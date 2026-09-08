iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference, September 15-16, 2026

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / iAccess Alpha today announced that it will host its Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference on September 15-16, 2026, bringing together small and microcap public companies and investors for two days of company presentations and 1x1 meetings.
The conference will begin on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, with a series of live-streamed company presentations. The second day, Wednesday, September 16, 2026, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and pre-qualified investors.
How to Attend
Investors and industry professionals may register to view presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: www.iaccessalpha.com
Conference Schedule - September 15, 2026 (All Times ET)
Presentation times are subject to change.
|
Time
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Webcast Link
|
9:00am
|
NeurAxis, Inc.
|
NYSE American:NRXS
|
9:30am
|
Horizon Aircraft Ltd.
|
NASDAQ:HOVR
|
10:00am
|
Village Farms International, Inc.
|
NASDAQ:VFF
|
10:30am
|
Fortun Holdings Corp.
|
OTCID:FRTU
|
11:00am
|
Ideal Power Inc.
|
NASDAQ:IPWR
|
11:30am
|
BluGlass Limited
|
OTCQX:BUGLF/ASX:BLG
|
12:00pm
|
Dyadic Applied BioSolutions
|
NASDAQ:DYAI
|
12:30pm
|
Corero Network Security plc
|
AIM:CNS/OTCQX:DDOSF
|
1:00pm
|
Modular Medical, Inc.
|
NASDAQ:MODD
|
1:30pm
|
SuperCom Ltd.
|
NASDAQ:SPCB
|
2:00pm
|
BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc.
|
NASDAQ:BFRG
|
2:30pm
|
AIB Data Centers Inc.
|
NYSE American:AIB
|
3:00pm
|
Xtract One Technologies, Inc.
|
OTCQX:XTRAF/TSX:XTRA
|
3:30pm
|
QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.
|
NASDAQ:QTI
About iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences
Since 2023, iAccess Alpha has hosted virtual investment conferences connecting small and microcap public companies with engaged investors. The firm hosts four conferences annually featuring companies identified through investor recommendations, industry relationships, and ongoing engagement with the small and microcap investment community.
Each event includes company presentations and one-on-one meetings between management teams and pre-qualified investors. For more information, please visit www.iaccessalpha.com.
For More Information
Email: info@iaccessalpha.com
Website: www.iaccessalpha.com
SOURCE: iAccess Alpha
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire