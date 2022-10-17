GamingInvesting News

The Advertising Research Foundation honors Metacore and its partners for exceptional insights work on their viral Merge Mansion mobile game ad campaign starring Kathy Bates

Hypothesis Group congratulates Wieden+Kennedy for their double win at the Advertising Research Foundation's 2022 Ogilvy Awards. Wieden+Kennedy and client, Metacore Games were awarded two Gold Ogilvy Awards in the "Best New or Emerging Brand" and "Electronics, Tech and Telecommunications" categories for their ad campaign, "What is Grandma Hiding?" The strategic campaign introduced new audiences to mobile gaming app Merge Mansion through a compelling series of ads featuring renown actor Kathy Bates .

"When we presented the WK team with a unique study design that explored why women are motivated to play mobile games, they were enthusiastic and committed to understanding Merge Mansion's core audience in a deeper way," says Maria Vallis , CEO of Hypothesis Group. "Their commitment clearly paid off. We're very fortunate to have clients like Wieden+Kennedy who trust us to try new approaches in the name of accomplishing amazing things."

Mobile gaming is a notoriously competitive space. Research in the category leans heavily quantitative and usually focuses on gameplay and optimization. Hypothesis helped Wieden+Kennedy achieve a deeper understanding of the Merge Mansion core audience – Millennial women. The custom study used innovative approaches designed to inspire the creative process while exploring how gaming fit within the players' broader lifestyle and entertainment diet.

Our insights helped Wieden+Kennedy take the creative further than the average mobile game. In addition to a wildly successful campaign, they were able to position Merge Mansion as an entertainment property in its own right. The ads had people from all corners of the internet invested in the Merge Mansion storyline, and prompted calls from fans to turn the property into a TV show or film.

The ARF Ogilvy Awards Ceremony took place in New York City on October 13, 2022 .

About Hypothesis Group: Hypothesis is an insights and strategy agency that helps brands shape the future. The company partners with the world's most-loved brands to inspire innovation, uncover opportunities, and achieve meaningful growth. With roots on the west coast, staff across the US, and global reach, Hypothesis helps important brands do amazing things.

About the ARF David Ogilvy Awards: The ARF David Ogilvy Awards for Excellence in Advertising Research celebrate the extraordinary and/or creative use of research in the advertising development processes of research firms, advertising agencies, and advertisers. Named after advertising legend David Ogilvy , the awards annually celebrate his spirited advocacy of the critical role of consumer research in creating successful advertising.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hypothesis-wiedenkennedy-and-metacore-games-take-gold-at-2022-ogilvy-awards-301651403.html

SOURCE Hypothesis

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Triller Introduces the Metaverz: Your All-Access Pass to Global Entertainment

Triller partners with Epik and the entertainment industry's biggest artists to create the world's first integrated virtual music, gaming, sports and live events platform

Link to a video preview of the Metaverz here .

Superhero Co-Op Shooter Superior Coming Soon on Steam

Available on Steam Wishlist Now

Gala Games a rapidly growing developer and publisher for PC, mobile, and browser-based games, today announced that its upcoming game Superior developed by Seattle -based Drifter, is now available for wishlisting on Steam prior to its launch later this year. In this roguelite, co-op shooter, you are pitted against superheroes that have turned into evil abominations.

DxTEL Introduces the First Turnkey Esports Platform for Fiber Providers

Fiber Gaming Network gives fiber service providers of all sizes the ability to launch and grow esports in their communities

DxTEL, one of the leading fiber broadband marketing firms in the country, today announced the launch of the Fiber Gaming Network a fully managed, co-branded gaming platform designed specifically for fiber broadband providers and their subscribers. The platform is a collaboration between DxTEL and Mainstage Gaming, a Rock Hill, SC based tech company focused on creating local opportunities for gamers. In addition, DxTEL and Mainstage Gaming will be working with Adtran, Inc. as the technology partner to further create a strong eco-system.

Opera completes repurchase of shares from 360

Opera Limited ( NASDAQ : OPRA ) ("Opera"), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, today announced that the share repurchase from its pre-IPO shareholder Qifei International Development Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of 360 Security Technology Inc. (601360: CH ) (hereinafter, "360"), has closed.

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)

360 has sold all its 46.75 million shares, the equivalent of 23.4 million ADSs or a 20.6% ownership stake in Opera, and is no longer a shareholder in Opera. 360's representative on Opera's Board of Directors, Mr. Hongyi Zhou , has also resigned with immediate effect. Opera will pay $128.6 million for the shares, or $5.50 on a per-ADS basis.

Opera's total outstanding shares is thereby reduced to an ADS equivalent of 89,761,299 as of today, with each outstanding share now representing 26% more ownership of Opera than it did before the transaction closed.

"Today we are taking another step aimed at re-establishing a connection between what we believe is the intrinsic value of Opera and our market price", said Mr. Frode Jacobsen , Opera CFO. "We have taken advantage of our strong balance sheet and the current volatility in our stock to exit a significant non-public shareholder at a valuation that is 43% below the average analyst price target and near the bottom of our historic valuation range. This repurchase is accretive and simplifies our ownership structure."

Since its IPO in 2018 Opera has repurchased 33.7 million ADS equivalents, including both open market purchases and today's announced transaction. This represents 28% of total ADS equivalents outstanding after the IPO and 2019 follow-on offering.

With the exit of 360's representative on Opera's Board of Directors, two new Directors have been appointed. Mr. Lin Song , co-CEO of Opera, as well as Mr. Tian Jin , Chairman of Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd. "I am excited that we were able to repurchase a significant number of shares at an attractive valuation and without impacting the public float", said Mr. Song. He added: "In addition, both Tian Jin and I are very eager to join Opera's board of directors and look forward to working even more closely with Opera's other directors to guide Opera's strategy, as well as our continued journey towards an appropriate market valuation."

The transaction does not affect Opera's ongoing share repurchase program. Approximately $36 million remains under the existing $50 million authorization announced in January of 2022.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, gaming, Web3 and news products are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). Download the Opera browser from www.opera.com .

Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opera-completes-repurchase-of-shares-from-360-301650602.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

Gravity, Side-Scrolling MMORPG 'Ragnarok Begins' Closed Beta in North America

- Closed Beta in North America from October 14 th to 18 th .

- Global game company Gravity will launch a Closed Beta of the PC Mobile game 'Ragnarok Begins' for 5 days from October 14 th in U.S and Canada .

Gravity, Side-Scrolling MMORPG ‘Ragnarok Begins' Closed Beta in North America.

'Ragnarok Begins' is Ragnarok IP's first side-scrolling MMORPG title, and it is a multi-platform game that supports PC and mobile. Ragnarok Begins has the unique operability and hitting feels of a PC game.

In the case of the game method, you can feel a different experience with side-scrolling play and non-targeting battle methods that were not seen in the existing Ragnarok IP, and you can play with excitement, and joy of growing through core content.

In the graphics, you can feel the cuteness of Ragnarok IP, and the unique charm of Ragnarok Begins is that the regional characteristics and major elements are interpreted according to the side-scrolling play environment. In the domestic Closed Beta launched from September 1 to 7, 2021 , it was finished with favorable reviews from most users.

This North American Closed Beta will open from October 14 th ( 4:00 PM western US time) to 18 th . Gravity offers a wealth of benefits through three types of events to commemorate the North American Closed beta. During the periods, 10 random users with Perfect daily log-in will receive E-gift card worth $50 . A level achievement mission event will be held in which two users who have achieved Base Level 50 or higher will receive an E-gift card worth $500 as a gift through a raffle. In addition, a pre-registration event will be held in which 10 users who have pre-registered on the official Ragnarok Begins website will be randomly selected and given an E-gift card worth $50 .

More information about Ragnarok Begins North America CBT can be found on the Ragnarok Begins North America CBT website (Link).

[Gravity official Homepage] http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok Begins CBT homepage] https://www.playrobegins.com/

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. Established in April 2000 , during the early stages of the Korean online gaming industry, Gravity has been leading the golden age of online and mobile games, Gravity is the only game company in Korea that is directly listed on the NASDAQ.

As of June 30, 2021 , the global cumulative number of accounts of Ragnarok IP, Gravity's flagship IP, exceeded about 120 million. It has also been selected as the "second most beloved Korean game abroad" for the past three consecutive years (Global K Trend wave 2021)

Gravity currently has a strong global network with its subsidiaries "Gravity Neocyon (Korea), overseas branches "Gravity's Communications ( Taiwan ), Gravity Game Link ( Indonesia ), Gravity Interactive ( USA ), Gravity Game Arise ( Japan ), Gravity Game Tech ( Thailand ), Gravity Game Hub( Singapore ), and Gravity Game Vision( Hong Kong )", Gravity, along with the branch, is expanding its awareness and influence around the world by conducting a global publishing business that discovers and distributes Ragnarok IP games as well as games of various platforms and genres. It is also expanding its content business by advancing into the fields of animation, IPTV, and webtoons as well as various Ragnarok Goods, and conducting various brand collaborations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gravity-side-scrolling-mmorpg-ragnarok-begins-closed-beta-in-north-america-301647301.html

SOURCE Gravity Co., Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c7496.html

Aristocrat Leisure Limited Wins Big at the Global Gaming Expo

CEO and Managing Director Trevor Croker Presented with Excellence in Sustainable Gaming,
Aristocrat Gaming™ Named Land-based Industry Supplier of the Year
and Wild Wild Buffalo™ Slot of the Year

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL) received notable industry recognition at the annual Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas earlier this week.

