Hudson River Trading to Build Next-Gen Research Platform Powered by NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 on CoreWeave Cloud

Leading quantitative trading firm will leverage CoreWeave's AI cloud platform to accelerate AI-driven trading in its next chapter of growth
CoreWeave , Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced a multi-year agreement with Hudson River Trading (HRT), one of the world's leading quantitative trading firms. Through the partnership, HRT will leverage CoreWeave's purpose-built AI cloud platform — including high-performance AI infrastructure like the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform with Spectrum-X Ethernet networking — to power the next generation of its AI-driven trading research and model development at scale.
HRT has long been at the forefront of applying machine learning, large-scale neural network models, and high-performance computing to quantitative research and trading. As AI becomes increasingly central to quantitative research, access to high-performance, scalable infrastructure is critical to enabling researchers to train more complex models, work with growing volumes of data, and iterate faster.
"As we scale our AI and machine learning research, the AI platform we build on matters as much as the models we build," said Kevin Lee, head of Research & Development at HRT. "We chose CoreWeave because they understand what it takes to run AI in demanding production environments, and because we're confident they'll scale alongside us as our ambitions do. Giving our researchers access to the latest AI technology is exactly what lets a research team like ours push further, faster."
As HRT's models grow more complex and training data volumes expand, so does its need for a cloud partner that can deliver consistent performance, low-latency data movement, and operational reliability. A firm's underlying platform also shapes what its researchers can accomplish day to day. Access to the latest NVIDIA AI infrastructure, along with a broad suite of tools for experimentation, gives technical teams greater freedom to innovate and push their work further.
"Financial services is one of the most demanding proving grounds for AI," said Jon Jones, chief revenue officer at CoreWeave. "HRT is one of the companies setting the standard for what it means to bring AI into production in a performance-critical environment. CoreWeave is built to be the cloud that serious AI workloads run on, and this partnership reflects the trust that the world's most sophisticated organizations are placing in us."
HRT will run its AI research and model training workloads on CoreWeave's AI platform, which brings together:
- High-performance compute : Clusters of NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and NVIDIA HGX B200 GPU systems, purpose-built for the density and throughput that large-scale AI model training demands, enable HRT to train and iterate on complex models at a pace that matches the speed of markets.
- High-throughput Direct Connect networking : Dedicated, high-bandwidth Spectrum-X Ethernet networking built on next-generation networking design for scale-out and north-south traffic that minimizes latency and ensures reliable, predictable data movement between HRT's on-premises environment and CoreWeave's platform.
- A platform built for researchers: Direct-to-expert technical support and a broad range of tools and frameworks that give HRT's research teams the flexibility to experiment quickly and take on more ambitious work.
Today's announcement reflects CoreWeave's growing presence among leading financial services institutions and its broader platform strategy to serve organizations running AI at production scale.
CoreWeave consistently delivers industry-leading infrastructure performance, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results , its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ 1.0 and 2.0, and its #1 ranking for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI's Kimi K2.6 in independent inference benchmarking conducted by Artificial Analysis.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .
About Hudson River Trading
Hudson River Trading is a multi-asset class quantitative trading firm that provides liquidity on global markets and directly to our clients. We have built one of the world's most advanced computing environments for research and development, modeling, and risk management, and are at the forefront of technical innovation for financial markets everywhere. We are thoughtful market leaders, committed to the health and longevity of global markets.
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