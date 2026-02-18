Immunocore to report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and host call on February 25, 2025

Immunocore to report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and host call on February 25, 2025

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & RADNOR, Penn. & GAITHERSBURG, Md., US, 18 February 2026) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) ("Immunocore" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Following the announcement, the Company will host a live teleconference and webcast at 8:00 a.m. EST (1:00 p.m. GMT) to discuss its financial results and provide a business and portfolio update.

Audio Webcast
The call will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting ‘Events', under ‘Events and Presentations', via the ‘Investors' section of Immunocore's website at www.immunocore.com. Following the event, a replay will also be made available for a limited time.

Conference Call Details:
Domestic (toll-free): 877-405-1239
International (toll): +1 201-389-0851

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including clinical and pre-clinical programs​ in oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The Company's most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK, has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Contact Information

Immunocore

Sébastien Desprez, Head of Communications
T: +44 (0) 7458030732
E: sebastien.desprez@immunocore.com
Follow on LinkedIn: @Immunocore

Investor Relations

Clayton Robertson / Morgan Morse
T: +1 (215) 384-4781
E: ir@immunocore.com


