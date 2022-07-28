GamingInvesting News

Company's commitment to diversity and inclusion shines in gaming and betting industry index

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) ("IGT") announced today that it has been recognized by the All-In Diversity Project (AIDP) as the top-ranking gaming supplier in the 2021 All-Index™ report. The index serves as a global benchmarking tool measuring the progress of diversity, equality and inclusion in the betting and gaming sectors.

Forty companies participated in the most recent AIDP All-Index survey, which covered the extended period of 2020-2021 to account for the pandemic. Continuing its history of high performance in the report, IGT received the third-highest overall score. Since the inaugural All-Index report in 2018, IGT has remained a high-ranking company year-over-year, demonstrating the successful impact of the Company's leadership in sustainability and discipline in implementing policies that promote a diverse and inclusive culture.

"As a leader in sustainability, IGT prioritizes fostering a culture of continuous improvement and cultivating an inclusive and welcoming work environment, as reflected in this year's All-Index survey results," said Dorothy Costa , IGT Senior Vice President of People and Transformation . " We continue to make significant progress in our diversity and inclusion initiatives through employee feedback, surveys, and industry benchmarks that are critical to measuring our success. IGT remains dedicated to driving change by adopting emerging trends and taking actions that help ensure all employees are empowered to thrive and bring their full and authentic selves to work."

In addition to measuring each organization's diversity and inclusion initiatives, this year's All-Index survey evaluated the impact of COVID-19 in the workplace and emerging global trends in the workforce.

"In this, the third year of the All-Index, we would like to congratulate IGT for once again proving that measurement matters," said Kelly Kehn , Co-Founder of the All-In Diversity Project . "As one of our partners from the beginning, IGT continues to show up and lead the industry by sharing their data, internal practices and policies, and advocating for the better. We are grateful for the data and support they provide and their willingness to share their best practices to help improve our industry."

Since IGT created its Office of Diversity & Inclusion in 2018, the Company has executed various programs, policies, and systems that have promoted multiple dimensions of diversity, equity, and inclusion. These include facilitating mandatory and elective employee training courses that support the Company's anti-discrimination commitments, implementing more inclusive and equitable hiring processes, and offering competitive benefits for same-sex partners. IGT has also expanded its global roadmap for its employee-led and executive-sponsored Diversity & Inclusion Groups (DIGs), which include the Women's Inclusion Network (WIN), ACE (Employees of African descent), PRIDE (LGBTQ+), Wealth of Wisdom (employees 50+), NEXGEN (millennial and Gen Z employees), and more.

To learn more about IGT, visit IGT.com or follow us on LinkedIn . To learn more about the All-In Diversity Project, visit allindiversityproject.com .

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Game Space will AirDrop Genesis Badge NFTs for One Billion Steam Users

Game Space, the first GameFi as a Service platform in the whole industry, announced that it will open an NFT AirDrop event for one billion Steam players, aiming to reward the attention and interests of game users on Steam. Becoming the first stop for one billion gamers to move towards the Web3 world.

Game Space will AirDrop Genesis Badge NFTs for One Billion Steam Users

Users only need to download the Game Space Wallet Application, login and click on the banner to bind their Steam account on the homepage, and click to claim the reward.

All Steam users can receive a Game Space exclusive badge, which is not for resale. Steam users who have registered for less than 1 year can receive a bronze badge, Steam users who have registered for 1–2 years can receive a bronze badge and a Level1 Merge Bird NFT, and Steam users who have registered for 2–3 years can receive a silver badge and a Level2 Merge Bird NFT, Steam users who have registered for more than 3 years can receive a Gold badge and a Level3 Merge Bird NFT.

Game Space may launch new utilities for badge holders in the next phase, such as being whitelisted for future new games, eligibility to join subscription and invitation games, AirDrop tokens, etc.

Game Space CEO Michael said that "the most important factor for the Steam players is the user's account registration time. It is targeted at real users on Steam to receive AirDrop rewards, the goal is for Web2 players to enter the Web3 world and play GameFi games".

Game Space hopes to connect Steam with its GaaS platform and become the first stop for one billion Web2 gamers to enter Web3. Gamers can freely switch between games on multiple platforms, bringing the open Web3.0 world to every traditional gamer with zero barriers.

In addition, Game Space can also help any gaming company to provide a full range of technical and business model support such as AirDrop marketing for traditional gamers. Through the SDK provided by Game Space, the development can allow game manufacturers' games or APPs to have the same blockchain function as StepN in as little as 7 days, including embedded NFT Marketplace, Multi-chain deployment, and Mystery boxes, Auctions, AirDrops and other primary market distribution functions.

METADOGE - A GAMEFI PRODUCT DIFFERENT FROM THE OTHERS

As of June 2022 the number of GameFi projects has reached 1,551 games according to Binance's half-yearly research report. With that huge choice, people might assume that GameFi market has already been at its peak. However, time may tell a different story when many of GameFi products are proved to be weak in economy structure and less interesting in gameplay.

Come to the scene a different competitor: MetaDoge . Despite how humble it looks, this is a high-quality project consisting of different game modes. With the vision of becoming an expandable ecosystem ,what MetaDoge does is create a product heavily focusing on the user's experience like a traditional game, instead of just putting earning above everything.

Announcing Android Cloud Gaming & Media Processing & Delivery Solutions Based on the New Intel Data Center GPU Codenamed Arctic Sound-M

Supermicro to Expand its Total IT Solutions Using Intel Data Center GPU codenamed Arctic Sound-M (ATS-M), to Deliver Outstanding Performance for the Modern Enterprise -Over 540 1080p @60Hz Transcoded Streams Per System*

SAN JOSE, Calif. , July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI) , a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking, and green computing technology, is announcing future Total IT Solutions for availability with Android Cloud Gaming and Media Processing & Delivery. These new solutions will incorporate the Intel Data Center GPU, codenamed Arctic Sound-M, and will be supported on several Supermicro servers.

Gaming Market Update: H1 2022 in Review

The video game investment market has seen seismic changes so far in 2022 advancing the expansion of interest and financial support for the market.

While the numbers of 2022 don’t match with the exponential growth seen recently early on in the pandemic, the gaming industry continues to show promising results as spending models change and opportunities expand.

Experts agree however that investors should be excited to see how far gaming investments have come and how vital it has been for the market to gain an increased level of appreciation throughout the pandemic years.

Magic Eden Introduces SFT Marketplace and Minting Capabilities for Genopets

The Genopets community can now trade in-game Semi-Fungible Tokens through Magic Eden's marketplace

Magic Eden ("the Company"), the leading community-centric, NFT marketplace on Solana, today introduced the Company's first Semi-Fungible Token (SFT) marketplace in conjunction with the popular move-to-earn NFT game Genopets. For the first time, members of the Genopets community can mint and trade in-game SFTs vital to their crafting economy, like Crystals and Terraform Seeds, through the Magic Eden marketplace, creating a more efficient gameplay model.

XSET Makes History by Adding Pop Culture's Most Influential Tattoo Artist Ganga to their Gaming Organization

The Spanish tattoo artist is known for tattooing celebrities like Drake, LeBron James , and Odell Beckham Jr. and has a year long waiting list for his $100k artwork

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today they have officially signed Joaquin Ganga . Joaquin, known by most as simply "Ganga", is a tattoo artist, entrepreneur, and artist born and raised in Spain . Ganga is well known internationally for tattooing celebrities such as Drake, LeBron James Odell Beckham Jr Canelo Alvarez Tyga, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert Anthony Davis Lil Durk among many others.

