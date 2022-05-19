Fintech Investing News

MADE x PayPal will take place June 24 and 25 at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn Bridge Park and showcase a wide array of emerging and diverse talent across fashion, music and the arts

MADE x PayPal announces its programming schedule for the two-day fashion experience taking place June 24-25, 2022 at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City . Curated by Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne of Public School , MADE x PayPal will bring the NYC community together to celebrate a diverse group of emerging creatives and local small businesses. Highlights include fashion shows, performances, DJ sets and special appearances by Nas, Parris Goebel Heron Preston, among others. Elsa Majimbo will serve as MADE x PayPal's official correspondent. MADE x PayPal, produced by IMG FOCUS ., will be open to the public, and guests can register for free tickets on the event website at Ma.de .

MADE x PayPal Class of 2022: Kingsley Gbadegesin (K.NGSLEY), Thermal and K$ace (Whensmokeclears); Shanel Campbell (Bed On Water); Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne (Public School). Photo Credit: Nick Krasznai

MADE, which launched in 2009, has given way to some of the most innovative fashion talent and creators in the industry. This summer, IMG, in collaboration with PayPal, will relaunch MADE with MADE x PayPal , to help support a new generation of diverse and emerging designers while giving back to the local small business community.

Friday, June 24 :

  • Marching Cobras Opening: MADE x PayPal will open with a performance by Marching Cobras Drumline and Danceline , one of New York City's premiere teen development nonprofits aimed at enriching the lives of young adults through artistic expression and character development.
  • New Wave New York Fashion Show presented by Public School: Fashion show celebrating 10 years since the designer duo's MADE debut. For the show, emerging designers Des Pierrot , Maya Wang (Fried Rice) , Long Xu (LORING New York ) , Michael Graham (Savant Studios) and Colin LoCascio will collaborate on original designs made with Public School deadstock materials. Guests will have exclusive access to shop the limited-edition Public School x MADE collection at the MADE x PayPal Marketplace and all proceeds from the merchandise will benefit Young New Yorkers, a nonprofit organization that provides art-based diversion programs to court-involved youth.
  • DJ sets by Bearcat , Dime and br0nz3_g0dd3ss , affiliated with Discwoman, a New York -based collective featuring women and non-binary electronic artists.

Saturday, June 25 :

  • MADE x PayPal Marketplace: Doors to the Marketplace will open at St. Ann's Warehouse. Guests can discover and shop from a variety of retail brands such as: Bronx Native, CISE, Depop, EDAS, Fantasy Explosion, FUBU, Mia Vesper , Scorpion Records, Sincerely Tommy, Stadium Goods, Studio 189, The Academy New York, Tiempo de Zafra, The Motherland Plug and more. Activations include Bling By Bianca, who will offer tooth gems for those looking to get their teeth blinged. Start Small, Think Big , a Bronx -based organization, which helps marginalized small businesses across the country access the resources they need through skills-based volunteers across the legal, finance and marketing industries, will be featured at the Marketplace and attendees will be encouraged to donate or sign-up to volunteer.
  • MADE Class of 2022 Fashion Show: The two-day event will conclude with a group fashion show featuring three emerging NY-based designers: Kingsley Gbadegesin (K.NGSLEY) , Thermal and K$ace (Whensmokeclears) and Shanel Campbell (Bed On Water). Chow and Osborne worked closely with IMG and PayPal to select the three designers and will provide guidance to these emerging brands through the MADE mentorship program. Boundary-breaking choreographer, Parris Goebel , will choreograph and perform the opening dance act for the Saturday night show.
  • As the innovation partner of MADE x PayPal, Snap Inc. will partner with K.NGSLEY, Whensmokeclears and Bed On Water to produce custom AR Lenses inspired by each designer's collection and will serve as a virtual background during the group fashion show.

PUMA will be supporting MADE x PayPal, debuting a new footwear silhouette and providing additional styles for the New Wave New York Fashion Show presented by Public School and for emerging designer Whensmokeclears during the MADE Class of 2022 Fashion Show.

With the support of WNL Radio by Public School, Chow and Osborne will make the MADE x PayPal experience accessible to remote consumers through live DJ sets by Arthur Baker , Amrit, Heron Preston, and Mona Matsuoka , as well as cultural discussions and interviews with fashion industry leaders.

More information can be found at Ma.de .

About IMG
IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

About PayPal
PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 429 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com .

