totalling 800.0 metres. The Au intersection represents a new regional gold discovery and appears to be associated with Rockstone Cu/Zn/graphite VMS-type exhalite mineralization.

While the Company works through the process of spinning out the Rockstone Graphite Project, Infinity Stone intends to immediately mobilise for an extended drill program to extend RS-22-02 to determine further gold mineralization, alongside additional step-out holes. The Company also will initiate 3D modelling of the results of the Fall Drill Program, ahead of a planned geophysics program, including a down-hole magnetic survey.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics & Expands Land Position at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics & Expands Land Position at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed a UAV magnetic survey and interpretation on Zen-Whoberi with the goal of refining drill targets
  • Geophysics program follows the discovery of significant grade of 15.5% Cu in surface sampling (1)
  • The Company has also staked 12 additional claims and submitted an application for 3 additional claims at Zen-Whoberi, based on the results from the geophysical survey, expanding total project size to 4,561 hectares

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has received results from its airborne UAV magnetic survey on its Zen-Whoberi Project located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec. The survey covered over 570 line-km with detailed line spacing of 100 metres, with 25-metre spacing over and around the geochemical soil sampling grid completed by the Company during Summer 2022 (announced on August 12, 2022), in the northeastern part of the Property. Based upon the results of the survey, the Company has expanded the Zen-Whoberi Project by staking an additional 15 claims, 3 of which are still pending application. The currently granted claims total 706 hectares, bringing the total property size to 4,561 hectares, in addition to the 3 pending claims.

Infinity Stone Announces Application For Dual Listing on Upstream

Infinity Stone Announces Application For Dual Listing on Upstream

Infinity Stone begins application to dual list on Upstream to tap into global audience who can invest using digital currency & traditional payments

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce that it has begun the application process to dual list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (" Horizon ") and MERJ Exchange Limited (" MERJ ").

Infinity Stone Options 38,441ha Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects Near Sigma Lithium in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil

Infinity Stone Options 38,441ha Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects Near Sigma Lithium in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has optioned the Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper lithium projects, collectively covering 38,441 hectares.
  • The Sugar Loaf Project covers 22,195 hectares, located approximately 15 kilometres from Sigma Lithium's Grota do Cirilo Project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil .
  • The Little Dipper Project covers 16,246 hectares, located approximately 10 kilometres from Oceana's Solonopole Lithium Project in the state of Ceará, Brazil .

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce that it has optioned the 38,441-hectare Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects (the " Sugar Loaf Project " and " Little Dipper Project ", respectively; collectively, the " Projects "). The Sugar Loaf Project is located 15 kilometres from both Sigma Lithium Resources' (" Sigma Lithium ") Grota do Cirilo Project and Lithium Ionic Inc's (" Lithium Ionic ") Itinga Project in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil . The Little Dipper Project is located in the state of Ceará, approximately 10 kilometres from Oceana Lithium Ltd.'s ( "Oceana ") Solonopole Lithium Project. The Sugar Loaf Project comprises 13 exploration permits, while the Little Dipper Project comprises 9 exploration permits. (Figures 1 & 2) .

Infinity Stone Further Expands Project, Including Historic Lithium Samples, near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Discovery

Infinity Stone Further Expands Project, Including Historic Lithium Samples, near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Discovery

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone expands its land position to over 5,546 hectares, as well as a pending application for two additional claims in James Bay Lithium District adjacent to and near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette discovery.
  • Further exploration and project expansion is being conducted in the context of the new discovery and significant drilling results from PMET and Winsome in the Corvette Lithium Trend in James Bay, QC.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired and staked an additional 359 hectares, as well as a pending application for two additional claims (the "New Claims") on its Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project (the "Camaro Hellcat Project"), with claim blocks adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Project in the James Bay Region of Quebec, bringing its total land position to 5,546 hectares in addition to the currently pending cells. The New Claims include historical surface samples returning 57ppm Li, sampled and assayed in 2016, and a 30ppm Li sample in 1997 (the "Historic Samples").1 The Historic Samples were found to the west of Winsome Resources Cancet Project and PMET's Corvette Lithium Project, north of the Taiga Highway. There are at least 4 historical mapped pegmatites on the New Claims, and the Company intends to conduct further exploration to identify any other potential pegmatites that may be found on the New Claims.

The New Claims are also located near Winsome Resources Ltd.'s ("Winsome") Cancet discovery drill hole (the "Cancet Property"). Winsome's best results at Cancet have included 1 metre at 5.65% Li2O from 36.5 metres and six metres at 1.95% Li2O from 36.45 metres.2 Furthermore, the New Claims are adjacent to a number of claims currently held by Jody Dahrouge, President and Owner of Daroughe Geological Consulting Ltd., a consultant and contractor to PMET. PMET has recently announced that it had drilled 52.2 metres of 3.34% LI2O, including 15.0 metres of 5.10% LI2O.

Infinity Stone intends to conduct a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block, alongside an initial prospecting program on the New Claims, in the early spring and will leverage the results of the Winter Geophysics Program announced on January 19, 2023 in targeting sampling and trenching. The Survey will further enable the mapping and delineation of the pegmatitic units across the claim blocks.

"We are excited to further expand the Hellcat Camaro Project in James Bay near Patriot's Corvette discovery. As the spring exploration season rapidly approaches, we are renewing our focus on the project and are actively evaluating new claim blocks that are adjacent and near the current project footprint," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "The James Bay region, specifically the CV lithium trend discovered by PMET, is quickly becoming the epicentre of lithium exploration in North America and we are excited to have a prospective land package in the region. We are looking forward to being able to get back on the ground with more data following our geophysics program to conduct a renewed and focused exploration program," furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Terms of Acquisition

Pursuant to the acquisition of 100% interest in 154 hectares of the New Claims, the Company has agreed to (i) paying $6,000 in cash and issuing 200,000 subordinate voting shares ("Shares") of the Company to the claim vendor Donovan Explorations Ltd.

About the Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project

The 5,546-hectare Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project is located adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Property, in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 235 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec and 245 kilometres northeast of the Cree village municipality of Nemaska. The Project has four property blocks, the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro, collectively covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. PMET has recently returned significant high-grade results at the Corvette Lithium Project, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083).1

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone encounters 3.36% Cg and 0.13% Zn over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg and 0.78% Zn over 4.32m from RS-22-03, 10.86% Cg and 0.42% Zn over 14.0m including 17.94% Cg and 0.60% Zn over 7.0m from RS-22-04, and 15.68% Cg and 0.56% Zn over 4.83m, including 24.05% Cg and 0.72% Zn over 2.33m from RS-22-01.
  • All of the drill holes from the Fall Drill Program which returned elevated graphite levels, with significant mineralization and grade comparable with drilling results from other graphite discoveries, including Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie Mine.
  • Significant continued exploration potential with latest results, including the discovery of gold in VMS-type exhalite mineralization, intersecting 1.70 g/t Au over 2.0 m in RS-22-02.
  • Infinity Stone intends to immediately mobilise for an extended drill program to extend RS-22-02 to determine further gold mineralization, alongside additional step-out holes.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East MRE Uploaded to SEDAR

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East MRE Uploaded to SEDAR

Basin East Mineral Resource Estimate Uploaded to SEDAR

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that further to its press release of 16 January 2023, it has on 2 March 2023 filed a Technical Report ("Report") on SEDAR for the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Company's Basin East ("BE") asset in Arizona

ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share that water well drilling has resumed at the 100%-owned Urgakh Naran project, to complete the UNWH-03 program.

Highlights:

International Lithium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at The Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at The Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project ("Raleigh Lake", "The Property", the "Project"), located approximately 25 km west of Ignace, Ontario, Canada. This MRE will be published in a related NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") within 45 days of the release of this press release.

The Project includes MREs for both lithium and rubidium. The two MREs are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.

Avalon Appoints Zeeshan Syed as New President

Avalon Appoints Zeeshan Syed as New President

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Zeeshan Syed, as the Company's new President, effective March 1, 2023, while Donald Bubar will continue to serve as CEO until the 2023 calendar year-end.

Mr. Syed has close to 20 years of combined experience in the energy sector in North America providing executive direction on the development, implementation, and communications of major projects and initiatives. He worked for the Government of Canada serving in the Prime Minister's Office from 2001 to 2003 as Executive Advisor to the Director of Communications and prior to that, with the Ministry of Health, as a policy advisor. Before joining Avalon in 2019, he held various executive positions within the Government of Alberta, and in the technology sector, helping start-ups scale their businesses.

Canada Silver Cobalt to Participate and Present at PDAC 2023

Canada Silver Cobalt to Participate and Present at PDAC 2023

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 1, 2023 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce it will participate and present at the PDAC 2023 Conference in Toronto from March 5 to March 8, 2023 and welcomes the opportunity to meet with investors to discuss recent developments and plans for the Company.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Updated Map Following Disputed Claims Mediation

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Updated Map Following Disputed Claims Mediation

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that an updated claims map has been uploaded to the Company website following the conclusion of mediation between the Company and Arizona Lithium ("AZL"). Bradda Head Lithium now holds approximately 46km2 of sedimentary claims in Arizona

The updated claims map can be found here: https://www.braddaheadltd.com/media

