IKO Media Group, a leading global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, announces and welcomes Mr. Arnaud Verlhac as SVP Sales West Europe and eSports GM effective immediately. Mr. Verlhac is an experienced Director in the broadcasting, media and eSports sectors with strategic skills and extensive experience in managing international media distribution and business development. Mr. ...

Mr. Verlhac is an experienced Director in the broadcasting, media and eSports sectors with strategic skills and extensive experience in managing international media distribution and business development. Mr. Verlhac brings with him over 20 years experience in various senior management positions including, executive VP of international distribution, international business development and managing director of eSport Division for major media & broadcasting companies such as RX France, THEMA Canal +, France 24 and Euronews.

" We are delighted to have Arnaud joining our sales executives team ! iKO Media Group is rapidly  growing and heading towards becoming a global leader in distribution and content management services," said David Treadway , iKOMG chairman. "Moreover, Mr. Verlhac will certainly bring his expertise to our new large scaled eSport project, involving many networks, platforms and influencers."

"I'm really thrilled to join iKO Media Group, an innovative and international leading end to end service provider for broadcasters.

"While leveraging our strong existing foundations in Western European countries, I will simultaneously prepare the launch of a large-scale project focused on eSports content, a brand new vertical tailored made for our customers around the globe, more to come…." added Arnaud Verlhac.

About Esport
Esports or Electronic sports, are competitions using video games in Major tournaments organized by International Leagues or by the Publishers (Riot Games, EA, NBA 2K etc.….). Esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions between professional players, and Pro teams. The esports industry is growing and In 2022, it's likely that the global esports market will generate somewhere in the ballpark of nearly $2 billion in revenue.

About iKO Media Group
iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-vesize networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to hundreds of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Game Gym Partners with Black Dog Gaming to Expand Esports Event and Sponsorship Opportunities

Game Gym, the premier provider of youth esports camps, tournaments, leagues, and local events in the DC metro area, has partnered with Black Dog Gaming to expand their program nationally, and to expand their sponsorship opportunities.

Scott Kelly , CEO of Black Dog Gaming commented, "Evan, Josh and the team at Game Gym have built a world class esports program as demonstrated by their events, camps and their formation of the Mid-Atlantic Esports Conference (MAEC). I am looking forward to being part of their expansion."

Esports Entertainment Group to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 22

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company"), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and real money gaming, will delay its conference call and webcast to discuss its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results until Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The delay is necessary to allow the Company to complete its quarter-end financial review and audit process.

Event: Esports Entertainment Group Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call
Date:February 22, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1-888-204-4368 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-323-994-2093 (International)
Webcast:    https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1530537&tp_key=76c7c97ef4

 

PopReach Announces Second Amendment to Credit Facility

PopReach Corporation (" PopReach " or the " Company ") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a second amendment to its US$7.5 million senior secured credit facility (the " Facility ") with a leading Canadian Schedule I Bank, to extend the maturity of the Facility from the initial two-year term, to a three-year term.

PopReach Corporation logo (CNW Group/PopReach Corporation)

As described in its prior press releases dated September 21, 2020 and October 2, 2020, the Facility provided for an initial three month interest only payment period, to be followed by up to 21 equal monthly instalments of principal (each payment calculated as 1 / 57 th of the advance) plus interest, as applicable, with the final payment of the remaining principal and interest then outstanding due 24 months from the initial drawdown date.  The second amendment now provides for up to 33 equal monthly instalments in the same amount, with the remaining principal and interest then outstanding due 36 months from the initial drawdown date.

The Facility otherwise remains unamended, including as to the available amount, the term, applicable interest rates, and ongoing reporting obligations.

About PopReach Corporation
PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven franchises. The Company has to date acquired successful game franchises enjoyed by millions of players, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), PAYDAY Crime War (IP under license), Peak - Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble , Gardens of Time , City Girl Life , War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot . PopReach, headquartered in Toronto , employs a team of over 130 experts in Toronto , Vancouver , London, UK , and Bangalore, India .

Survey Shows 77% of Consumers Against Facebook Owning Metaverse Data

- Over 77% of those interested in joining a metaverse are worried about Facebook owning the data, according to the survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers commissioned by Advokate Group .

Survey Infographic: Facebook Wants to Own Metaverse Data, but Youth Prefer Blockchain Metaverse

An overwhelming 87% would prefer a metaverse on the decentralized blockchain. This sentiment was even more pronounced among Gen Z respondents who were 10% more likely to prefer a blockchain metaverse than their Millennial counterparts.

What will they do in a metaverse? The number one activity consumers are pursuing in the metaverse is gaming, followed closely by socializing with friends. A more distant third was work-related activities and then attending concerts. More than half (55%) expect to spend 3 or more hours a day in a metaverse.

Metaverse participants all seemingly would like to make real money while there with over 93% wanting to earn money that can be transferred outside the metaverse. When questioned about preferred features, respondents ranked earning money as number one followed by socializing. The third priority was the ability to transport between games without leaving the metaverse.

Many believe metaverses will take time to become mainstream. One in five (20%) believe they will be mainstream 1-2 years, while nearly half (49%) believe it will take 3-6 years.

Play-to-earn was a major interest of those surveyed, as 93% would game more if they could make minimum wage playing. Nearly two thirds (63%) would play 3 hours more per day if they could make money. Shockingly, 11% would play 7 more hours a day and 87% would switch to full-time gaming if they could get paid.

"The future of the Internet is an immersive metaverse with a variety of thrilling, fun play-to-earn games," said Gordon Kwok , CEO and Founder of Advokate Group. "This survey illustrates that gamers and consumers are yearning for a digital space where they can play exciting games, socialize with friends and create and customize NFTs."

Today Advokate is also announcing three NFT drop dates for its first collection of Gaia Hero NFTs, which will be used with the first Solana-based metaverse MetaGaia in the play-to-earn game HexaHero . Find out more here .

About Advokate Group
Founded by MIT alumni, the Advokate leadership team brings business acumen from Blackstone, BlackRock, Sony-Ericsson and Wells Fargo. Advokate has overseen the release of multiple successful NFT drops and virtual games, and its flagship Solana-based MetaGaia metaverse is the first to allow consumers to play-to-earn game, socialize, shop brands and buy virtual real estate. Game developers from Final Fantasy, Zynga, Walt Disney and Ismole ensure the best gaming experience.

Gaming Innovation Group extends contract with Betsson Group

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed an extension to the long-term agreement with Betsson Group for the provision of Platform & Managed Services, which include Customer Service and full business operations across multiple territories. The contract extension is for an additional three years taking the term of the contract to Q4 2025. The agreement includes the brands Rizk, Guts, Kaboo and Thrills, and includes managed services to Betsson for support of operations of the brands.

GiG will also deliver several new growth market entries as part of the agreement, which is a testament to our ability to take tier one brands into multiple regulated jurisdictions outside of their core markets.

WARNER BROS. GAMES AND NETEASE ANNOUNCE HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AWAKENED FOR AMERICAS, EUROPE AND OCEANIA TERRITORIES

Warner Bros. Games and NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999) today announced Harry Potter: Magic Awakened a free-to-play immersive collectible card (CCG) and massively multiplayer (MMO) wizarding dueling game featuring a blend of strategy roleplay (RPG), for worldwide launch in 2022. Starting today, players in the Americas, Europe and Oceania are invited to pre-register on Google Play and the game's official website at www.MagicAwakened.com . Pre-registrants will be notified upon the game's release and receive exclusive in-game rewards at launch.

