Hut 8 Schedules Full-Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases, today announced it will release financial results for the full year of 2025 before the market opens on February 25, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
To register for the webcast, use the following link: https://app.webinar.net/DlYvdNZd4aN.
Supplemental Materials and Upcoming Communications
For important news and information regarding the Company, including investor presentations and timing of future investor conferences, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, hut8.com/investors, and its social media accounts, including on X and LinkedIn. The Company uses its website and social media accounts as primary channels for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.
About Hut 8
Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases. We take a power-first, innovation-driven approach to developing, commercializing, and operating the critical infrastructure that underpins the breakthrough technologies of today and tomorrow. Our platform spans 1,020 megawatts of Energy Capacity Under Management, 330 megawatts of Energy Capacity Under Construction, and 1,230 megawatts of Energy Capacity Under Development across 19 sites in the United States and Canada: five Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas; five cloud and colocation data centers in British Columbia and Ontario; four power generation assets in Ontario; one non-operational site in Alberta; three sites under development in Texas and Illinois; and one site under construction in Louisiana. For more information, visit hut8.com and follow us on X at @Hut8Corp.
