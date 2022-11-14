Lithium Investing News

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed drilling of the RS-22-01 twinned drill hole.

  • The Company anticipates that it will complete the drill program with the RS-22-03 step out drill hole by November 18, 2022.

  • Rockstone Graphite Project strategically positioned to meet the growing graphite deficits that are expected to persist through 2025.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"). The Company anticipates that it will complete the drill program with the RS-22-03 step out drill hole by November 18, 2022.

The Company has completed the drilling of RS-22-01, a twin of historic GC-12-01. Within RS-22-01, a 3-meter, massive to semi-massive graphite lens was intercepted (Figure 1,2,3). This graphite lens occurs within a wider 25 m pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-pyrite rich interval hosting lesser graphite amongst the sulfides.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/144080_a53dc3a3e41fe93b_001.jpg
 
Figure 1: RS-22-01 66.43-74.00 m (Dry)
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/144080_a53dc3a3e41fe93b_001full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/144080_a53dc3a3e41fe93b_002.jpg
 
Figure 2:RS-22-01 66.43-74.00 m (Wet)
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/144080_a53dc3a3e41fe93b_002full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/144080_a53dc3a3e41fe93b_003.jpg
 
Figure 3: Massive Graphite ~69.50 m RS-22-01
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/144080_a53dc3a3e41fe93b_003full.jpg
 

About Rockstone Graphite Project
Rockstone Graphite Project is located 45 km west of the seaway port at the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario Canada. The Project has excellent access by logging haul roads that connect to paved/gravel roads with nearby railways and a shipping port. Based upon the reprocessed Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey completed by Sabina Silver Corporation in 2007, there are 18 drill-ready electromagnetic targets. Greencastle's drilling in 2012 consisted of 4 diamond drillholes (916 metres). Diamond drill hole GC-12-01 intersected a 24 metre interval averaging 0.82% zinc and 0.15% copper within a graphitic argillite unit. Analysis of the pulps for the 24 metres returned a value of 25% Cg (graphitic carbon) using a LECO analytical procedure. Rockstone graphite morphology appears to be highly-ordered hexagonal graphite crystallites and crystallite agglomerates, likely formed by hydrothermal activity at a formation temperature of 702C.

Qualified Person
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures
Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Connect with Infinity Stone

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram |

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144080

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

