Incyte Announces Change to its Board of Directors

Incyte Announces Change to its Board of Directors

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced the resignation of Hervé Hoppenot from the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. As previously announced, Mr. Hoppenot had been serving as an advisor to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as a member of the Board during a planned transition period.

Mr. Hoppenot joined Incyte in 2014 and previously served as Chairman and CEO.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Hervé for his steadfast leadership, vision and guidance throughout his tenure, which helped grow Incyte into a leading, innovative company," said Julian Baker, Managing Partner of Baker Bros. Advisors LP and Incyte's Chairman of the Board. "Hervé leaves a lasting impact on the company and its legacy of delivering transformative science and medicines for patients."

About Incyte
A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On. , Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , YouTube .

Media
media@incyte.com

Investors
ir@incyte.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Incyte CorporationINCYNASDAQ:INCYLife Science Investing
INCY
The Conversation (0)
Incyte Corporation

Incyte Corporation

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 2 of Major Drill Program at the Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization in All Drill Locations at Trapper North and South Zones & Provides Corporate Update

Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Closing of $3m Private Placement Financing

Stallion Uranium Announces Flow Through Financing

Related News

copper investing

PPC, Lundin Freeze 2026 Processing Fees As Smelters Near Breaking Point

Gold Investing

Marmota Unveils High-Grade Gold Finds at Greenewood Discovery

Oil and Gas Investing

MinRes’ Onslow Iron Port Operations Now Fully Powered by Natural Gas

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 2 of Major Drill Program at the Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization in All Drill Locations at Trapper North and South Zones & Provides Corporate Update

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Closing of $3m Private Placement Financing

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Flow Through Financing

Battery Metals Investing

Apex Provides Corporate Update