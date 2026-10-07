H&P & ExxonMobil Expand Deployment of FlexRobotics® Technology

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced an expanded deployment of its FlexRobotics® technology with ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), marking another milestone in the companies' ongoing collaboration to advance drilling automation, enhance safety and improve operational performance.
Building on the successful deployment of the first two FlexRobotics® systems on H&P rigs, ExxonMobil is expanding its use of H&P's technology enhancements to further advance safety, operational performance, and drilling automation across its drilling operations. H&P expects to deploy seven additional FlexRobotics® systems for ExxonMobil over the next 12 months, bringing the total number of systems operating to nine. The expansion supports ExxonMobil's broader efforts to deploy advanced technologies across its entire drilling operations.
"Expanding the deployment of our FlexRobotics® technology demonstrates the value automation can deliver in modern drilling operations," said H&P President and Chief Executive Officer Trey Adams. "We are pleased to expand our collaboration with ExxonMobil and to help scale FlexRobotics® technology across their operations."
FlexRobotics® technology automates repetitive rig-floor activities, helping reduce personnel exposure to higher-risk tasks while improving consistency, precision and operational efficiency. As part of H&P's broader automation portfolio, the technology is designed to support safer, more reliable and more efficient drilling operations while delivering value for customers.
"We're focused on expanding the deployment of technologies that make our operations safer, more efficient and more consistent," said Senior Vice President of ExxonMobil Unconventional Bart Cahir. "Expanding the use of FlexRobotics® builds on what we've learned from our initial deployments and is another example of how we're using automation to improve drilling performance."
About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, see H&P online at www.hpinc.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in H&P's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. H&P undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.
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