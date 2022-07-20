GamingInvesting News

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) ("IGT") announced today that it reinforced its global lottery industry leadership by being named Lottery Supplier of the Year at the 2022 SBC Awards North America last week in New York .

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

"As the leader in global lottery for more than 40 years, winning 'Lottery Supplier of the Year' is a testament to IGT's pioneering values and commitment to providing best-in-class solutions that drive sales growth for our customers while maximizing contributions to good causes," said Jay Gendron , IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "Our employees remain dedicated to furthering innovation at IGT as more lotteries are seeking iLottery solutions to enhance gameplay options and deliver the most engaging content to their players."

IGT is the trusted partner to the world's most successful lotteries and powers the fastest growing ilottery sales in the U.S. In 2021, IGT debuted its iLottery Showcase portal to support current and prospective customers with features such as eInstants, game assets, and case studies in one convenient, secure website. IGT also delivers a seamless omnichannel experience with its standardized APIs and native integration with retail central systems that enable lotteries to offer the same games they sell at retail in a digital format.

The 2022 SBC Awards North America was held in conjunction with the 2022 SBC Summit North America and recognized the achievements of operators, affiliates and suppliers from all the major digital and sports betting disciplines including payments, marketing, platform providers and data.

For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About IGT
Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy , Global Communications, toll free in U.S./ Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./ Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti , Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184
James Hurley , Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-reinforces-industry-leadership-with-lottery-supplier-of-the-year-win-at-2022-sbc-awards-north-america-301589590.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

International Game Technology PLC to Host Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss second quarter 2022 results for the period ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 .

Conference call details:
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
8:00 a. m . EDT

Dial-in registration : Visit here to register for the conference call. Upon registering, you will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

Webcast registration : Visit here to register for a live, listen-only webcast.  Further details are available under "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com . A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

IGT (NYSE: IGT ) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www .sec. gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www . IGT . com . Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance or International Game Technology PLC , as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC , or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-game-technology-plc-to-host-second-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-on-tuesday-august-2-2022-301589535.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

RGB CustomPC LLC of Plano, TX partners with Veterans Gaming & Mental Health Mission

RGB CustomPC to support the mental health and wellness of Veterans in need through 501(c)3 nonprofit organization VGMH's Lifeline program.

RGB CustomPC, LLC and VGMH announced today that they have entered into a partnership. This collaboration will enhance VGMH's outreach and support of mental health and well-being of Veterans through gaming.

XSET Completes $15M Series A Funding Led by LightWork Worldwide to Continue Their Growth as a Leading Gaming Lifestyle Brand

XSET, the first gaming brand launched with a focus on diversity and culture, celebrates its two-year anniversary with the opening of their west coast office, gaming and content studio in Compton, CA

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today it has closed a $15 million Series A funding round. The capital will be used to invest in new executive talent, marketing, and content creation. The funding is led by LightWork Worldwide llc, a global streetwear and lifestyle brand holding company, incubator and fund who has recently backed social media livestream commerce app Ezze as well as streetwear brands such as 424, Round Two, Pyschworld, No Vacancy Inn and Supervsn in the bid to take them global with a spotlight on key Asian markets such as China .

Youth Esports Franchise XP League Plans for Rapid Expansion

First-to-Market Youth Esports Brand Looks to Add 25 New Franchisees Across North America

XP League an emerging youth esports franchise brand focusing on character building and teamwork is breaking through the market with plans for franchise expansion, which is fueled by the demand for competitive gaming across the country. As the first-to-market youth esports franchise in North America the brand was recently acquired by Unleashed Brands a fast-growing parent company of youth enrichment franchise brands, including Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Snapology, Premier Martial Arts and Class 101.

Alienware Unleashes the Ultimate AMD Advantage Laptop and Industry-First 480Hz Display Technology

Today, Alienware reaches new milestones with the launch of the most powerful 17" AMD Advantage ™  laptop, introduction of the standard-defying 480Hz panel technology for the first time i and unveiling of our first-ever 16-inch Dell G Series laptop. We continue to hold true to the Alienware ethos of creating the apex gaming experience. These advancements are dedicated to making your images sharper, your gameplay smoother, and your experience more immersive through a perfect storm of industry leading gaming technology and iconic design.

Alienware m17 R5

Alienware m17 R5: the ultimate AMD Advantage Laptop

For those who value raw power, the Alienware m17 R5 is the laptop for you. It claims the throne as the world's most powerful 17" AMD Advantage laptop, delivering truly remarkable performance.

The m17 R5 is forged from a partnership with AMD that features AMD Ryzen™ 6000 series processors, AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 series graphics, and new AMD Smart Technologies. Today's update welcomes the new AMD Radeon™ RX 6850M XT 12GB GDDR6 GPU to the configuration lineup.

Here's a refresher on all the AMD Smart Technologies we proudly offer with Alienware m17 R5 on select configurations:

  • AMD SmartShift Max : Dynamic power shifting between a Radeon GPU and APU boosts performance for gaming, rendering and content creation.
  • AMD SmartAccess Graphics : Improve frame rates, reduce latency and save battery by enabling discrete Radeon graphics or Ryzen graphics to handle rendering and presentation while maintaining AMD FreeSync™. Only available with select models. ii
  • AMD Smart Access Memory : Get an extra edge when your Ryzen processors are able to harness the full potential of the Radeon graphics card memory.
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium : Put an end to choppy gameplay with fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate. This adaptive sync technology matches the refresh rate of your graphics and your display for buttery smooth gameplay.

The Alienware m17 R5 delivers extreme speeds and response times so you can play your favorite titles with smooth gameplay, it will feel like the game's become an extension of your senses. The m17 R5 is also stacked with Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology with a built-in graphics vapor chamber iii to sustain high-performance when playing graphically intensive games.

480Hz displays make soft landing in Alienware m17 R5 and x17 R2

Now available with Alienware m17 R5 and Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptops, gamers will make first contact with a brand-new display technology. Our FHD (1920 x 1080) 480Hz 3ms panels bring a multitude of gameplay benefits including: animation smoothness for easier target tracking, ghosting reduction which minimizes distracting effects, and lower system latency making it easier for you to spot other players earlier.

While any gamer can benefit from the smooth frame rates this 480Hz panel provides, competitive gamers that play fast paced games will notice the advantages of the high-refresh rates immediately. These panels are enabled for both, AMD FreeSync™ and NVIDIA G-SYNC with Advanced Optimus. Within this current graphics generation, any gamer who plays popular esports game titles can unlock the full advantages of 480Hz displays.

Our first 480Hz is purpose built with premium experiences such as:

  • Advanced Optimus: Automatically controls the built-in hardware MUX to disable the iGPU and use the system's more powerful dGPU, which gives additional control over game performance and battery life.
  • ComfortView Plus : A built-in, always-on, hardware-based low blue light solution that doesn't compromise true-to-life color accuracy.
  • Dolby Vision : Brings optimal color profiles and contrast that goes well beyond the capabilities of traditional high dynamic range (HDR).

Alternatively, we offer UHD (3840 x 2160) 120Hz 3ms displays on m17 R5 and x17 R2 laptops for those more interested in a higher-resolution panel over faster refresh rates.

Our first-ever 16-inch gaming panel in a 15-inch chassis, introducing the Dell G16

The new Dell G16 is designed for PC gamers who need the essential gaming features and want mobility and performance without sacrificing screen size.

The G16 offers a sleek gaming-inspired design with a smooth, modern aluminum cover available in Obsidian Black with an iridescent logo. The laptop also features a 16-inch panel in a 15-inch chassis with a 16:10 aspect ratio to provide gamers 11% more screen than the G15's 16:9 display, netting a larger gaming and cinematic experience. The larger viewing area is complimented by 3-sided narrow bezels and fitted with a QHD+ (2560x1600) 165Hz display that hits a sweet spot between high resolution and high frame rates. Advanced Optimus allows the G16 to switch between the integrated GPU and the discrete NVIDIA RTX graphics card as needed, which can help improve battery life and deliver a smooth gaming experience.

Under the hood, the G16 is equipped with Alienware-inspired thermals such as copper pipes, four vents and ultra-thin fan blades to optimize cooling and maximize airflow for consistent high-end gaming performance. It's armed with a 12th Gen Intel ® Core™ i7-12700H 14-core processor and up to a NVIDIA ® GeForce ® RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. To ensure your machine is running optimally during intense raids and boss encounters, activate the "Game Shift" key in the F9 position which instantly cranks up cooling performance.

G16 takes a few other pages from the Alienware playbook including:

  • Alienware Command Center: Provides easy access to game settings, peripheral lighting settings, Dolby Audio, and a game library for seamless customization.
  • New Keyboard options including CherryMX: Option for one zone, per-key RGB, or CherryMX ultra-low profile mechanical keyboard , all options full-sized with completely customizable layouts.

For More Information

To learn more about our new laptops, you can check out our press kit here .

Pricing & Availability

  • The Alienware m17 R5 is available now .
  • The Alienware x17 R2 is available now .
  • The Dell G16 is available on July 21 at a starting price of USD $1,399 or CAD $1,799 .

i Based on internal analysis, May 2022 .
ii AMD Smart Access Graphics is only available when selecting the UHD 120Hz display option and AMD Radeon™ graphics.
iii Available only with configurations that offer the AMD Radeon™ RX 6850M XT 12GB GDDR6 graphics card.

Introducing the Dell G16, our first-ever 16-inch gaming panel in a 15-inch chassis.

Alienware m17 R5

Alienware m17 R5

Dell Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Dell Technologies)

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alienware-unleashes-the-ultimate-amd-advantage-laptop-and-industry-first-480hz-display-technology-301588638.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies

THE AMERICAN OPTOMETRIC ASSOCIATION LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND SCREEN TIME ALLIANCE WITH GAMING INDUSTRY AS PART OF NATIONWIDE AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, EYE DESERVE MORE

The Screen Time Alliance and partnership with Actor and Gamer Jordan Fisher aim to bring awareness to healthy screen time practices and encourage patients to be seen in person by an AOA doctor of optometry for quality eye care

The American Optometric Association (AOA), the leading authority on quality eye care and an advocate for our nation's health, launched today a first-of-its kind Screen Time Alliance, in partnership with the gaming industry, to educate Americans about the effects of prolonged time on digital devices and its impact on eye health. With the increase of online and app-based vision services, AOA's Eye Deserve More, national public awareness campaign takes a stand that every American deserves in-person comprehensive eye care from a doctor of optometry as part of their eye health and overall wellbeing. The Screen Time Alliance focuses on the rise of screen time particularly among gamers and shows how all gamers, streamers and scrollers can keep their eyes healthy.

