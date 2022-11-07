Lithium Investing News

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone will provide LGC Standards with 150kg bulk sample of pegmatite material from its Galaxy Pegmatite Project, near Mont-Laurier, Quebec
  • Bulk sample will be shipped to LGC Standards for testing and processing into a Certified Reference Material (CRM)
  • Infinity Stone has sent multiple samples from the Project for assay recently and is currently active on the property with an expanded exploration program

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company", "ISV" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has engaged with LGC Standards to process a 150 kilogram bulk sample from its Galaxy Pegmatite Project (the "Project") which covers 9,423 hectares near Mont Laurier, Quebec, into Certified Reference Material ("CRM"). CRMs are used as reference samples by labs globally as standards for calibration of assay and testing equipment. LGC Standards intends to produce a homogenous batch of a Lithium Ore CRM from the Infinity Stone 150kg bulk sample.

In early September, the Company's field team was active in the extraction of a 150 kg bulk sample of pegmatite material from a high-priority target zone, which will be shipped to LGC Standards for analysis and processing into a CRM in the coming weeks.

"We are very pleased to be working with a leading producer of CRMs in the processing of pegmatite material from our Galaxy Project. LGC Standards is internationally recognized and has a wide network of customers and partners that are potential end-users of reference samples produced from the Galaxy bulk sample", said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone.

The recent field reconnaissance on the Project has identified extensive outcropping of coarse-crystalline pegmatite dikes.

Infinity Stone has sent multiple samples from the Project for assay recently and is currently active on the Project with an extended program, including further sampling, trenching and blasting of the 30 identified pegmatites on the Project.

About CRMs

Providing reliable analytical results during analysis of unknown samples is based on the development of testing protocols rooted in the use of well characterized calibration/testing materials. In the field of geochemical analysis these materials are often referred to as Geochemical Reference Materials (GRMs). Because the rock composition may affect the analysis (matrix effect) it is important to have a variety of rock types produced as GRMs. In addition to matrix effects producers also face problems associated with accurate analysis and development of sufficient material to distribute to the scientific community for a number of years. The first issue is addressed by sending samples of new GRMs to reliable laboratories for testing. Using a variety of analytical techniques and experienced operators accredited laboratories typically produce results that are statistically consistent. The second issue of producing large quantities of homogeneous GRMs is a bit more difficult but protocols exist that when followed properly yield high quality/consistent materials.

About LGC Group

LGC is a leading, global life science tools company, providing mission-critical components and solutions into high-growth application areas across the human healthcare and applied market segments. Its high-quality product portfolio is comprised of mission-critical tools for genomics and for quality assurance applications, which are typically embedded and recurring within its customers' products and workflows and are valued for their performance, quality and range.

LGC's tools play a key role in customer workflows from discovery applications through to commercial manufacture and enable its customers to: bring new diagnostics and therapies to market; progress research and development; optimise food production; and continuously monitor and enhance the quality of food, the environment and consumer products.

LGC's 180 years of scientific heritage, combined with a track record of innovation and value-enhancing acquisitions, has enabled the company to build its product portfolio and expertise, and develop deep relationships with customers, industry partners and the global scientific community.

LGC's core purpose of Science for a Safer World and its core values of passion, curiosity, integrity, brilliance and respect, drive its culture. As of 31 July 2022, it employs over 4,100 employees, of which 27% hold PhD and/or master's degrees.​ Its products and services are delivered by highly qualified and experienced teams, operating from a global network of accredited sites that showcase its scientific and manufacturing capabilities.

For more information, please visit lgcgroup.com

Media contact
Julian Quigley
Media Relations and Social Media Manager
LGC
Julian.Quigley@lgcgroup.com
+44 20 8943 8491

About the Galaxy Pegmatite Project

The Galaxy Pegmatite Project covers 161 mineral claims covering 9,423 hectares in southern Quebec, as well as 22 additional pending claim applications located approximately 45 kilometres northwest of Mont-Laurier, Quebec and 140 kilometres north of the city of Gatineau, Quebec. There is excellent access to all parts of the Property from road La Vérendrye 13, via the Trans-Canada Highway (Hwy QC-117), which traverses roughly through the middle of the Property.

The Property is underlain by at least 30 pegmatite exposures representing 30 pegmatite dikes of Laurentian or more recent rocks of the Precambrian Grenvillian Series. The general strike of the formation is in a northwesterly direction with a near vertical dip. The five minerals associated with the pegmatites are lepidolite, columbite, samarskite, euxenite, and thorianite. The property is largely covered by quaternary till. Blasting and pitting has shown these pegmatites to have widths of 15 to 18 metres in outcrop. Analysis of the pegmatites shows anomalous quantities of lithium, tantalum, molybdenum, uranium, and thorium.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

