IMDb Announces the Most Anticipated Movies and Series of 2026

The Odyssey is the most anticipated movie of 2026 among IMDb fans; A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the most anticipated TV series, based on IMDbPro data on the page views of the 250 million IMDb customers
IMDb ( www.imdb.com ), the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today unveiled the most anticipated movies and new series of 2026. Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings, IMDb determines its list of the most anticipated titles by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb. This exclusive and definitive data is derived from the IMDbPro MOVIEmeter rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year.
IMDb Most Anticipated Movies of 2026
- The Odyssey
- Avengers: Doomsday
- Mortal Kombat II
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day
- Michael
- The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
- Street Fighter
- Wuthering Heights
- Project Hail Mary
- Masters of the Universe
- Supergirl
- Scream 7
- Return to Silent Hill
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
- The Bride!
- Send Help
- Disclosure Day
- Toy Story 5
- Moana
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
Among the movies with planned releases in 2025, these 20 were consistently the most popular with IMDb users in 2025. This exclusive data is derived from the IMDbPro MOVIEmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide and updated weekly throughout the year. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist , and get alerts when they become available.
IMDb Most Anticipated New Series of 2026
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Lanterns
- Wonder Man
- Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
- Y: Marshals
- The Testaments
- The Madison
- Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair
- Spider-Noir
- Scarpetta
The 10 new series that will premiere in 2026 and consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro proprietary weekly TV rankings throughout 2025. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist , and get alerts when they become available.
Fans can now visit the IMDb Most Anticipated of 2026 section ( www.imdb.com/most-anticipated ) to find release dates, trailers, and exclusive content for upcoming movies and TV shows throughout the year. Additionally, this hub features a watch guide for highly anticipated returning TV favorites including The Pitt, The Boys, and The Night Agent . The new "Top 10 on IMDb this week" ranking widget, available on both desktop and mobile app homepages, displays trending content based on IMDb user data, helping viewers easily discover what to watch next.
Additional insight into trending movies, shows, and celebrities, with rankings updated weekly, is available to IMDbPro members. IMDbPro, the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, empowers members with information and features designed to help them achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro Premium membership includes detailed contact and representation information and tools for members to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including selecting their primary images and the credits they are best "known for." Industry professionals can join today at imdbpro.com .
