Impinj to Participate in Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 4:55 p.m. ET / 1:55 p.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Impinj website at investor.impinj.com .

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Investor Relations
Andy Cobb, CFA
Vice President, Strategic Finance
+1 206-315-4470
ir@impinj.com

Media Relations
Jill West
Vice President, Strategic Communications
+1 206-834-1110
jwest@impinj.com

Impinj Inc.PI:USNASDAQ:PI:US
×