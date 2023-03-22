GamingInvesting News

Immutable Games and Bazooka Tango Join Forces to Revive Shardbound

First Partner Title announced from Immutable Games will innovate on
the deep, strategic gameplay of Shardbound and bring true digital
ownership to players

Today, Immutable Games, the leading studio creating the next generation of web3 games and Bazooka Tango, a gaming startup founded by the former co-founders of Super Evil Megacorp and creators behind the award-winning multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game Vainglory, announced the revival of Shardbound. A turn-based tactics game that combines board based strategy with the depth of collectible card games. Starting today, Shardbound pre-registrations are now open to players worldwide.

Known for its emphasis on in-depth strategy with beautiful universes and characters, Shardbound will incorporate player-focused web3 game elements - Immutable Passport, will provide an easy and familiar way for players to enter into gameplay and integrate assets into their wallets, while community-driven incentives and rewards for their participation will unlock new avenues and a reimagination of what true digital ownership can mean to players. In addition, Shardbound will be one of the first titles committed to building on the newly announced Immutable zkEVM, a new EVM-compatible zk-rollup powered by Polygon technology and with full Immutable platform support, built for game development that offers low cost, massive scale, enterprise-grade security, and Ethereum smart contract compatibility.

With the goal of setting the benchmark for games that put players first, Shardbound will incorporate web3 to enhance well-loved game mechanics that offer progression paths for all types of players. Immutable Games supports Shardbound with full-service web3 strategy and implementation, including seamless web3 onboarding via Immutable Passport, enabling players to easily incorporate their web3 game assets in gameplay via familiar game progression features such as a trophy road and card upgrades. Empowered with the ability to buy, try, and sell, true digital ownership will unlock a new level of strategy that enables players to truly find their personal playstyle without penalty. Shardbound will allow players to literally unlock the benefits of digital ownership by converting and leveling-up their web2 digital assets into web3 NFTs. Shardbound will lean in heavily to community-driven initiatives and rewards, creating a player-centric ecosystem that will further increase the value of the web3 gaming experience.

"Our partnership with Bazooka Tango signifies a new chapter for Immutable Games and an exciting time for the game industry as a whole. Shardbound is the perfect game to bring our vision to life - making games that are fun to play and puts players first. This is a fundamental value that sits at the core of Immutable Games and Bazooka Tango," said Justin Hulog , Chief Studio Officer for Immutable Games. "We are proud of our accomplishments and leadership in web3 gaming and look forward to writing this new chapter of Shardbound with two incredibly talented teams."

Shardbound is the first title announced by Immutable Games as part of their new hands-on offering that specializes in end-to-end web3 gaming strategy and execution. The revived game boasts a leadership team with deep gaming expertise working at Riot, Blizzard, Activision and more.

Originally started in 2015 by Spiritwalk Games, Shardbound built a passionate community of players who advocated deeply for the game's public alpha on Steam Early Access. The original game was never brought to full completion and now with Bazooka Tango at the helm, Shardbound is getting a new lease on life with a web3 revival.

"We saw in Shardbound an incredible game that harkened back to some of the tactics games and CCGs we love personally. Upon seeing the passion of the Shardbound community, we knew this was a game that we wanted to help get to the finish line. Community has always been at the heart of what we do and we can't wait to deliver the Shardbound experience players truly deserve," said Bo Daly , CEO of Bazooka Tango. "We have always been game industry disruptors and fundamentally make our decisions about new technologies based on whether or not they will benefit the player. We truly believe that web3 offers the next leap in enhanced player experience that hasn't been fully realized yet, and it's our mission to get it right."

To celebrate the opening of pre-registration and thank the game's dedicated fans, Shardbound will be distributing rewards to existing community members and early pre-registrants. All players that pre-register will receive an exclusive in-game reward and additional incentives will be given out regularly to members who help shape Shardbound's game and community.

Shardbound is currently slated for public beta later this year.

To pre-register and for more details about Shardbound, visit: www.shardbound.com

For up-to-date announcements and to join the Shardbound community, join us on Twitter , Discord , Reddit, Twitch and YouTube .

About Immutable Games
Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable , the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

Bazooka Tango Boilerplate
Bazooka Tango is raising the bar for blockchain gaming. With a portfolio of interoperable, AAA games, we are building the metaverse for 100M core gamers.

Combining deep publishing expertise with the creative muscle behind the breakthrough mobile esport Vainglory, we have decades of experience building and scaling hit games across PC, mobile and console. With multiple titles set for release across key core-gaming genres, our network of games will shape the future of competitive play. Our upcoming title, Shardbound, launches worldwide this year. Pre-register today at www.shardbound.com .

Shardbound
Shardbound is a next generation collectible tactics game combining the deep strategy of a tactics battle, the collectibility of a card game, and the must-see-tv-thrill of a head-to-head poker tournament. Developed by Bazooka Tango and published by Immutable Games, Shardbound inspires players to get lost in an immersive universe of epic combat yet find your identity put forward with every decision. Built on Immutable zkEVM, Shardbound empowers players with configurable digital ownership, a democratic trading card ecosystem and seamless experience, taking players where no other game has dared to venture.

For up-to-date announcements and to join the Shardbound community, join us on Twitter , Discord , Reddit, Twitch and YouTube .

×