TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Horizonte Minerals plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

La Mancha Investments S.à r.l.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

12/22/2021

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

12/22/2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

19.9%

0

19.9%

759,128,764 ordinary shares

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

0

0

0

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary shares

759,128,764

0

19.9%

0

SUBTOTAL 8. A

759,128,764

19.9%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights









SUBTOTAL 8. B 1


B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






















SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

La Mancha Fund SCSp

19.9%

0

19.9%

La Mancha Capital

Management GP S.à r.l.

19.9%

0

19.9%














10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held


11. Additional information xvi

Place of completion

London, UK

Date of completion

December 24, 2021

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Senior Debt Facility Documentation

Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) the nickel company focused in Brazil is pleased to announce that it has signed loan documentation in relation to its previously announced (30 September 2021) senior secured project finance debt facility of US$346.2 million (the "Senior Debt Facility") between Araguaia Niquel Metais LTDA as the Borrower and a syndicate of international financial institutions, the Lenders (BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING Capital LLC, ING Bank N.V., Natixis, New York Branch, Société Générale and Swedish Export Credit Corporation). The documentation covers the facilities provided by the international financial institutions listed above. Ongoing documentation with the two export credit agencies is due for completion in early Q1 2022. First drawdown under the Senior Debt Facility is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022 following satisfaction of certain conditions precedent customary to a financing of this nature, including the issuance of the export credit agency guarantees

Endeavour Financial is acting as financial advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP as legal counsel to the Company.

Keep reading... Show less
ASX:BSX

Ta Khoa Mineral Resource Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to present a Mineral Resource update for its 90% owned Ta Khoa Nickel Project (TKNP) in northern Vietnam (refer Figure 2). The global Ta Khoa resource estimate is comprised of the Ban Phuc and Ban Khoa DSS deposits (refer to Figure 3 and Table 1); and the Ban Chang and King Snake MSV (refer Figure 3 and Table 1).

Blackstone Minerals has conducted significant exploration and development programs since acquiring the TKNP in late 2019. Programs include extensive geochemical, geophysical, drilling, mapping, analytical testing, resource evaluations, petrographic and mineralogical analysis at the main development projects and a series of greenfield exploration prospects.

Keep reading... Show less

BHP and Noront terminate support agreement

 BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd ( BHP Lonsdale ), a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP, announced today the termination of the support agreement between BHP Lonsdale, its subsidiary BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd ( BHP WMR ) and Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) ( Noront ) dated July 26, 2021 as amended (the " Support Agreement ") relating to Noront's support of BHP Lonsdale's C$0.75 per share offer to acquire Noront. In accordance with the terms of the Support Agreement, Noront has made a C$17.78 million termination payment to BHP WMR.

Keep reading... Show less

La Mancha Announces Acquisition of Shares of Horizonte Minerals PLC

La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. (" La Mancha "), a Luxembourg-incorporated private investment company focused on opportunities primarily in the precious metals and battery metals mining sector, is pleased to announce that it has completed a subscription for 759,128,764 ordinary shares (the " Ordinary Shares ") of Horizonte Minerals PLC (" Horizonte ") (London-AIM: HZM; TSX: HZM). The transaction was completed by way of private placement (the " Private Placement ") at a price of 7 pence per share (approximately C$0.12 per share using the daily average rate of exchange for GBP:CAD published by the Bank of Canada on December 21, 2021, being £1.00=C$1.7131), for aggregate gross proceeds of US$71,100,000 (approximately C$91,910,970 using the daily average rate of exchange for USD:CAD published by the Bank of Canada on December 21, 2021, being US$1.00=C$1.2927).

The Private Placement was completed pursuant to the terms of an investment agreement entered into with Horizonte on November 23, 2021 (the " Investment Agreement "). The Investment Agreement provides for La Mancha's right to nominate one director to Horizonte's Board of Directors, as well as certain anti-dilution and pre-emptive rights and governance rights. The Investment Agreement also contains a lock-in and standstill in relation to the Ordinary Shares whereby La Mancha has agreed (subject to certain customary exceptions) not to (i) dispose of any of its Ordinary Shares for a period of 4 months from the date of the Private Placement; and (ii) acquire any interests in Ordinary Shares, for a period of 18 months following the date of the Investment Agreement, which would cause La Mancha's ownership interest in Horizonte to exceed 25% (on an undiluted basis).

Keep reading... Show less

UPDATE -- Noront and Wyloo Metals Enter Into Binding Agreement for Previously-Announced Acquisition of Noront for C$1.10 per Share

  • BHP elects not to exercise its right to match; Support Agreement with BHP terminated
  • Improved Wyloo Metals offer of C$1.10 in cash per share represents a 358% premium to Noront's unaffected closing price on May 21, 2021 and a 47% premium to BHP's C$0.75 per share offer
  • Wyloo Metals' offer also provides shareholders with the option of retaining some or all of their shares in Noront
  • Noront's Board of Directors unanimously supports transaction with Wyloo Metals

Noront Resources Ltd. ("Noront " or the "Company") (TSXV: NOT) and Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd ("Wyloo Metals") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement"), pursuant to which Wyloo Metals has agreed to acquire up to all of the outstanding common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") that it does not already own, directly or indirectly, for cash consideration of C$1.10 per Common Share by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporation Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). This announcement follows the waiver by BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd ("BHP") of its right to match, as described below.

Noront's Board of Directors, on the basis of the unanimous recommendation of Noront's Special Committee comprised of independent directors, and after receiving advice from its financial and legal advisors, unanimously approved the Arrangement and will recommend that shareholders of Noront vote in favour of the Arrangement.

Keep reading... Show less

Noront and Wyloo Metals Enter Into Binding Agreement for Previously-Announced Acquisition of Noront for C$1.10 per Share

  • BHP elects not to exercise its right to match; Support Agreement with BHP terminated
  • Improved Wyloo Metals offer of C$1.10 in cash per share represents a 358% premium to Noront's unaffected closing price on May 21, 2021 and a 47% premium to BHP's C$0.75 per share offer
  • Wyloo Metals' offer also provides shareholders with the option of retaining some or all of their shares in Noront
  • Noront's Board of Directors unanimously supports transaction with Wyloo Metals

Noront Resources Ltd. ("Noront " or the "Company") (TSXV: NOT) and Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd ("Wyloo Metals") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement"), pursuant to which Wyloo Metals has agreed to acquire up to all of the outstanding common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") that it does not already own, directly or indirectly, for cash consideration of C$1.10 per Common Share by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporation Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). This announcement follows the waiver by BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd ("BHP") of its right to match, as described below.

Noront's Board of Directors, on the basis of the unanimous recommendation of Noront's Special Committee comprised of independent directors, and after receiving advice from its financial and legal advisors, unanimously approved the Arrangement and will recommend that shareholders of Noront vote in favour of the Arrangement.

Keep reading... Show less

