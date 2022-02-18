The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Northern Lights Resources Corp. CSE Symbol: NLR All Issues: Yes Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News Halt Time : 1:48 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory ...

NLR:CNX