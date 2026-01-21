Incoming CEO Paul Bloom and Long-Time Leader Patrick Gruber to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat

GEVO, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), a leader in renewable fuels and chemicals and carbon management, today announced that President and incoming CEO of GEVO, Paul Bloom, and long-time leader and current CEO, Patrick Gruber, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 10:00am ET.

Topics to be covered will include recently announced leadership transition plans, the future of Gevo, and how these plans help the company achieve its goals.

Investors and other persons interested in participating in the event must register using the link below.

Registration Link: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-gevo-14A4AzpmND

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF"), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent CCS facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. We also own and operate one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas ("RNG") facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet ("ATJ") fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world's first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo's market-driven "pay for performance" approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com.

Media Contact
Heather L. Manuel
VP, Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships
PR@gevo.com 

IR Contact
Eric Frey
VP of Finance & Strategy
IR@Gevo.com 


