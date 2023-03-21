SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

Critical MetalsInvesting News

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Pat Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Via InvestorWire IBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell's latest podcast features Pat Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) , a critical metals separation technology company executing an ESG-centered plan toward establishing a comprehensive North American critical metals supply chain.

To begin the interview, Ryan discussed the rising demand for critical metals and provided insight into how Ucore is working to limit Western reliance on Chinese supply chains.

"Ucore Rare Metals is involved with critical metals separation technology. A lot of new 21st century tech – from wind energy to electric vehicles – is driven by critical metals," Ryan said. "These critical metals are the things that make the batteries work – metals like lithium, cobalt and nickel – or electric vehicle motor components… made with rare earth elements and oxides… China has actually cornered the market on a lot of these materials, particularly rare earth elements and some of the battery metals. As you look at the global landscape, you've got to figure out ways to feed the North American and European opportunities… Ucore is focused on putting the hammer right on the nail in the mid-market of critical metal processing and refining."

Ryan then discussed his professional background and how it prepared him for his current role at Ucore.

"I'm a mechanical engineer, but I had a career in the automotive industry. I founded a tier one automotive company about 26 years ago that developed with innovative ideas and materials. A tier one supplier is the most difficult and complex position to be in. You're supplying customers like Stellantis, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan and Toyota, and you get to understand their profiles and what is required to do business with these companies. I've had a career of doing that, as well as building industrial plants that go from inventive ideas to innovation and commercialization… I'm very comfortable with the critical metals market, because the need for westernized technology to be scaled to commercial levels has been in my wheelhouse throughout my career."

Ryan next turned his attention to Ucore's recent milestones.

"When the pandemic hit, the approach toward globalization became a little more localized, and that created an opportunity, particularly with renewable energy. In 2022, as supply chains started to normalize, our team really focused on taking the technology that we had acquired and developing a commercial demo plant that allows us to run campaigns, measure various metrics and understand what the technology can do… That plant is now running in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. We also worked on upstream relations with U.S.-friendly rare earth concentrate companies looking for an ex-China solution because of rising geopolitical tensions… These all provide really good inputs for our first separation plant, which is targeted for Louisiana."

Join IBN's Stuart Smith and Pat Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) , to learn more about the company's efforts to secure relationships with downstream customers, as well as its goals for the coming months.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN's commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 17 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN's achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore has an effective 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Alaska and Canada and the longer-term development of Ucore's heavy-rare-earth-element mineral-resource property at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com/corporateupdate

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ucore Rare MetalsUCU:CAUURAFRare Earth Investing
UCU:CA,UURAF
The Conversation (0)
Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of approximately 3.1 million units ("Units") for total proceeds of $2 million (the "Offering").

Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used towards the commissioning of the Company's planned RapidSXTM demonstration plant; the processing of initial feedstock through the demonstration plant; finalization of offtake and feedstock agreements; engineering work for the proposed Strategic Metals Complex in Louisiana, USA; and for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

  • The proposed incentive package from Louisiana includes US$9.6M in tax incentives and payroll rebates over the first ten years of operation. Upon specific site selection:
    • potential additional state and local economic and workforce incentives
    • an expedited process for all required state permits
  • Ucore's Board of Directors has unanimously agreed to commit the Company toward establishing its first Strategic Metals Complex (SMC) in Louisiana
  • Rare earth oxide products from the Louisiana SMC will be critical to North America's and Louisiana's goal to expand toward green energy technologies

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a mutual commitment with the US State of Louisiana ("Louisiana" or the "State") toward the establishment of the Company's first Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") rare earth element ("REE") separation facility - the Louisiana SMC.

The Company's executive team has been in discussions with the State since the spring of 2022 and spent the better part of summer in a due-diligence process. This included an August trip to examine ten existing "brownfield facilities" throughout the State. Each of these facilities provides a head start as the prospective location of the Louisiana SMC versus a new construction or "greenfield facility."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore Updates on Bokan 2022 Field Sampling Program

Ucore Updates on Bokan 2022 Field Sampling Program

Ucore continues to advance its Bokan project as a long-range heavy rare earth source to eventually complement the planned Western feedstock sources for its near-term Strategic Metals Complexes.

A summary of the 2022 field sampling program:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

  • Ucore's rare earth separation commercial demonstration plant is designed to process:
    • Tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis.
    • Many feedstock sources, including heavy and light rare earth element feedstocks planned for the full-scale Strategic Metals Complexes (SMC).
    • All RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.
  • Planned commissioning in Q4-2022, followed by product qualification trials for prospective North American metal/alloy makers and original equipment manufacturers seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains.
  • The full-scale SMC engineering entity, Mech-Chem Associates, Inc., is now fully integrated into all demonstration plant activities.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Innovation Metals Corp.[i] ("IMC") RapidSX™ rare earth element ("REE") separation technology platform and the Company's commercial Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") technology deployment process (the "Program"). The work is taking place at the companies' laboratory partner's (Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM")) facility in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

The Program was enhanced after Ucore received the independent evaluation of the RapidSX™ technology platform leading to the subsequent July 12, 2022, announcement of the nearly 3X increase in scope of the RapidSX™ REE demonstration-scale plant ("Demo Plant"). Since then, the Ucore, IMC, KPM, and Mech-Chem Associates, Inc.[ii] ("Mech-Chem") commercialization team (the "Team") has made significant strides in the procurement and construction process for the Demo Plant.

The final engineered layout of the Demo Plant takes up nearly all of the 5,000 square foot Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") at KPM. And the concept of building a plant within an existing building is the go-forward transition template for the engineering process that the Team will replicate to create the first full-scale SMC, once the brownfield site[iii] selection process is finalized. This initial SMC is scheduled to produce 2,000 tonnes of total rare earth oxides ("TREOs") by the end of 2024 and 5,000 tonnes by 2026.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Engineered Design of the Currently Under Construction 51-Stage RapidSX™ REE Demo Plant

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001full.jpg.

"The CDF Team, and the rest of the world, is facing extraordinary supply chain challenges regarding equipment and component availability," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore's VP and COO. "Despite this situation,we have managed to procure the initial feedstocks and virtually all of the required major equipment and components, and the Demo Plant remains on track for a late 2022 commencement of the commissioning process."

"This process will demonstrate the unprecedented North American separation of tonnes of both heavy and light rare earth elements. It will then continue with end-user qualification trials throughout 2023 for Western entities seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains as Ucore transitions to full-scale commercial mode with the construction of our first SMC."

Ucore's REE Separation Demo Plant is designed to:

  • Have the ability to process tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis:

    • from a wide variety of feedstock sources, including the heavy REE ("HREE") and light REE ("LREE") feedstocks planned for the full-scale SMCs.

  • Be capable of processing all RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.

  • Have a parallel 51-stage conventional solvent extraction ("CSX") mixer/settler circuit that will match the RapidSX™ process' configuration and enable direct head-to-head comparison of the performance of RapidSX™ vs. CSX.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002.jpg

Figure 2 - A Sampling of the On-hand CDF Components and Construction Efforts

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002full.jpg.

Ucore stands alone in its speed of executing the commercial deployment of one of the first modern technology platforms for separating HREEs and LREEs - as a replacement for CSX. Mech-Chem is now fully integrated into all CDF activities and is aligned to assist with the full-scale SMC techno-economic assessment and engineering data transfer. The efficiencies and environmental advantages resulting from the CDF demonstration processes are, and will continue to be, directly incorporated into the full-scale SMC engineering design packages. This integrated process is rapidly positioning Ucore to meet the demanding schedule requirements for the development of the first SMC and REO production for the Company's emerging list of prospective downstream partners.

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metals resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore has an effective 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska, USA. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the US REE supply chain through the near-term development of heavy and light rare-earth processing facilities - including the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex in Southeast Alaska and the long-term development of Ucore's heavy-rare-earth-element mineral-resource property located at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

About RapidSX™ Technology

IMC developed the RapidSX™ separation technology platform with early-stage assistance from the United States Department of Defense ("US DoD"), later resulting in the production of commercial-grade, separated rare-earth oxides at the pilot scale. RapidSX™ combines the time-proven chemistry of conventional solvent extraction ("SX") with a new column-based platform, which significantly reduces time to completion and plant footprint, as well as potentially lowering capital and operating costs. SX is the international rare-earth-element ("REE") industry's standard commercial separation technology and is currently used by 100% of all REE producers worldwide for bulk commercial separation of both heavy and light REEs. Utilizing similar chemistry to conventional SX, RapidSX™ is not a "new" technology but represents a significant improvement on the well-established, well-understood, proven conventional SX separation technology preferred by REE producers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

In regard to the disclosure in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section above, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Elements project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan and/or the Alaska SMC; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore Secures Line of Credit Financing, Maintains Its Fast Track Plan for RapidSX Commercial Deployment

Ucore Secures Line of Credit Financing, Maintains Its Fast Track Plan for RapidSX Commercial Deployment

  • Orca Holdings, LLC provides a Line of Credit Facility in the amount of USD$2 million
  • The primary use of funds is for the continued construction of Ucore's rare earth element Commercial Demonstration Plant and its planned Q4-2022 commissioning

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of financing by way of a secured line of credit facility in the amount of up to USD$2 million (the "Line of Credit"). Proceeds from the Line of Credit will primarily be used to continue the development of the Company's RapidSXTM Rare Earth Element ("REE") Commercial Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant"), currently scheduled for commissioning in Q4 of 2022, as detailed in the Company's July 12, 2022 news release.

The Line of Credit has been extended by Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca"). In consideration for granting the Line of Credit and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, two million warrants ("Warrants") will be issued to Orca, with each Warrant entitling Orca to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.75 during a one-year term ending on July 20, 2023. On July 21, 2022, the Company applied to the TSXV for the exchange's approval of the issuance of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Investor Call Makuutu Rare Earths Project Dfs Confirmation Of Techical And Financial Viability

The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “The Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to invite Shareholders to an Investor Call to discuss the recently announced results of the Makuutu Rare Earths Project Stage 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Makuutu Stage 1 DFS Confirms Technical And Financial Viability For Sustainable, Long-Life Supply Of Magnet And Heavy Rare Earths, Maiden Ore Reserve Estimate

The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “The Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to advise the results of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS or Study) for the Stage 1 development of the Makuutu Rare Earths Project (“Makuutu” or “the Project”) which has been conducted and signed off by a series of independent competent persons. Much of the hydrometallurgical flowsheet for the Project has been developed by expert competent persons specifically for Makuutu, being a large near surface ionic adsorption clay deposit. This bespoke Intellectual Property (IP) will remain a valuable asset in optimising financial returns from Makuutu as further activity, including a Demonstration Plant, progresses to unlock further value through providing scale up data to adopt more informed information on grade control, material handling and heap desorption conditions including heap stack height.

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Resources - COO Barry Murphy

Mining Part of Solution to Climate Change Crisis, Aclara Resources Exec Says

Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA) Chief Operating Officer Barry Murphy shared how his company is looking for every opportunity to reduce the environmental impact of operations at its rare earths project in Chile.

“The way we are approaching this is that we don't want to try and solve one problem by creating another problem," Murphy said. "So we want to be part of the electric revolution, and the whole ethos of the electric revolution is to safeguard the planet. And so if we want to be part of that, we need to be true to that ethos as well.”

Aclara Resources has developed a proprietary extraction process for rare earths in ionic clay deposits, which it developed with the University of Toronto in Canada and the University of Concepcion in Chile. The process allows it to recycle approximately 95 percent of the water used, as well as 99 percent of its main reagent.

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Hosts RapidSX Demo Plant Tours and Updates on Successful REE Separation Commissioning Trials

  • Ucore's Kingston, Ontario, RapidSX™ Rare Earth Element ("REE") Separation Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant"):
    • hosted dozens of industry and government visitors for private tours and presentations in early March
    • has successfully achieved the first phase of extraction testing during its synthetic monazite commissioning trials

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities at its RapidSX™ Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") for the separation of heavy and light rare earth elements ("REEs"). The Demo Plant is located within Ucore's RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario, and is run by its laboratory partner, Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/158683_figure01.jpg

Figure 1 – The 52-Stage RapidSX™ REE Separation Demo Plant in Kingston, Ontario
Designed to Process HREE & LREE Feedstocks Derived from Bastnasite, Eudialyte, Ionic Clay, Monazite, Xenotime, and other Mineralization Sources. Plant presentations and tours below.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/158683_rapidsx_tour2.jpg

In early March, the Company hosted dozens of industry and government visitors for private tours and presentations at its CDF in Kingston, Ontario. The by-invite-only tours introduced and/or updated key existing and prospective strategic partners by demonstrating the operational advantages of Ucore's RapidSX™ 52-stage REE separation processing system. Ucore highlighted the uniqueness of being able to qualify original equipment manufacturers ("OEM") planned product requirements and outlined the next stages of commercial deployment activities made possible by the upscale design and function of the Demo Plant. Ucore is now executing a commercial deployment strategy of its RapidSX™ technology platform, which involves "copying and pasting" the current activities within the CDF to its first planned commercial scale REE separation and oxide production plant.

The Company, its engineering partner, Mech-Chem Associates, Inc. ("Mech-Chem"), and the scientific team at KPM are developing the full-scale engineering for the first Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC"). The SMC is a planned REE separation and rare earth oxide production plant slated to commence construction in the US State of Louisiana this year. It is scheduled to initially process 2,000 tonnes of total rare earth oxides ("TREO") by Q1-2025, increasing to 5,000 tonnes in 2026. Additionally, Ucore is investigating expanding the production throughput to 7,500 tpa of TREO by 2028 due to the specific characteristics of the soon-to-be-announced Louisiana SMC brownfield facility.

"Ucore recently had a tremendous opportunity to meet with and demonstrate our precise plan of establishing an independent REE supply chain to current and prospective industry and government partners at the CDF," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore's VP and COO. "We have assembled a remarkable team to develop the Demo Plant and, in parallel, the full-scale facility in Louisiana. The RapidSX™ technology platform assembly, commissioning, and demonstration process results learned in Kingston will continue to be directly applied to our planned Louisiana SMC and other planned SMCs – one of which is destined for Canada."

Concurrently, the Company has successfully completed the first phase of extraction circuit testing during its SX-1i synthetic monazite trials at the Demo Plant. SX-1 is designed to separate the heavy REE ("HREE") from the light REE ("LREE"); the results showed that the target separation was achieved and could be enhanced by further tuning of the operational parameters – which is the specific objective of the commissioning trials. Solvent extraction by RapidSX™ is highly effective, efficient, adaptable, and easy to implement in contrast to conventional mixer settlers.

Once commissioned, the Demo Plant is designed to demonstrate the techno-economic advantages, scale-up (currently projected at ≈6X), and commercial durability of the RapidSX™ technology platform. The Demo plant will process tens of tonnes of North American-friendly sources of mixed rare earth chemical concentrates over thousands of run-time hours in a simulated production environment. The planned output products are high-purity NdPr, praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium REEs, to be incorporated into the early stages of OEM qualification trials in Kingston coupled with demonstration and verification trials in Louisiana.

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore has an effective 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska, USA. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the US State of Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Alaska and Canada and the longer-term development of Ucore's heavy-rare-earth-element mineral-resource property at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com/corporateupdate.

About RapidSX™ Technology

Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC") developed the RapidSX™ separation technology platform with early-stage assistance from the United States Department of Defense ("US DoD"), later resulting in the production of commercial-grade, separated rare-earth elements at the pilot scale. RapidSX™ combines the time-proven chemistry of conventional solvent extraction ("SX") with a new column-based platform, which significantly reduces time to completion and plant footprint, as well as potentially lowering capital and operating costs. SX is the international rare-earth element ("REE") industry's standard commercial separation technology and is currently used by 100% of all REE producers worldwide for bulk commercial separation of both heavy and light REEs. Utilizing similar chemistry to conventional SX, RapidSX™ is not a "new" technology but represents a significant improvement on the well-established, well-understood, proven conventional SX separation technology preferred by REE producers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Regarding the disclosure in the press release above, including in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to complete the Demo Plant commissioning and demonstration schedule and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals Ltd.

Eclipse Joins European Raw Materials Alliance

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (FSE:9EU) (Eclipse Metals or the Company) is pleased to announce it has been accepted into the European Raw Materials Alliance partner network. The partnership with the ERMA is a critical step for Eclipse to engage with and garner support from European stakeholders, in order to further develop the Ivigtût project.

Keep reading...Show less
RareX

Rarex Limited Financial Statements For Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Australian sustainable rare earths company RareX Limited (ASX: REE) (RareX or the Company), is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Pampa Metals Launches Non-Brokered Private Placement

Traction Uranium and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary, Trade Commission, Department of Energy, Board of Investments and Nuclear Research Institute conduct preliminary discussions on Uranium Exploration and Uranium Potential in the Philippines

Related News

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE HIGH-GRADE DEERHORN COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY DEPOSIT AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

Energy Investing

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM THE INCLUSION OF COPPER IN THE 2023 EU CRITICAL MINERALS AND METALS LIST

Resource Investing

Deep Drilling Extends Mineralisation Of Jupiter And Dukes Reefs – Results Up To +2000 g/t Gold

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

×