Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium-in-Sediment Results for Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

IIROC Trade Resumption - FT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fortune Minerals Limited

TSX Symbol: FT

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/24/c2818.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fortune MineralsTSX:FTBattery Metals Investing
FT:CA
The Conversation (0)
Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT)

Fortune Minerals


Fortune Minerals Files Year-end and Q1 Financial Results

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis, the related officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") were filed on May 19, 2023. The Company also filed its March 31, 2023, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. The documents are available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or through the Company's web site ( www.fortuneminerals.com ).

The filing of the documents constitutes the application to revoke the Cease Trade Order currently in effect on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) can now confirm that there will be a delay filing its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis, the related officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") by the March 31, 2023 deadline (the " Filing Deadline ").

The audit is in progress and Fortune's board of directors and its management are working expeditiously to meet its continuous disclosure obligations in relation to the Annual Filings as soon as possible. The auditors have provided an update on their progress and the Company expects a delay of approximately three weeks for completion of the audit. Receipt of the audit report is required for the Company to complete the Annual Filings.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fortune Minerals Provides Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to provide an update of current activities toward development of the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project (" NICO Project ") in Canada. The NICO Project consists of a planned open pit and underground mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and a related refinery in Alberta where the Company will process concentrates from the mine to value added metals and chemicals. The vertically integrated NICO Project is an advanced development stage critical minerals asset that has received environmental assessment approval and the major mine permits for the facilities in the NWT. The NICO Project has also been assessed in positive Feasibility and Front-End Engineering and Design (" FEED ") studies that will be updated to reflect recent project optimizations and the new proposed refinery site.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fortune Minerals Announces Potential Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) announces that the filing of its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, the related certifying officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") may not be completed by the prescribed filing deadline, March 31, 2023 (the " Filing Deadline ").

A delay in completing the Annual Filings would be as a result of a delay in the commencement of the audit, however the Company has completed a private placement and has addressed its short-term cash requirements, and the audit is in progress. Following the commencement of the audit, the Company determined that the Annual Filings may not be completed by the Filing Deadline. Fortune applied to the Ontario Securities Commission (the " OSC ") for the issuance of a management cease trade order (" MCTO ") in connection with the Company's possible delay in the Annual Filings. However, the OSC determined that it would not grant the Company's application because the request was made less than two weeks prior to the Filing Deadline. As a result, the Company anticipates that, in the event it is unable complete the Annual Filings by the Filing Deadline, the OSC would impose a failure to file cease trade order (" CTO ") pursuant to National Policy 11-207. A CTO would prohibit the trading by any person of any securities of the Company in Canada, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the Toronto Stock Exchange. Once issued, the CTO will remain in place until such time as the Annual Filings are filed by the Company.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

 Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Settlement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2022, it has completed the settlement (the " Settlement ") of its debentures issued in 2015 and amended in 2022 (the " 2015 Debentures "). With the Settlement complete, Fortune can now focus on advancing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals development project (" NICO Project ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and Alberta.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 26.5 Meters Grading 1.51% Li2o in Initial Drill Results From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received a first set of results from its recently completed drilling campaign at the Anatacau West project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The initial results presented today are from twelve holes with another six pending. Final assays for the remaining holes are expected in the coming weeks.

Drill result highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alpha Lithium Comments on Unsolicited and Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), wishes to comment on the announcement by Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") of its unsolicited and non-binding offer to acquire the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company for cash consideration of $1.24 per share (the " Offer "). Tecpetrol is a company incorporated in Spain, and is a part of the Techint Group of Companies.

In consultation with its financial and legal advisors, Alpha's board of directors has conducted a review and assessment of the Offer and determined it to be opportunistic, and not in the best interests of Alpha or its shareholders. In addition to a low and declining premium to the trading price of the Company's common shares on the NEO Exchange (13% on receipt of the Offer, 7.8% as of the date hereof), the Offer, which was non-binding and subject to due diligence, included a request for Alpha to enter into a binding 30 day exclusivity agreement with Tecpetrol, which would preclude Alpha from engaging with interested third parties who appropriately value the Company's unique and compelling assets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East Extension Initial Assay Results

Highest Grade Assays so far Confirm Significant Resource Expansion Potential Likely at Basin Project in Arizona

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce the assay results from the first five drill holes of the Basin East Extension ("BEE") 2023 drill programme; delivering the highest grade assays in all four drill programmes to date and confirming that lithium bearing clay continues and thickens to the west, northwest and north into its BEE lease. These significant indicators are expected to lead to significant resource expansion for the Company in H2 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES PREMIUM ALL-CASH PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION

Proposal Represents Immediate, Cash Premium of 26% over Alpha's 20-day Volume-Weighted Average Price as of May 12, 2023

Opportunity for Alpha Shareholders to Realize Compelling, Immediate and Certain Value No Financing Contingency and Credible Transaction Partner with a Clear Path Towards Obtaining Any Regulatory Approvals

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Avalon Announces CEO Retirement

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company"), a lithium-focused mineral development company advancing critical mineral projects to support the North American battery supply chain, today announces the retirement of its long-standing CEO, Don Bubar. Don will continue to serve on Avalon's Board of Directors. Scott Monteith, who was appointed to Avalon's Board of Directors in May 2023, will assume the role of Interim CEO.

Mr. Monteith is an experienced clean tech executive, entrepreneur and business owner with a successful track record of moving inventions from concept to commercial success. Currently, he holds the position of Chair of Monteco Ltd., Cable House Capital Ltd. and Imtex Membranes Corporation. Mr. Monteith has extensive experience in the areas of chemical manufacturing, international businesses, M&A, government affairs and strategic planning.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces that CEO Charles FitzRoy will provide a live Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company on 25th May 2023 at 11:30am BST

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

