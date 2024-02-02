Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Imperial announces fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results

  • Quarterly net income of $1,365 million
  • Cash flow from operating activities of $1,311 million and cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital 1 of $1,799 million
  • Upstream production of 452,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, highest in over 30 years when adjusted for divestment of XTO Energy Canada
  • Highest ever quarterly production at Kearl of 308,000 total gross oil-equivalent barrels per day (218,000 barrels Imperial's share)
  • Started steam injection at Cold Lake Grand Rapids, which will be the first deployment in industry of solvent-assisted SAGD technology
  • Strong Downstream operating performance with refinery capacity utilization of 94 percent, following completion of the largest planned turnaround in Sarnia site history
  • Returned more than $2.7 billion to shareholders in the fourth quarter, including successful completion of the substantial issuer bid
  • Quarterly dividend increased by 20 percent from 50 cents to 60 cents per share
  • Released annual corporate Sustainability report, outlining the company's sustainability focus areas and progress

Imperial (TSE: IMO) (NYSE American: IMO):

Fourth quarter

Twelve months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

∆I

2023

2022

∆I

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,365

1,727

(362)

4,889

7,340

(2,451)

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

2.47

2.86

(0.39)

8.49

11.44

(2.95)

Capital and exploration expenditures

469

488

(19)

1,778

1,490

+288

Imperial reported estimated net income in the fourth quarter of $1,365 million and cash flow from operating activities of $1,311 million, compared to net income of $1,601 million and cash flow from operating activities of $2,359 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the impacts of working capital 1 , cash flow from operating activities was $1,799 million, compared to $1,946 million in the third quarter. Fourth quarter results reflect strong operating performance, which was more than offset by weaker commodity prices. Full-year estimated net income was $4,889 million with cash flow from operating activities of $3,734 million. Excluding the impacts of working capital 1 , full-year cash flow from operating activities was $6,435 million.

"Our strong 2023 financial results were underpinned by solid operational performance across all of our businesses, highlighted by record production and substantial unit cost reductions at Kearl," said Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Throughout the year, we also made significant progress on strategic investments that will help lower emissions and capture value for our shareholders, including the Grand Rapids expansion at Cold Lake and the renewable diesel facility at our Strathcona refinery."

Upstream production in the fourth quarter averaged 452,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, the highest quarterly production in over 30 years when adjusting for the divestment of XTO Energy Canada, with full-year production of 413,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day. At Kearl, quarterly total gross production averaged 308,000 barrels per day (218,000 barrels Imperial's share), the highest quarterly production in the asset's history. Kearl also delivered record full-year production of 270,000 total gross barrels per day (191,000 barrels Imperial's share).

__________________________

1 non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Across other Upstream assets, Cold Lake quarterly gross production averaged 139,000 barrels per day with annual production of 135,000 gross barrels per day. In December, the company began injecting steam at Cold Lake Grand Rapids Phase 1, marking the successful start-up of what will be the industry's first-ever solvent-assisted steam-assisted gravity drainage (SA-SAGD) project. The project is expected to achieve 15,000 gross barrels per day of production at full rates and also reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by up to 40 percent compared to existing steam processes. The initial steam injection phase is expected to last until the end of the first quarter of 2024, with production ramping up over the following months. At Syncrude, quarterly production increased to 85,000 gross barrels per day following the completion of its planned turnaround in the third quarter of 2023, with full-year production of 76,000 barrels per day.

In the Downstream, quarterly throughput averaged 407,000 barrels per day with refinery capacity utilization of 94 percent following the successful completion of the largest planned turnaround in Sarnia site history, which was completed under budget and ahead of schedule in October. Full-year throughput also averaged 407,000 barrels per day with capacity utilization of 94 percent, achieving several full-year production records across the company's refineries. Petroleum product sales in the quarter averaged 476,000 barrels per day with annual sales averaging 471,000 barrels per day. Work on the company's Strathcona renewable diesel facility continues to progress, with construction of above ground tankage nearing completion. The project remains on-plan with renewable diesel production expected to begin in 2025.

During the quarter, Imperial returned $2,746 million to shareholders through dividend payments, accelerated completion of the company's annual normal course issuer bid program and successful completion of the company's $1.5 billion substantial issuer bid program in December.

"Throughout 2023 Imperial has returned over $4.9 billion to shareholders through our reliable and growing dividend and industry-leading share repurchase program," said Corson. "We remain confident of our company's ability to generate robust free cash flow 1 over a range of business conditions and I am pleased to announce a 20 percent increase to our quarterly dividend."

In November, Imperial released its annual Sustainability report which highlights progress and momentum in the company's key sustainability focus areas, including the previously announced company-wide net-zero goal in operations through collaboration with government and other industry partners. "Imperial is committed to advancing innovation and strategic partnerships to help address the significant challenge of supplying energy to Canadians in an affordable, secure and sustainable way," said Corson.

__________________________

1 non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Fourth quarter highlights

  • Net income of $1,365 million or $2.47 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $1,727 million or $2.86 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by lower commodity prices.
  • Cash flows from operating activities of $1,311 million, compared to cash flows from operating activities of $2,797 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital 1 of $1,799 million, compared to $2,452 million in the same period of 2022.
  • Capital and exploration expenditures totalled $469 million, compared to $488 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • The company returned $2,746 million to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2023 , including $288 million in dividends paid, $958 million in share repurchases through its accelerated normal course issuer bid and successful completion of its $1.5 billion substantial issuer bid program in December.
  • Production averaged 452,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, the highest quarterly production in over 30 years when adjusting for the divestment of XTO Energy Canada, up from 441,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the same period of 2022.
  • Total gross bitumen production at Kearl averaged 308,000 barrels per day (218,000 barrels Imperial's share), the highest quarterly production in the asset's history, up from 284,000 barrels per day (201,000 barrels Imperial's share) in the fourth quarter of 2022. Higher production was primarily driven by improved reliability, plant capacity utilization, and increased mine equipment productivity.
  • Gross bitumen production at Cold Lake averaged 139,000 barrels per day, compared to 141,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Successfully started steam injection at the Cold Lake Grand Rapids Phase 1 (GRP1) project. The initial steam injection phase is expected to last until the end of the first quarter of 2024, with production ramping up over the following months. GRP1 will be the first SA-SAGD project in industry and is expected to achieve 15,000 gross barrels per day of production at full rates while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity by up to 40 percent compared to existing cyclic steam stimulation technology.
  • The company's share of gross production from Syncrude averaged 85,000 barrels per day, compared to 87,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Refinery throughput averaged 407,000 barrels per day, compared to 433,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2022. Capacity utilization was 94 percent, compared to 101 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 results include impacts from the planned turnaround in Sarnia, the largest in site history, which was completed under budget and ahead of schedule in October.
  • Petroleum product sales were 476,000 barrels per day, compared to 487,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Chemical net income of $17 million in the quarter, compared to $41 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Lower net income was primarily driven by the impact of planned turnaround activities.
  • Released annual Sustainability report which highlights progress and momentum in the company's key sustainability focus areas, and complements the company's Advancing Climate Solutions report published in the third quarter of 2023.
__________________________

1 non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Recent business environment

Energy markets began to normalize in 2023, down from their 2022 high. While demand for liquids set a record in 2023, supply continued to grow. During the first half of 2023, the price of crude oil declined, impacted by higher inventory levels. In the second half, crude oil prices increased as a result of strong demand, tight inventory levels, and ongoing actions by OPEC+ oil producers to limit supply. In addition, the Canadian WTI/WCS spread began to weaken in the fourth quarter, but remained in line with 2022 on an annual basis. Throughout 2023, strong demand for gasoline and distillate combined with low inventories kept refining margins strong, but short of 2022 levels on an annual basis. In the fourth quarter refining margins dropped due to higher inventory and lower seasonal demand.

Operating results
Fourth quarter 2023 vs. fourth quarter 2022

Fourth Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,365

1,727

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

2.47

2.86

Upstream
N et income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Other

2023

531

30

50

20

139

770

Price – Average bitumen realizations increased by $4.20 per barrel. Higher bitumen realizations were primarily driven by the narrowing of the WTI/WCS spread, partially offset by lower marker prices. Synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $9.85 per barrel, generally in line with WTI.

Volumes – Higher volumes were primarily driven by improved reliability, plant capacity utilization, and mine equipment productivity at Kearl.

Other – Includes lower operating expenses of about $160 million, primarily due to lower energy prices.

Marker prices and average realizations

Fourth Quarter

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

78.54

82.58

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

56.80

57.00

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

21.74

25.58

Bitumen (per barrel)

64.05

59.85

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

105.37

115.22

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.73

0.74

Production

Fourth Quarter

thousands of barrels per day

2023

2022

Kearl (Imperial's share)

218

201

Cold Lake

139

141

Syncrude (a)

85

87

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

308

284

(a) In the fourth quarter of 2023, Syncrude gross production included about 1 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2022 - 2 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Higher production at Kearl was primarily driven by improved reliability, plant capacity utilization, and mine equipment productivity.

Downstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

1,188

(540)

(53)

595

Margins – Lower margins primarily reflect weaker market conditions.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Fourth Quarter

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2023

2022

Refinery throughput

407

433

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

94

101

Petroleum product sales

476

487

Lower refinery throughput in the fourth quarter of 2023 reflects the impact of planned turnaround activities at Sarnia refinery.

Lower petroleum product sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 were primarily driven by lower wholesale customer volume.

Chemicals
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

41

(10)

(14)

17

Corporate and other

Fourth Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(17)

(33)

Liquidity and capital resources

Fourth Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Cash flows from (used in):

Operating activities

1,311

2,797

Investing activities

(411)

(473)

Financing activities

(2,752)

(2,151)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,852)

173

Cash and cash equivalents at period end

864

3,749

Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect unfavourable working capital impacts and lower Downstream margins.

Cash flows used in investing activities primarily reflect higher proceeds from asset sales.

Cash flows used in financing activities primarily reflect:

Fourth Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Dividends paid

288

211

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

0.50

0.34

Share repurchases (a)

2,458

1,934

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

30.8

27.3

(a) Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program for the periods disclosed. Substantial issuer bids were undertaken and commenced on November 4, 2022 (expired on December 9, 2022), and November 3, 2023 (expired on December 8, 2023). Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid, and by way of a proportionate tender under the company's substantial issuer bids.

The company completed share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid on October 19, 2023.

On November 3, 2023, the company commenced a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which it offered to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its common shares through a modified Dutch auction and proportionate tender offer. The substantial issuer bid was completed on December 13, 2023, with the company taking up and paying for 19,108,280 common shares at a price of $78.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase of $1.5 billion and 3.4 percent of Imperial's issued and outstanding shares at the close of business on October 30, 2023. This included 13,299,349 shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation by way of a proportionate tender to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent.

Full-year 2023 vs. full-year 2022

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

4,889

7,340

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

8.49

11.44

Net income (loss) excluding identified items 1

4,889

7,132

Prior year results included favourable identified items 1 of $208 million related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Upstream
N et income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Identified

Items¹

Other

2023

3,645

(2,340)

(70)

690

(208)

795

2,512

Price – Lower bitumen realizations were primarily driven by lower marker prices. Average bitumen realizations decreased by $17.25 per barrel, generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $19.89 per barrel, generally in line with WTI.

Volumes – Lower volumes were primarily driven by steam cycle timing at Cold Lake, and the absence of XTO Energy Canada production, partially offset by improved reliability, plant capacity utilization, and mine equipment productivity at Kearl.

Royalty – Lower royalties were primarily driven by weakened commodity prices.

Identified Items 1 – Prior year results included favourable identified items 1 related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Other – Includes favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $380 million, and lower operating expenses of about $380 million, primarily due to lower energy prices.

Marker prices and average realizations

Twelve Months

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

77.60

94.36

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

58.97

76.28

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

18.63

18.08

Bitumen (per barrel)

67.42

84.67

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

105.57

125.46

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.74

0.77

___________________________

1 non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Production

Twelve Months

thousands of barrels per day

2023

2022

Kearl (Imperial's share)

191

172

Cold Lake

135

144

Syncrude (a)

76

77

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

270

242

(a) In 2023, Syncrude gross production included about 1 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2022 - 3 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Higher production at Kearl was primarily driven by improved reliability, plant capacity utilization, and mine equipment productivity.

Downstream
N et income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

3,622

(1,300)

(21)

2,301

Margins – Lower margins primarily reflect weaker market conditions.

Other – Higher turnaround impacts of about $340 million, associated with the planned turnaround activities at the Strathcona and Sarnia refineries, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $210 million, improved volumes of about $50 million, and lower operating expenses of about $50 million, primarily due to lower energy prices.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Twelve Months

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2023

2022

Refinery throughput

407

418

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

94

98

Petroleum product sales

471

475

Lower refinery throughput in 2023 reflects the impact of planned turnaround activities at Strathcona and Sarnia refineries.

Chemicals
N et income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

204

(30)

(10)

164

Corporate and other

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(88)

(131)

Liquidity and capital resources

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Cash flows from (used in):

Operating activities

3,734

10,482

Investing activities

(1,694)

(618)

Financing activities

(4,925)

(8,268)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,885)

1,596

Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect unfavourable working capital impacts, including an income tax catch-up payment of $2.1 billion, as well as lower Upstream realizations and Downstream margins.

Cash flows used in investing activities primarily reflect the absence of proceeds from the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada, and higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flows used in financing activities primarily reflect:

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Dividends paid

1,103

851

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

1.88

1.29

Share repurchases (a)

3,800

6,395

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

48.3

93.9

(a) Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program for the periods disclosed. Substantial issuer bids were undertaken and commenced on May 6, 2022 (expired on June 10, 2022), November 4, 2022 (expired on December 9, 2022), and November 3, 2023 (expired on December 8, 2023). Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid, and by way of a proportionate tender under the company's substantial issuer bids.

On June 27, 2023, the company announced that it had received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a new normal course issuer bid to continue its then existing share purchase program. The program enabled the company to purchase up to a maximum of 29,207,635 common shares during the period June 29, 2023 to June 28, 2024. The program completed on October 19, 2023 as a result of the company purchasing the maximum allowable number of shares under the program.

On November 3, 2023, the company commenced a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which it offered to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its common shares through a modified Dutch auction and proportionate tender offer. The substantial issuer bid was completed on December 13, 2023, with the company taking up and paying for 19,108,280 common shares at a price of $78.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase of $1.5 billion and 3.4 percent of Imperial's issued and outstanding shares at the close of business on October 30, 2023. This included 13,299,349 shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation by way of a proportionate tender to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent.

Key financial and operating data follow.

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans, are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of emission-reduction future plans to support a net-zero future are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress and policy support, and represent forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, estimate, expect, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, the impact and timing of the Cold Lake Grand Rapids phase 1 project, including expected production and reductions to greenhouse gas emissions intensity, and the timing of steam injection and production ramp-up for such project; the company's Strathcona renewable diesel project, including timing, expected production, and the reduction to greenhouse gas emissions; other references to the company's strategic investments helping to reduce emissions and capture value for shareholders; references to advancing innovation and strategic partnerships to help supply energy in an affordable, secure and sustainable way; and the company's ability to generate free cash flow 1 .

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning demand growth and energy source, supply and mix; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company's ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets, including the Cold Lake Grand Rapids Phase 1 project and the Strathcona renewable diesel project; for shareholder returns and free cash flow generation, assumptions such as cash flow forecasts, financing sources and capital structure; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to greenhouse gas emissions intensity, including but not limited to Strathcona renewable diesel, carbon capture and storage including in connection with hydrogen for the renewable diesel project, and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; for renewable diesel, the availability and cost of locally-sourced and grown feedstock and the supply of renewable diesel to British Columbia in connection with its low-carbon fuel legislation; the amount and timing of emissions reductions, including the impact of lower carbon fuels; that any required support from policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies such as carbon capture and storage will be provided; receipt of regulatory approvals in a timely manner; performance of third party service providers; refinery utilization; applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change, greenhouse gas emissions reductions and low carbon fuels; the ability to offset any ongoing inflationary pressures; capital and environmental expenditures; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions, could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices, and the occurrence of wars; availability and allocation of capital; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals, including for new technologies that will help the company meet its lower emissions goals; the results of research programs and new technologies, the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; failure, delay or uncertainty regarding supportive policy and market development for the adoption of emerging lower emission energy technologies and other technologies that support emissions reductions; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, and environmental regulation including climate change, greenhouse gas and low carbon fuel regulation; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents, including increased reliance on remote working arrangements; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial Oil Limited's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent interim reports.

___________________________

1 non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial Oil Limited. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking and other statements regarding Imperial's environmental, social and other sustainability efforts and aspirations are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors or requiring disclosure in the company's filings with securities regulators. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking environmental, social and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future, including future rule-making. Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial's most recent Form 10-K. Note that numbers may not add due to rounding.

The term "project" as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Attachment I

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Total revenues and other income

13,109

14,453

50,969

59,670

Total expenses

11,369

12,174

44,600

50,186

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,740

2,279

6,369

9,484

Income taxes

375

552

1,480

2,144

Net income (loss)

1,365

1,727

4,889

7,340

Net income (loss) per common share (dollars)

2.47

2.87

8.51

11.47

Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution (dollars)

2.47

2.86

8.49

11.44

Other financial data

Gain (loss) on asset sales, after tax

47

63

241

Total assets at December 31

41,199

43,524

Total debt at December 31

4,132

4,155

Shareholders' equity at December 31

22,222

22,413

Capital employed at December 31

26,375

26,593

Dividends declared on common stock

Total

278

266

1,115

932

Per common share (dollars)

0.50

0.44

1.94

1.46

Millions of common shares outstanding

At December 31

535.8

584.2

Average - assuming dilution

553.7

603.0

575.9

641.5

Attachment II

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

Total cash and cash equivalents at period end

864

3,749

864

3,749

Operating activities

Net income (loss)

1,365

1,727

4,889

7,340

Adjustments for non-cash items:

Depreciation and depletion

489

465

1,907

1,897

(Gain) loss on asset sales

(54)

(3)

(73)

(158)

Deferred income taxes and other

154

281

(85)

(77)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(488)

345

(2,701)

1,485

All other items - net

(155)

(18)

(203)

(5)

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

1,311

2,797

3,734

10,482

Investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(470)

(492)

(1,785)

(1,526)

Proceeds from asset sales

57

18

86

904

Additional investments

(6)

Loans to equity companies - net

2

1

5

10

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(411)

(473)

(1,694)

(618)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

(2,752)

(2,151)

(4,925)

(8,268)

Attachment III

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Upstream

770

531

2,512

3,645

Downstream

595

1,188

2,301

3,622

Chemical

17

41

164

204

Corporate and other

(17)

(33)

(88)

(131)

Net income (loss)

1,365

1,727

4,889

7,340

Revenues and other income

Upstream

4,415

4,332

16,512

19,764

Downstream

14,529

15,919

55,858

64,985

Chemical

329

422

1,581

1,976

Eliminations / Corporate and other

(6,164)

(6,220)

(22,982)

(27,055)

Revenues and other income

13,109

14,453

50,969

59,670

Purchases of crude oil and products

Upstream

1,809

1,787

6,636

7,971

Downstream

12,496

13,110

47,886

55,569

Chemical

206

260

997

1,330

Eliminations

(6,194)

(6,264)

(23,120)

(27,128)

Purchases of crude oil and products

8,317

8,893

32,399

37,742

Production and manufacturing

Upstream

1,187

1,438

4,917

5,491

Downstream

411

447

1,702

1,640

Chemical

74

80

260

273

Eliminations

Production and manufacturing

1,672

1,965

6,879

7,404

Selling and general

Upstream

Downstream

199

179

693

653

Chemical

20

23

89

85

Eliminations / Corporate and other

9

55

75

144

Selling and general

228

257

857

882

Capital and exploration expenditures

Upstream

240

364

1,108

1,128

Downstream

143

94

472

295

Chemical

12

5

23

10

Corporate and other

74

25

175

57

Capital and exploration expenditures

469

488

1,778

1,490

Exploration expenses charged to Upstream income included above

2

1

5

5

Attachment IV

Operating statistics

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

2023

2022

2023

2022

Gross crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) production

(thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

218

201

191

172

Cold Lake

139

141

135

144

Syncrude (a)

85

87

76

77

Conventional

5

6

5

8

Total crude oil production

447

435

407

401

NGLs available for sale

1

Total crude oil and NGL production

447

435

407

402

Gross natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

30

37

33

85

Gross oil-equivalent production (b)

452

441

413

416

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Net crude oil and NGL production (thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

198

184

177

157

Cold Lake

107

105

106

106

Syncrude (a)

80

77

67

63

Conventional

5

6

5

8

Total crude oil production

390

372

355

334

NGLs available for sale

1

Total crude oil and NGL production

390

372

355

335

Net natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

29

37

32

83

Net oil-equivalent production (b)

395

378

360

349

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Kearl blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

302

277

263

236

Cold Lake blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

186

186

179

188

NGL sales (thousands of barrels per day)

1

Average realizations (Canadian dollars)

Bitumen (per barrel)

64.05

59.85

67.42

84.67

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

105.37

115.22

105.57

125.46

Conventional crude oil (per barrel)

33.81

67.91

59.30

97.45

NGL (per barrel)

64.92

Natural gas (per thousand cubic feet)

2.30

5.54

2.58

5.69

Refinery throughput (thousands of barrels per day)

407

433

407

418

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

94

101

94

98

Petroleum product sales (thousands of barrels per day)

Gasolines

229

242

228

229

Heating, diesel and jet fuels

175

180

176

176

Lube oils and other products

43

41

43

47

Heavy fuel oils

29

24

24

23

Net petroleum products sales

476

487

471

475

Petrochemical sales (thousands of tonnes)

170

193

820

842

(a) Syncrude gross and net production included bitumen and other products that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Gross bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day)

1

2

1

3

Net bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day)

1

2

1

3

(b) Gas converted to oil-equivalent at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

Attachment V

Net income (loss) per

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

common share - diluted (a)

millions of Canadian dollars

Canadian dollars

2019

First Quarter

293

0.38

Second Quarter

1,212

1.57

Third Quarter

424

0.56

Fourth Quarter

271

0.36

Year

2,200

2.88

2020

First Quarter

(188)

(0.25)

Second Quarter

(526)

(0.72)

Third Quarter

3

Fourth Quarter

(1,146)

(1.56)

Year

(1,857)

(2.53)

2021

First Quarter

392

0.53

Second Quarter

366

0.50

Third Quarter

908

1.29

Fourth Quarter

813

1.18

Year

2,479

3.48

2022

First Quarter

1,173

1.75

Second Quarter

2,409

3.63

Third Quarter

2,031

3.24

Fourth Quarter

1,727

2.86

Year

7,340

11.44

2023

First Quarter

1,248

2.13

Second Quarter

675

1.15

Third Quarter

1,601

2.76

Fourth Quarter

1,365

2.47

Year

4,889

8.49

(a) Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period. The sum of the quarters presented may not add to the year total.

Attachment VI

Non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures

Certain measures included in this document are not prescribed by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, and "specified financial measures" under National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, and other information required by these regulations, have been provided. Non-GAAP financial measures and specified financial measures are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized definition. As such, these measures may not be directly comparable to measures presented by other companies, and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the total cash flows from operating activities less the changes in operating assets and liabilities in the period. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Cash flows from (used in) operating activities" within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. Management believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. Changes in working capital is equal to "Changes in operating assets and liabilities" as disclosed in the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows and in Attachment II of this document. This measure assesses the cash flows at an operating level, and as such, does not include proceeds from asset sales as defined in Cash flows from operating activities and asset sales in the Frequently Used Terms section of the company's annual Form 10-K.

Reconciliation of cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

1,311

2,797

3,734

10,482

Less changes in working capital

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(488)

345

(2,701)

1,485

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excl. working capital

1,799

2,452

6,435

8,997

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is cash flows from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and equity company investments plus proceeds from asset sales. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Cash flows from (used in) operating activities" within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. This measure is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities (including but not limited to dividends and share purchases) after investment in the business.

Reconciliation of free cash flow

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

1,311

2,797

3,734

10,482

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(470)

(492)

(1,785)

(1,526)

Proceeds from asset sales

57

18

86

904

Additional investments

(6)

Loans to equity companies - net

2

1

5

10

Free cash flow

900

2,324

2,040

9,864

Net income (loss) excluding identified items

Net income (loss) excluding identified items is a non-GAAP financial measure that is total net income (loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $100 million in a given quarter. The net income (loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment in a given quarter may be less than $100 million when the item impacts several segments or several periods. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Net income (loss)" within the company's Consolidated statement of income. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The company believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends, and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Net income (loss) excluding identified items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All identified items are presented on an after-tax basis.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) excluding identified items

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,365

1,727

4,889

7,340

Less identified items included in Net income (loss)

Gain/(loss) on sale of assets

208

Subtotal of identified items

208

Net income (loss) excluding identified items

1,365

1,727

4,889

7,132

Cash operating costs (cash costs)

Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that consists of total expenses, less purchases of crude oil and products, federal excise taxes and fuel charge, financing, and costs that are non-cash in nature, including depreciation and depletion, and non-service pension and postretirement benefit. The components of cash operating costs include "Production and manufacturing", "Selling and general" and "Exploration" from the company's Consolidated statement of income, and as disclosed in Attachment III of this document. The sum of these income statement lines serves as an indication of cash operating costs and does not reflect the total cash expenditures of the company. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Total expenses" within the company's Consolidated statement of income. This measure is useful for investors to understand the company's efforts to optimize cash through disciplined expense management.

Reconciliation of cash operating costs

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income

Total expenses

11,369

12,174

44,600

50,186

Less:

Purchases of crude oil and products

8,317

8,893

32,399

37,742

Federal excise taxes and fuel charge

621

563

2,402

2,179

Depreciation and depletion

489

465

1,907

1,897

Non-service pension and postretirement benefit

22

4

82

17

Financing

18

26

69

60

Cash operating costs

1,902

2,223

7,741

8,291

Components of cash operating costs

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income

Production and manufacturing

1,672

1,965

6,879

7,404

Selling and general

228

257

857

882

Exploration

2

1

5

5

Cash operating costs

1,902

2,223

7,741

8,291

Segment contributions to total cash operating costs

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

Upstream

1,189

1,439

4,922

5,496

Downstream

610

626

2,395

2,293

Chemicals

94

103

349

358

Corporate / Eliminations

9

55

75

144

Cash operating costs

1,902

2,223

7,741

8,291

Unit cash operating cost (unit cash costs)

Unit cash operating costs is a non-GAAP ratio. Unit cash operating costs (unit cash costs) is calculated by dividing cash operating costs by total gross oil-equivalent production, and is calculated for the Upstream segment, as well as the major Upstream assets. Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure and is disclosed and reconciled above. This measure is useful for investors to understand the expense management efforts of the company's major assets as a component of the overall Upstream segment. Unit cash operating cost, as used by management, does not directly align with the definition of "Average unit production costs" as set out by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and disclosed in the company's SEC Form 10-K.

Components of unit cash operating cost

Fourth Quarter

2023

2022

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream (a)

Kearl

Cold Lake

Syncrude

Upstream (a)

Kearl

Cold Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

1,187

493

276

377

1,438

673

327

393

Selling and general

Exploration

2

1

Cash operating costs

1,189

493

276

377

1,439

673

327

393

Gross oil-equivalent production

452

218

139

85

441

201

141

87

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

28.59

24.58

21.58

48.21

35.47

36.39

25.21

49.10

USD converted at the quarterly average forex

20.87

17.94

15.75

35.19

26.25

26.93

18.66

36.33

2023 US$0.73; 2022 US$0.74

Twelve Months

2023

2022

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream (a)

Kearl

Cold Lake

Syncrude

Upstream (a)

Kearl

Cold Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

4,917

2,097

1,144

1,533

5,491

2,353

1,344

1,563

Selling and general

Exploration

5

5

Cash operating costs

4,922

2,097

1,144

1,533

5,496

2,353

1,344

1,563

Gross oil-equivalent production

413

191

135

76

416

172

144

77

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

32.65

30.08

23.22

55.26

36.20

37.48

25.57

55.61

USD converted at the YTD average forex

24.16

22.26

17.18

40.89

27.87

28.86

19.69

42.82

2023 US$0.74; 2022 US$0.77

(a) Upstream includes Imperial's share of Kearl, Cold Lake, Syncrude and other.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Source: Imperial

Investor Relations
(587) 962-4401

Media Relations
(587) 476-7010

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

  • Completed accelerated normal course issuer bid program in October, returning more than $2.3 billion in total to shareholders through the entire program
  • Announced intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid to purchase up to $1.5 billion of its common shares
  • Declared fourth quarter dividend of 50 cents per share
  • Released annual Advancing Climate Solutions report, outlining the company's progress and ongoing commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO):

Imperial reported estimated net income in the third quarter of $1,601 million, up from net income of $675 million in the second quarter of 2023, driven by strong operating performance and higher commodity prices. Quarterly cash flow from operating activities was $2,359 million, up from $885 million in the second quarter of 2023.

"Imperial delivered strong financial results in the third quarter, highlighted by record quarterly production at Kearl and strong utilization across our refining network," said Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "As we look to close out 2023, we remain focused on maximizing the value of our existing assets, progressing select growth opportunities, continuing to reduce our carbon intensity and returning surplus cash to shareholders."

Upstream production in the third quarter averaged 423,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day. At Kearl, quarterly total gross production averaged 295,000 barrels per day (209,000 barrels Imperial's share), the highest quarterly production in the asset's history, and also established a new single month production record in September of 322,000 barrels per day (228,000 barrels Imperial's share). In August, Kearl completed its multiyear program to convert its 81 haul trucks to autonomous operation. Imperial is now one of the largest autonomous mine fleet operators in the world and continues to capture productivity improvements while also reducing costs and further enhancing operational safety. At Cold Lake, quarterly gross production averaged 128,000 barrels per day, impacted by steam cycle timing and planned turnaround activity. As part of the turnaround scope, key equipment tie-ins for the Grand Rapids Phase 1 (GRP1) project were successfully completed. The project is nearing completion and remains on track for accelerated start-up by year-end 2023. When fully operational the project is expected to average 15,000 barrels per day of advantaged production using low carbon solvent-assisted steam-assisted gravity drainage (SA-SAGD) technology.

In the Downstream, throughput in the quarter averaged 416,000 barrels per day with refinery capacity utilization of 96 percent, which includes impacts associated with the planned refinery and chemical plant turnaround at the company's Sarnia site. The turnaround began in September and is progressing on plan. Petroleum product sales in the quarter were 478,000 barrels per day, capturing value from strong fuel margins.

During the quarter, Imperial returned to shareholders $292 million in dividends paid and $1,342 million through accelerated share repurchases under the company's normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program. The company completed its NCIB program in October with an additional $958 million in share repurchases.

"Our company's strong operating performance and portfolio of capital efficient investments continue to generate substantial value for our shareholders," said Corson. "Through October this year, our company has returned over $3.4 billion to shareholders, and I am pleased to announce our intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid to return up to a further $1.5 billion to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2023."

Throughout the quarter, Imperial continued to advance key projects that support lowering greenhouse gas emissions, including startup of the final Kearl boiler flue gas unit, ongoing construction of Strathcona renewable diesel facility and successful completion of a co-processing trial at Strathcona refinery. In September, Imperial released its annual Advancing Climate Solutions report outlining the company's progress and ongoing commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions intensity.

"Our company has worked diligently on emission reduction roadmaps and business plans to lower greenhouse gas emissions intensity in our operations and provide lower life-cycle product solutions to our customers," said Corson. "As we move forward, I am very excited about our opportunities to advance next-generation technologies as well as the world-scale Pathways carbon capture infrastructure in support of a net-zero future."

Third quarter highlights

  • Net income of $1,601 million or $2.76 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $2,031 million or $3.24 per share in the third quarter of 2022. Net income excluding identified items 1 was $1,601 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1,823 million in the same period of 2022. Lower net income was primarily driven by lower commodity prices.
  • Cash flows from operating activities of $2,359 million, compared to cash flows from operating activities of $3,089 million in the same period of 2022. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital 1 of $1,946 million, compared to $2,543 million in the same period of 2022.
  • Capital and exploration expenditures totalled $387 million, compared to $392 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • The company returned $1,634 million to shareholders in the third quarter of 2023 , including $292 million in dividends paid and $1,342 million in accelerated share repurchases. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the company completed its NCIB program with an additional $958 million in share repurchases.
  • Announced intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its common shares. The company anticipates terms and pricing will be determined and the offer will commence during the next two weeks.
  • Production averaged 423,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared to 430,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the same period of 2022. Adjusting for the sale of XTO Energy Canada, which closed in the third quarter of 2022, production increased by about 5,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day.
  • Total gross bitumen production at Kearl averaged 295,000 barrels per day (209,000 barrels Imperial's share), the highest quarterly production in the asset's history, up from 271,000 barrels per day (193,000 barrels Imperial's share) in the third quarter of 2022, and also established a new single month production record in September of 322,000 barrels per day (228,000 barrels Imperial's share).
  • Completed conversion of last remaining haul trucks at Kearl to autonomous operation. With 81 fully autonomous haul trucks now in service, Imperial is one of the largest autonomous mine fleet operators in the world. The company expects to capture significant improvements to truck productivity and workforce safety while also reducing operating costs.
  • Achieved successful start-up of final boiler flue gas unit at Kearl. This technology recovers waste heat from a boiler's combustion exhaust to preheat process water, and combined, the six units have the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 220,000 tonnes per year.
  • Ongoing monitoring and assessment of expanded seepage interception system at Kearl, including additional delineation work in the area to determine if any further mitigations are required. Imperial continues to engage with local Indigenous communities, and is providing site tours and access for independent testing. To date, there is no indication of adverse impacts to fish and wildlife populations or risks to drinking water for local communities.
  • Gross bitumen production at Cold Lake averaged 128,000 barrels per day, compared to 150,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022. Production in the third quarter was impacted by steam cycle timing and planned turnaround activities.
  • Completed critical equipment tie-ins for the Grand Rapids Phase 1 (GRP1) project in conjunction with planned turnaround activities at Cold Lake in the third quarter. GRP1 will be the first SA-SAGD project in the industry and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by up to 40% compared to existing cyclic steam stimulation technology. The project is nearing completion and remains on track to achieve accelerated start-up with steam injection anticipated by year-end 2023.
  • The company's share of gross production from Syncrude averaged 75,000 barrels per day, up from 62,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by planned turnaround activity.
  • Refinery throughput averaged 416,000 barrels per day, compared to 426,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022. Capacity utilization was 96 percent, compared to 100 percent in the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 results include impacts from the planned turnaround in Sarnia, which began in September and is progressing on plan.
  • Petroleum product sales were 478,000 barrels per day, compared to 484,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Successful completion of refinery co-processing trial at Strathcona. Trials have now been completed across all company refineries. This technology has the potential to reduce carbon intensity of fuel and plastic products by co-processing vegetable oil and ethanol alongside conventional feedstock.
  • Chemical net income of $23 million in the quarter, compared to $54 million in the third quarter of 2022. Lower net income was primarily driven by the impact of planned turnaround activities.
  • Released annual Advancing Climate Solutions report outlining the company's progress and ongoing commitment to lowering GHG emissions. Imperial is committed to providing energy solutions in a way that helps protect people, the environment and the communities where it operates, including mitigating the risks of climate change.
  • Established Low Carbon Solutions organization, focused on leveraging our unique capabilities to bring lower-emission technologies like renewable fuels, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage to market, helping customers meet their sustainability goals.
  • Celebrating 20 years of support for Indspire, an organization that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people in Canada. Through this support, Indspire has provided scholarships to more than 500 Indigenous students.

1 non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Recent business environment

During the first quarter of 2023, the price of crude oil declined, impacted by higher inventory levels, and the price of crude oil remained relatively flat during the second quarter. In the third quarter, crude oil prices increased as demand exceeded supply after OPEC+ oil producers further reduced oil output. In addition, the Canadian WTI/WCS spread continued to recover in the third quarter, but remains weaker than 2022 on an annual basis. Similarly, 2023 refining margins remain strong but fall short of 2022 levels on an annual basis.

Operating results
Third quarter 2023 vs. third quarter 2022

Third Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,601

2,031

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

2.76

3.24

Net income (loss) excluding identified items 1

1,601

1,823

Prior year third quarter results included favourable identified items 1 of $208 million related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Upstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Identified

I tems 1

Other

2023

986

(10)

20

20

(208)

220

1,028

Price – Synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $11.82 per barrel, generally in line with WTI. Average bitumen realizations increased by $4.47 per barrel. Higher bitumen realizations were primarily driven by the narrowing of the WTI/WCS spread, partially offset by lower marker prices.

Volumes – Higher volumes were primarily driven by increased plant capacity utilization and mine equipment productivity at Kearl, and annual turnaround timing and duration at Syncrude, partially offset by steam cycle timing and planned turnaround activity at Cold Lake.

Identified Items 1 – Prior year third quarter results included favourable identified items 1 related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Other – Includes lower operating expenses of about $160 million, and favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $80 million.

1 non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Marker prices and average realizations

Third Quarter

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

82.32

91.43

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

69.39

71.53

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

12.93

19.90

Bitumen (per barrel)

86.05

81.58

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

112.98

124.80

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.75

0.77

Production

Third Quarter

thousands of barrels per day

2023

2022

Kearl (Imperial's share)

209

193

Cold Lake

128

150

Syncrude (a)

75

62

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

295

271

(a)

In the third quarter of 2023, Syncrude gross production included about 0 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2022 - 7 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Higher production at Kearl was primarily driven by increased plant capacity utilization and mine equipment productivity.

Lower production at Cold Lake was primarily driven by steam cycle timing and planned turnaround activity.

Higher production at Syncrude was primarily driven by annual turnaround timing and duration.

Downstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

1,012

(440)

14

586

Margins – Lower margins primarily reflect weaker market conditions.

Other – Includes favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $50 million, partially offset by higher turnaround impacts of about $50 million, reflecting the planned turnaround activities at Sarnia refinery.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Third Quarter

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2023

2022

Refinery throughput

416

426

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

96

100

Petroleum product sales

478

484

Lower refinery throughput in the third quarter of 2023 reflects the impact of planned turnaround activities at Sarnia refinery.

Chemicals
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

54

(20)

(11)

23

Corporate and other

Third Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(36)

(21)

Liquidity and capital resources

Third Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Cash flows from (used in):

Operating activities

2,359

3,089

Investing activities

(380)

364

Financing activities

(1,639)

(2,744)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

340

709

Cash and cash equivalents at period end

2,716

3,576

Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect lower Downstream margins.

Cash flows used in investing activities primarily reflect the absence of proceeds from the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Cash flows used in financing activities primarily reflect:

Third Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Dividends paid

292

227

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

0.50

0.34

Share repurchases (a)

1,342

1,512

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

17.5

25.2

(a)

Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program, and include shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid.

Nine months 2023 vs. nine months 2022

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

3,524

5,613

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

6.04

8.58

Net income (loss) excluding identified items 1

3,524

5,405

Prior year results included favourable identified items 1 of $208 million related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Upstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Identified

I tems 1

Other

2023

3,114

(2,370)

(120)

670

(208)

656

1,742

Price – Lower bitumen realizations were primarily driven by lower marker prices and the widening WTI/WCS spread. Average bitumen realizations decreased by $25.31 per barrel, generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $23.87 per barrel, generally in line with WTI.

Volumes – Lower volumes were primarily driven by steam cycle timing at Cold Lake, and the absence of XTO Energy Canada production, partially offset by improved reliability and absence of extreme cold weather at Kearl.

Royalty – Lower royalties were primarily driven by weakened commodity prices.

Identified Items 1 – Prior year results included favourable identified items 1 related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Other – Includes favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $400 million, and lower operating expenses of about $220 million, primarily due to lower energy prices.

Marker prices and average realizations

Nine Months

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

77.29

98.25

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

59.67

82.60

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

17.62

15.65

Bitumen (per barrel)

68.70

94.01

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

105.65

129.52

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.74

0.78

1 non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Production

Nine Months

thousands of barrels per day

2023

2022

Kearl (Imperial's share)

182

162

Cold Lake

134

145

Syncrude (a)

72

74

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

257

228

(a)

In 2023, Syncrude gross production included about 1 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2022 - 4 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Higher production at Kearl was primarily driven by improved reliability as a result of the successful rollout of the winterization strategy, the absence of extreme cold weather, increased plant capacity utilization, and mine equipment productivity.

Lower production at Cold Lake was primarily driven by steam cycle timing.

Downstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

2,434

(840)

112

1,706

Margins – Lower margins primarily reflect weaker market conditions.

Other – Favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $240 million and improved volumes of about $140 million, partially offset by higher turnaround impacts of about $300 million, associated with the planned turnaround activities at the Strathcona and Sarnia refineries.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Nine Months

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2023

2022

Refinery throughput

407

413

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

94

96

Petroleum product sales

469

471

Chemicals
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

163

(20)

4

147

Corporate and other

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(71)

(98)

Liquidity and capital resources

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Cash flows from (used in):

Operating activities

2,423

7,685

Investing activities

(1,283)

(145)

Financing activities

(2,173)

(6,117)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,033)

1,423

Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect unfavourable working capital impacts, including an income tax catch-up payment of $2.1 billion, as well as lower Upstream realizations and Downstream margins.

Cash flows used in investing activities primarily reflect the absence of proceeds from the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada, and higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flows used in financing activities primarily reflect:

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Dividends paid

815

640

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

1.38

0.95

Share repurchases (a)

1,342

4,461

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

17.5

66.6

(a)

Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program. In the second quarter of 2022, share repurchases were made under the company's substantial issuer bid that commenced on May 6, 2022 and expired on June 10, 2022. Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid, and by way of a proportionate tender under the company's substantial issuer bid.

On June 27, 2023, the company announced by news release that it had received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a new normal course issuer bid to continue its then existing share purchase program. The program enabled the company to purchase up to a maximum of 29,207,635 common shares during the period June 29, 2023 to June 28, 2024. This maximum included shares purchased under the normal course issuer bid and from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid. As in the past, Exxon Mobil Corporation advised the company that it intended to participate to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent. Imperial accelerated share purchases under the normal course issuer bid program during the third quarter and, subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the program completed on October 19, 2023 as a result of the company purchasing the maximum allowable number of shares under the program.

On October 27, 2023, the company announced its intention to launch a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which the company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its common shares. The substantial issuer bid will be made through a modified Dutch auction, with a tender price range to be determined by the company at the time of commencement of the offer. Shares may also be tendered by way of a proportionate tender, which will result in a shareholder maintaining their proportionate share ownership. ExxonMobil has advised Imperial that it intends to make a proportionate tender in connection with the offer in order to maintain its proportionate share ownership at approximately 69.6 percent following completion of the offer. Nothing in this report shall constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any shares.

Key financial and operating data follow.

Additional information regarding the tender offer

The tender offer described in this communication (the "Offer") has not yet commenced. This communication is for informational purposes only. This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell Imperial Oil Limited shares or any other securities, and it is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell Imperial Oil Limited shares or any other securities.

On the commencement date of the Offer, Imperial Oil Limited will file an offer to purchase, accompanying issuer bid circular and related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Offering Documents") with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and mail these to the company's shareholders. The company will also file a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including the Offering Documents, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Offer will only be made pursuant to the Offering Documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and as a part of the Schedule TO. Shareholders should read carefully the Offering Documents because they contain important information, including the various terms of, and conditions to, the Offer. Once the Offer is commenced, shareholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the tender offer statement on Schedule TO, the Offering Documents and other documents that Imperial Oil Limited will be filing with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca , or from Imperial Oil Limited's website at www.imperialoil.ca .

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans, are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of emission-reduction future plans to support a net-zero future are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress and policy support, and represent forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, estimate, expect, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to the company's intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid, including the size, structure, timing for determining the terms, pricing and commencement, and ExxonMobil's intent to make a proportionate tender; references to the company's long-standing commitment to returning surplus cash to shareholders; the company's ongoing efforts to reduce emissions in its operations, including the impact of the start-up of the final boiler flue gas unit at Kearl and the establishment of the Low Carbon Solutions organization; the company's Strathcona renewable diesel project, including timing, expected production, and the reduction to greenhouse gas emissions; the impact of refinery co-processing operations at company sites, including reductions in the carbon intensity of fuel and plastic products; the impact of converting Kearl haul trucks to autonomous operation, including in respect of productivity, workforce safety and operating costs; additional monitoring and assessment activities at Kearl related to seepage and engagement with local indigenous communities; the impact of the Cold Lake Grand Rapids phase 1 project, including reductions to greenhouse gas emissions intensity and anticipated production, and the timing of start-up of such project; and progress of the Pathways Alliance carbon capture and storage network.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning demand growth and energy source, supply and mix; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company's ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets, including the Cold Lake Grand Rapids Phase 1 project and the Strathcona renewable diesel project; for shareholder returns, assumptions such as cash flow forecasts, financing sources and capital structure, that the necessary exemptive relief to proceed with the substantial issuer bid under applicable securities laws will be received on the timeline anticipated, and ExxonMobil making a proportionate tender in connection with the substantial issuer bid; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to GHG emissions intensity, including but not limited to Strathcona renewable diesel, refinery co-processing, carbon capture and storage including in connection with hydrogen for the renewable diesel project, and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; the amount and timing of emissions reductions, including the impact of lower carbon fuels; for renewable diesel, the availability and cost of locally-sourced and grown feedstock and the supply of renewable diesel to British Columbia in connection with its low-carbon fuel legislation; that any required support from policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies such as carbon capture and storage will be provided; receipt of regulatory approvals in a timely manner; performance of third party service providers; refinery utilization; applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change, GHG emissions reductions and low carbon fuels; the ability to offset any ongoing inflationary pressures; capital and environmental expenditures; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions, could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices, and the occurrence of wars; availability and allocation of capital; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals, including for new technologies that will help the company meet its lower emissions goals and for the company's substantial issuer bid; the results of research programs and new technologies, the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; failure or delay of supportive policy and market development for the adoption of emerging lower emission energy technologies and other technologies that support emissions reductions; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, and environmental regulation including climate change, greenhouse gas and low carbon fuel regulation; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents, including increased reliance on remote working arrangements; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial Oil Limited's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent interim reports.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial Oil Limited. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking and other statements regarding Imperial's environmental, social and other sustainability efforts and aspirations are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors or requiring disclosure in the company's filings with securities regulators. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking environmental, social and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future, including future rule-making. Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial's most recent Form 10-K. Note that numbers may not add due to rounding.

The term "project" as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Attachment I

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Total revenues and other income

13,920

15,224

37,860

45,217

Total expenses

11,820

12,719

33,231

38,012

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,100

2,505

4,629

7,205

Income taxes

499

474

1,105

1,592

Net income (loss)

1,601

2,031

3,524

5,613

Net income (loss) per common share (dollars)

2.77

3.25

6.05

8.60

Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution (dollars)

2.76

3.24

6.04

8.58

Other financial data

Gain (loss) on asset sales, after tax

(2)

222

16

241

Total assets at September 30

43,586

42,986

Total debt at September 30

4,138

4,160

Shareholders' equity at September 30

23,808

22,308

Capital employed at September 30

27,968

26,491

Dividends declared on common stock

Total

288

211

837

666

Per common share (dollars)

0.50

0.34

1.44

1.02

Millions of common shares outstanding

At September 30

566.7

611.5

Average - assuming dilution

579.3

626.9

583.3

654.4

Attachment II

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

Total cash and cash equivalents at period end

2,716

3,576

2,716

3,576

Operating activities

Net income (loss)

1,601

2,031

3,524

5,613

Adjustments for non-cash items:

Depreciation and depletion

475

555

1,418

1,432

(Gain) loss on asset sales

3

(131)

(19)

(155)

Deferred income taxes and other

(168)

122

(239)

(358)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

413

546

(2,213)

1,140

All other items - net

35

(34)

(48)

13

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,359

3,089

2,423

7,685

Investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(387)

(397)

(1,315)

(1,034)

Proceeds from asset sales

6

760

29

886

Additional investments

(6)

(6)

Loans to equity companies - net

1

7

3

9

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(380)

364

(1,283)

(145)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

(1,639)

(2,744)

(2,173)

(6,117)

Attachment III

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Upstream

1,028

986

1,742

3,114

Downstream

586

1,012

1,706

2,434

Chemical

23

54

147

163

Corporate and other

(36)

(21)

(71)

(98)

Net income (loss)

1,601

2,031

3,524

5,613

Revenues and other income

Upstream

4,807

4,949

12,097

15,432

Downstream

15,112

16,236

41,329

49,066

Chemical

382

520

1,252

1,554

Eliminations / Corporate and other

(6,381)

(6,481)

(16,818)

(20,835)

Revenues and other income

13,920

15,224

37,860

45,217

Purchases of crude oil and products

Upstream

1,852

1,937

4,827

6,184

Downstream

13,061

13,686

35,390

42,459

Chemical

254

354

791

1,070

Eliminations

(6,419)

(6,499)

(16,926)

(20,864)

Purchases of crude oil and products

8,748

9,478

24,082

28,849

Production and manufacturing

Upstream

1,187

1,381

3,730

4,053

Downstream

405

419

1,291

1,193

Chemical

74

72

186

193

Eliminations

Production and manufacturing

1,666

1,872

5,207

5,439

Selling and general

Upstream

Downstream

177

174

494

474

Chemical

21

17

69

62

Eliminations / Corporate and other

39

18

66

89

Selling and general

237

209

629

625

Capital and exploration expenditures

Upstream

244

309

868

764

Downstream

103

64

329

201

Chemical

2

2

11

5

Corporate and other

38

17

101

32

Capital and exploration expenditures

387

392

1,309

1,002

Exploration expenses charged to Upstream income included above

1

1

3

4

Attachment IV

Operating statistics

Third Quarter

Nine Months

2023

2022

2023

2022

Gross crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) production

(thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

209

193

182

162

Cold Lake

128

150

134

145

Syncrude (a)

75

62

72

74

Conventional

6

9

6

9

Total crude oil production

418

414

394

390

NGLs available for sale

1

1

Total crude oil and NGL production

418

415

394

391

Gross natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

30

92

32

101

Gross oil-equivalent production (b)

423

430

399

408

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Net crude oil and NGL production (thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

195

175

170

148

Cold Lake

91

111

105

107

Syncrude (a)

59

51

63

58

Conventional

5

8

5

9

Total crude oil production

350

345

343

322

NGLs available for sale

1

1

Total crude oil and NGL production

350

346

343

323

Net natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

30

87

32

95

Net oil-equivalent production (b)

355

361

348

339

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Kearl blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

279

257

250

223

Cold Lake blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

166

190

176

189

NGL sales (thousands of barrels per day)

2

2

Average realizations (Canadian dollars)

Bitumen (per barrel)

86.05

81.58

68.70

94.01

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

112.98

124.80

105.65

129.52

Conventional crude oil (per barrel)

76.53

94.87

68.61

103.28

NGL (per barrel)

61.61

64.85

Natural gas (per thousand cubic feet)

2.69

5.10

2.72

5.72

Refinery throughput (thousands of barrels per day)

416

426

407

413

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

96

100

94

96

Petroleum product sales (thousands of barrels per day)

Gasolines

239

237

227

225

Heating, diesel and jet fuels

170

172

176

175

Lube oils and other products

43

49

43

49

Heavy fuel oils

26

26

23

22

Net petroleum products sales

478

484

469

471

Petrochemical sales (thousands of tonnes)

212

217

650

649

(a)

Syncrude gross and net production included bitumen and other products that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Gross bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day)

7

1

4

Net bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day)

6

1

3

(b)

Gas converted to oil-equivalent at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

Attachment V

Net income (loss) per

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

common share - diluted (a)

millions of Canadian dollars

Canadian dollars

2019

First Quarter

293

0.38

Second Quarter

1,212

1.57

Third Quarter

424

0.56

Fourth Quarter

271

0.36

Year

2,200

2.88

2020

First Quarter

(188)

(0.25)

Second Quarter

(526)

(0.72)

Third Quarter

3

Fourth Quarter

(1,146)

(1.56)

Year

(1,857)

(2.53)

2021

First Quarter

392

0.53

Second Quarter

366

0.50

Third Quarter

908

1.29

Fourth Quarter

813

1.18

Year

2,479

3.48

2022

First Quarter

1,173

1.75

Second Quarter

2,409

3.63

Third Quarter

2,031

3.24

Fourth Quarter

1,727

2.86

Year

7,340

11.44

2023

First Quarter

1,248

2.13

Second Quarter

675

1.15

Third Quarter

1,601

2.76

Year

3,524

6.04

(a)

Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period. The sum of the quarters presented may not add to the year total.

Attachment VI

Non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures

Certain measures included in this document are not prescribed by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, and "specified financial measures" under National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, and other information required by these regulations, have been provided. Non-GAAP financial measures and specified financial measures are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized definition. As such, these measures may not be directly comparable to measures presented by other companies, and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the total cash flows from operating activities less the changes in operating assets and liabilities in the period. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Cash flows from (used in) operating activities" within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. Management believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. Changes in working capital is equal to "Changes in operating assets and liabilities" as disclosed in the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows and in Attachment II of this document. This measure assesses the cash flows at an operating level, and as such, does not include proceeds from asset sales as defined in Cash flows from operating activities and asset sales in the Frequently Used Terms section of the company's annual Form 10-K.

Reconciliation of cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,359

3,089

2,423

7,685

Less changes in working capital

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

413

546

(2,213)

1,140

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excl. working capital

1,946

2,543

4,636

6,545

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is cash flows from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and equity company investments plus proceeds from asset sales. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Cash flows from (used in) operating activities" within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. This measure is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities (including but not limited to dividends and share purchases) after investment in the business.

Reconciliation of free cash flow

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,359

3,089

2,423

7,685

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(387)

(397)

(1,315)

(1,034)

Proceeds from asset sales

6

760

29

886

Additional investments

(6)

(6)

Loans to equity companies - net

1

7

3

9

Free cash flow

1,979

3,453

1,140

7,540

Net income (loss) excluding identified items

Net income (loss) excluding identified items is a non-GAAP financial measure that is total net income (loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $100 million in a given quarter. The net income (loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment in a given quarter may be less than $100 million when the item impacts several segments or several periods. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Net income (loss)" within the company's Consolidated statement of income. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The company believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends, and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Net income (loss) excluding identified items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All identified items are presented on an after-tax basis.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) excluding identified items

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,601

2,031

3,524

5,613

Less identified items included in Net income (loss)

Gain/(loss) on sale of assets

208

208

Subtotal of identified items

208

208

Net income (loss) excluding identified items

1,601

1,823

3,524

5,405

Cash operating costs (cash costs)

Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that consists of total expenses, less purchases of crude oil and products, federal excise taxes and fuel charge, financing, and costs that are non-cash in nature, including depreciation and depletion, and non-service pension and postretirement benefit. The components of cash operating costs include "Production and manufacturing", "Selling and general" and "Exploration" from the company's Consolidated statement of income, and as disclosed in Attachment III of this document. The sum of these income statement lines serves as an indication of cash operating costs and does not reflect the total cash expenditures of the company. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Total expenses" within the company's Consolidated statement of income. This measure is useful for investors to understand the company's efforts to optimize cash through disciplined expense management.

Reconciliation of cash operating costs

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income

Total expenses

11,820

12,719

33,231

38,012

Less:

Purchases of crude oil and products

8,748

9,478

24,082

28,849

Federal excise taxes and fuel charge

654

584

1,781

1,616

Depreciation and depletion

475

555

1,418

1,432

Non-service pension and postretirement benefit

20

4

60

13

Financing

19

16

51

34

Cash operating costs

1,904

2,082

5,839

6,068

Components of cash operating costs

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income

Production and manufacturing

1,666

1,872

5,207

5,439

Selling and general

237

209

629

625

Exploration

1

1

3

4

Cash operating costs

1,904

2,082

5,839

6,068

Segment contributions to total cash operating costs

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

Upstream

1,188

1,382

3,733

4,057

Downstream

582

593

1,785

1,667

Chemicals

95

89

255

255

Corporate / Eliminations

39

18

66

89

Cash operating costs

1,904

2,082

5,839

6,068

Unit cash operating cost (unit cash costs)

Unit cash operating costs is a non-GAAP ratio. Unit cash operating costs (unit cash costs) is calculated by dividing cash operating costs by total gross oil-equivalent production, and is calculated for the Upstream segment, as well as the major Upstream assets. Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure and is disclosed and reconciled above. This measure is useful for investors to understand the expense management efforts of the company's major assets as a component of the overall Upstream segment. Unit cash operating cost, as used by management, does not directly align with the definition of "Average unit production costs" as set out by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and disclosed in the company's SEC Form 10-K.

Components of unit cash operating cost

Third Quarter

2023

2022

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream

(a)

Kearl

Cold

Lake

Syncrude

Upstream

(a)

Kearl

Cold

Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

1,187

520

284

345

1,381

581

299

442

Selling and general

Exploration

1

1

Cash operating costs

1,188

520

284

345

1,382

581

299

442

Gross oil-equivalent production

423

209

128

75

430

193

150

62

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

30.53

27.04

24.12

50.00

34.93

32.72

21.67

77.49

USD converted at the quarterly average forex

22.90

20.28

18.09

37.50

26.90

25.19

16.69

59.67

2023 US$0.75; 2022 US$0.77

Nine Months

2023

2022

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream

(a)

Kearl

Cold

Lake

Syncrude

Upstream

(a)

Kearl

Cold

Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

3,730

1,604

868

1,156

4,053

1,680

1,017

1,170

Selling and general

Exploration

3

4

Cash operating costs

3,733

1,604

868

1,156

4,057

1,680

1,017

1,170

Gross oil-equivalent production

399

182

134

72

408

162

145

74

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

34.27

32.28

23.73

58.81

36.42

37.99

25.69

57.92

USD converted at the YTD average forex

25.36

23.89

17.56

43.52

28.41

29.63

20.04

45.18

2023 US$0.74; 2022 US$0.78

(a)

Upstream includes Imperial's share of Kearl, Cold Lake, Syncrude and other.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Source: Imperial

Investor Relations
(587) 962-4401

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Imperial to hold 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Peter Shaw, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, October 27, following the company's third quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 1, 2024 Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued a further 6,362,216 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,145,199.  Each "Unit" issued in the second tranche of the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 1, 2026.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

PrairieSky will release its 2023 annual and fourth quarter results on Monday, February 12, 2024 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's 2023 fourth quarter and year-end results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the annual information form will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

Cosa Resources Completes Acquisition of the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Completes Acquisition of the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Titan uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Titan" or the "Property") from CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (the "Vendor") pursuant to a property acquisition agreement dated January 12, 2024 (the "Purchase Agreement"). Additionally, the Company has entered into a service agreement (the "Service Agreement") with Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC").

Highlights

Nuclear Fuels Reports Positive Drill Results from the Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

Nuclear Fuels Reports Positive Drill Results from the Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced continuing positive results from its on-going drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. 10 holes are reported with depths ranging from 350 to 600 feet. 5 holes returned significant uranium grades and thicknesses. Grade thicknesses ("GT") over the economic cutoff of 0.3 ranged from 0.41 to 1.216 in the 3 holes with anomalous mineralization detected in 7 of the 10 holes.

Skyharbour Commences Diamond Drilling Campaign at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences Diamond Drilling Campaign at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its 8,000 metre winter drill campaign at its recently optioned 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour is planning 5,000 metres of diamond drilling in ten to twelve holes at Russell and then plans to move the drill rig over to its adjacent 35,705 hectare high-grade Moore Uranium Project, to complete 3,000 metres of drilling in eight to ten holes. Skyharbour's geologists and contracted drilling crew are working out of an exploration camp at the project located on the McArthur River-Key Lake haul road within five kilometres of Denison Mines' Phoenix deposit at the Wheeler River Project. The Company is fully funded and permitted for this winter drill campaign, as well as for future drilling and other exploration programs later in 2024 at Russell and Moore.

Baselode Provides 2024 Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Area Uranium Projects

Baselode Provides 2024 Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Area Uranium Projects

  • $12,000,000 for uranium delineation and exploration committed for 2024
  • Four drill programs planned across Baselode's Uranium Project Portfolio
  • The first drill program is scheduled to begin in 2 weeks

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the 2024 exploration plans for the Company's Bear, Catharsis & Hook uranium projects in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin area (the "Basin").

"We are fully financed for the Company's largest exploration programs on our Bear, Catharsis, and Hook projects. Our strategy entails a substantial allocation of resources toward discovering new deposits within our 264,000-hectare package. Our team has spent months of preparation to hone in on promising exploration targets with significant potential for discovery. Additionally, we will be expanding the ACKIO discovery near-surface zones. For the first time, we'll also target ACKIO at depth, utilizing cutting-edge ANT technology that could give this project a whole new dimension. We are excited for an aggressive exploration program with the drills starting in a matter of weeks," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

For more details on the Company's 2024 drill programs and geophysical targets, please watch this video:

Catharsis Drill Program Details
8 to 10 drill holes for 2,000 metres ("m") are planned for 5 different untested target areas. The program is scheduled to start Mid-February. A 10,000 line km high-resolution airborne magnetics and radiometrics survey is planned concurrently with the drill program. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program and base camp of operations is currently being installed.

Bear Drill Program Details
6 to 8 drill holes for 1,500 m are planned for 1 to 2 untested target areas. The program is scheduled to start in May. A 2,000 line km gravity and magnetics airborne survey is planned for later in the year. Exploration permits are pending but expected shortly.

ACKIO (Hook) Drill Program Details
35 to 50 drill holes for 12,000 m are planned for delineation and exploration along strike and depth of the ACKIO mineralized structure. The program is scheduled to start early June. In May, the Company will deploy "Exosphere By Fleet®", an innovative high-resolution ground-based, satellite-connected ambient noise tomography ("ANT") survey. The survey will be completed over ACKIO and interpreted prior to diamond drilling. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

Hook Drill Program Details
16 to 20 drill holes for 4,000 m are planned for five different untested target areas outside of 1 km radius from ACKIO. The program is scheduled to start mid-June. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
Baselode Energy Corp.
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717
www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/195968_baselodefigure1_550.jpg

FIGURE 1 - Bear, Catharsis, Hook & Shadow projects location map. ACKIO uranium prospect identified by yellow circle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/195968_baselodefigure1.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195968

