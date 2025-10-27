Incyte and Enable Injections Announce Strategic Partnership for enFuse® On-Body Delivery System

Collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to advancing patient-centric solutions and expanding access to therapies through novel drug delivery technologies

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Enable Injections, Inc. ("Enable") today announced a new partnership to develop and commercialize specific assets in Incyte's portfolio, including its investigational, first-in-class mutant calreticulin (mutCALR) selective monoclonal antibody, with Enable's enFuse ® On-Body Delivery System.

Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will obtain a worldwide, exclusive license to use the enFuse technology with its mutCALR-targeted therapy (INCA033989) in essential thrombocythemia (ET) and myelofibrosis (MF), with the potential to expand to additional assets and indications. Incyte will pay Enable an upfront technology access fee, potential R&D milestones, commercial milestones and a transfer price for clinical and commercial supply of enFuse devices.

"At Incyte, we are continually seeking new ways to enhance care and improve the overall treatment pathway for patients," said Bill Meury, President and Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. "We're looking forward to partnering with Enable and combining our expertise to make advanced treatments more accessible and less burdensome for patients, while maintaining the high standards of safety and efficacy patients and providers expect."

Incyte is a leader in myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of rare blood cancers including ET and MF, advancing the development of transformative, targeted and disease modifying options for patients across the MPN disease spectrum. INCA033989 is a first-in-class, investigational therapy for patients with calreticulin mutations (mutCALR) – the second most common oncogenic driver of MPNs.

The enFuse system is designed to deliver large volumes of small molecule and biologic medications subcutaneously, allowing patients to receive their needed treatment in a simple injection under the skin, instead of intravenously. Designed to provide a simple, discreet and comfortable patient experience, the enFuse technology enables flexible site-of-care options, including at-home self-administration.

"Partnering with Incyte reflects our shared commitment to advancing patient care through innovation," said Michael D. Hooven, Chairman and CEO of Enable Injections. "This collaboration demonstrates the growing recognition of our enFuse technology as an advanced solution that is designed to deliver large volumes of medication subcutaneously and providing patients with treatment options that could offer greater comfort, independence and quality of life."

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On. , Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , YouTube .

About Enable Injections

Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is a global healthcare innovation company committed to improving the patient treatment experience through the development and manufacturing of the enFuse On-Body Delivery System. An innovative wearable technology, the enFuse system is designed to deliver large volumes of pharmaceutical and biologic therapeutics via subcutaneous administration, with the aim of improving convenience, supporting superior outcomes, and advancing healthcare system economics.

Enable is currently working with a number of pharmaceutical partners to conduct clinical trials and plan for joint commercial launch of their therapies in combination with the enFuse technology. Enable's enFuse technology received its first combination product U.S. FDA approval in 2023 and European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) CE Mark in March 2025 . For more information, visit http://www.enableinjections.com/ .

Incyte Forward-looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the potential of INCA033989, the potential of Incyte's partnership with Enable and Incyte's goal of making advanced treatments more accessible and less burdensome for patients, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Incyte's current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA, EMA, and other regulatory authorities; the efficacy or safety of Incyte and its partners' products; the acceptance of Incyte and its partners' products in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

