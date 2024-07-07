Horizon Minerals Limited Paddington Ore Sale Extension to Satisfy CP's

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

Winsome Receives MCS Grant from Government of Québec

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Tartana Minerals

TAT:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Horizon Minerals Limited Paddington Ore Sale Extension to Satisfy CP's

Horizon Minerals Limited Paddington Ore Sale Extension to Satisfy CP's

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) wishes to update the market on progress for the achievement of Conditions Precedent (CP's) pursuant to the Binding Term Sheet - Ore Sale Agreement (Term Sheet) between Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (PGPL) and Horizon Minerals Limited (Horizon) dated 3 May 2024 to treat 1.4Mt of Horizon ore from the Boorara Gold Project.

The Company and AMC Consultants have been working hard to complete the CP's pursuant to the Term Sheet during the past 45 business days, as there has been numerous iterations of mine plan optimisations, mine designs, and schedules leading to the final Ore Reserve Statement.

Discussions with Paddington representatives continue to be open and conducive to the completion of CP's and a long term relationship. As a result, Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd) have provided an extension to the initial 45 business days, for a further 15 business days.

A second round of mining and haulage tenders based on a revised mine schedule went out last week, with submissions due on Friday 5 July 2024, most of the tender submissions have been received.



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.



Source:
Horizon Minerals Limited



Contact:
Grant Haywood
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61 8 9386 9534
E: grant.haywood@horizonminerals.com.au

Michael Vaughan
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners
T: +61 422 602 720
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Horizon MineralsHRZ:AUASX:HRZPrecious Metals Investing
HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ)

Horizon Minerals

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Binding 200KT Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR

Horizon Minerals Limited Binding 200KT Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Toll Milling Agreement ("TMA") with FMR Investments Pty Ltd ("FMR") to treat 200kt of Horizon ore from the Cannon underground project, or other deposit, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Binding TMA has been executed with FMR, which owns the Greenfields Mill located northeast of Coolgardie and 30km southwest of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in WA

- Horizon will arrange contract mining and hauling of ore from Cannon for ore processing at FMR's 1.0Mtpa Greenfields Mill, located ~67km by road from the Cannon Project

- An agreed 200kt of ore will be processed over a period of eight months, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter

- The TMA contains competitive ore treatment rates with the payment structure as follows:

o Horizon is responsible for delivery of each stockpile to the Greenfields Mill ROM near Coolgardie

o Payment of processing costs must be made before the value of the processed and refined gold at the Perth Mint is transferred from FMR's metal account to Horizon

o If the delivery schedule is missed Horizon will forfeit its allocated tonnes for that month and from the overall 200kt allocation

- An Ore Reserve for Cannon has already been established including forecast economics for the ore to be processed via a Toll Milling Agreement

- Cannon is fully environmentally permitted (with last mining in 2017) with pre-production activities are already underway, including dewatering of the open pit in preparation for underground mining

- The TMA has flexibility that Horizon can treat Horizon ore other than Cannon, including Horizon's own current resources or those acquired through the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources Limited, provided sufficient notice is provided to FMR

Commenting on the toll milling agreement, Chief Executive Officer Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are very pleased to have converted our 200,000 tonne allocation with FMR into a formal Toll Milling Agreement, and look forward to working closely with them as ore deliveries will commence later this calendar year. This agreement is in addition to our 1.4Mt ore sale agreement with Paddington announced a week ago. Together this will see us generating cash flow from two fronts in this fantastic gold price environment before the end of 2024."

Next Steps

- AMC Consultants has been engaged and undertaken a review of the Cannon Ore Reserve and will progress the revised key financial outcomes for the June 2024 Quarter

- Finalise engagement with underground mining and haulage contractors to finalise tenders for Cannon

- Complete the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources to enhance the long-term production profile with development ready high-grade projects

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/WUABZYMW



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Binding 1.4MT Ore Sale Agreement Boorara Production H2 2024

Horizon Minerals Limited Binding 1.4MT Ore Sale Agreement Boorara Production H2 2024

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Ore Sale Agreement ("OSA") with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd to treat 1.4Mt of Horizon ore from the Boorara Gold Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Binding OSA has been executed with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd

- Horizon will arrange contract mining and hauling of ore from Boorara for ore processing at Norton's 3.8Mtpa Paddington Mill, located ~56km by road from Boorara

- An agreed 1.4Mt ("Agreed Amount") will be processed over a period of 22 months, commencing in the September 2024 Quarter

- The OSA contains competitive ore treatment rates with the payment structure as follows:

o Within 5 days of delivering ore to the Paddington ROM pad, Paddington to pay Horizon 50% of gross revenue less estimated processing costs and royalties, based on the determined grade for each stockpile

o Gross revenue calculated based on the Perth Mint spot price on the date of gold pours

o Within 5 days of Paddington fully treating the stockpile, a final revenue calculation shall be made based on the determined grade, moisture and metallurgical recovery, less agreed costs for processing and state gold royalty payments, to calculate a final payment to Horizon

o Stockpiles to be between 10,000t - 50,000t from a combination of oxide, transitional and fresh sources, with Paddington having the right to reject any stockpile that does not meet specifications

o Agreed Amount represents less then 15% of the current Boorara Mineral Resource of 11Mt @ 1.26g/t Au for 448,240oz

o Agreed Amount can be increased or decreased by mutual agreement

o Conditions precedent include Paddington receiving JORC clause 12 modifying factors for an Ore Reserve from Horizon, and Horizon demonstrating all mining permits, approvals, mining and haulage contracts in place within 45 business days

- An Ore Reserve for Boorara based on the tonnage going to Paddington, including forecast economics for the ore processing agreement, will be estimated in the current June Quarter

- Boorara is fully environmentally permitted (with last mining in 2020) and ready for development which is expected to commence within the current June Quarter

Commenting on the return to gold production, Chief Executive Officer Mr Grant Haywood said:

"This is a great opportunity for Horizon to generate strong cashflows in this high gold price environment and takes us further down our pathway to sustained gold production. We continue to work on our other projects to bring additional near-term cashflow into the production pipeline, along with the additional resources and optionality of projects to come through our proposed merger with Greenstone Resources."

Next Steps

- AMC Consultants has been engaged and undertaken preliminary work on Boorara and will progress Boorara into an Ore Reserve study under the JORC (2012) code for release in the June 2024 Quarter

- Continue engagement with mining and haulage contractors to finalise tenders for Boorara and award contracts in the June 2024 Quarter

- Finalise the 200,000 tonne mill allocation with FMR Investments' Greenfields mill with an executed Toll Milling Contract to support mining at the Cannon Gold Project

- Complete the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources to enhance the long-term production profile with development ready high-grade projects

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TQ7EV6X7



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Greenstone Shareholders to vote on Horizon Merger

Horizon Minerals Limited Greenstone Shareholders to vote on Horizon Merger

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) and Greenstone Resources Limited (ASX:GSR) (Greenstone) refer to the announcements on 13 February 2024 and 2 April 2024 in relation to the proposed merger between Horizon and Greenstone to be conducted by way of schemes of arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), whereby Horizon will acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Greenstone (Share Scheme) and 100% of the listed Greenstone options (Option Scheme, and together with the Share Scheme, the Schemes), subject to the satisfaction of various conditions.

COURT ORDERS CONVENING THE SCHEME MEETING

On 30 April 2024, the Supreme Court of Western Australia made orders:

- directing Greenstone to convene a meeting of Greenstone shareholders for the purpose of considering and to vote on the Share Scheme (Share Scheme Meeting);

- directing Greenstone to convene a meeting of Greenstone listed optionholders for the purpose of considering and to vote on the Option Scheme (Option Scheme Meeting); and

- approving the despatch of an explanatory statement providing information about the Schemes together with the notices of the Share Scheme Meeting and Option Scheme Meeting (the Scheme Booklet) to Greenstone shareholders and listed optionholders.

SHARE SCHEME MEETING

The Share Scheme Meeting, at which Greenstone shareholders will vote on the proposed Share Scheme, is scheduled to take place at 12:00pm (AWST) on Friday, 31 May 2024 and will be held at the registered offices of Greenstone, Level 2, 16 Ord Street, West Perth, WA 6005, and virtually via an online platform powered by Greenstone's share registry, Automic.

Greenstone shareholders and their proxies, attorneys or corporate representatives will be able to attend the Share Scheme Meeting in person or participate in the Share Scheme Meeting via the virtual platform. Greenstone strongly encourages Greenstone shareholders to lodge a directed proxy in the event that they are not able to attend the Share Scheme Meeting.

All Greenstone shareholders entered on the Greenstone share register as holders of Greenstone shares at 5:00pm (AWST) on Wednesday, 29 May 2024, will be eligible to vote at the Share Scheme Meeting. Further information on how to participate and vote at the Share Scheme Meeting is set out in the Scheme Booklet.

*To view detailed information, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4077I1A4



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2024

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2024

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Merger with Greenstone Resources Limited (ASX:GSR) announced with the logical combination of assets in the eastern goldfields of WA to create a significant gold company with 1.8 million ounces of gold resources with an extensive 939km2 land holding with exposure to other multi-commodity assets. Horizon shall be the surviving entity, with the merger due for completion in mid-June 2024

- MergeCo shall employ a dual track strategy to bring in short term cashflow via a pipeline of development ready production assets through a contract mining / JV and toll milling scenario, in parallel with working on the larger cornerstone assets of Boorara and Burbanks which have a combined resource inventory of 914koz at 1.7g/t Au with potential to support a profitable long-life operation

- Cannon pipeline and pumping system commissioned, with the majority of tenders received from underground mining contractors to advance development of the project

- Prefeasibility study commenced for the Pennys Find underground project

- Initial optimisations completed for the cornerstone Boorara and Kalpini projects show strong cashflows at A$2800/oz, along with the larger, longer life Boorara scenario under a Carbon in Leach (CIL) and Heap Leach processing pathways also looking positive.

- Cash at bank of A$3.4 million and listed investments totalling A$9.8 million

A key objective for the Company is on near term gold production and exploration upside within our large tenement package of over 900 km2 . The Company holds numerous multi - commodity assets including 1.28 Moz of gold resources, the Nimbus Silver Zinc project in Western Australia and listed investments including Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) which holds the world class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland.

Activities during the quarter focussed on preproduction activities at the Cannon Project including completion and commissioning of a dewatering pipeline between Cannon and Golden Ridge.

Tenders were also received from several underground mining contractors. Prefeasibility work commenced on the Pennys Find underground mine, which is slated to commence after Cannon underground. Early stage soil and rock chip sample results were also received from the Bridgetown-Greenbushes lithium project, along with lithium results from Yarmany East.

The balance sheet was strengthened with the shares in TSX and NASDAQ listed Vox Royalty Corporation common shares released from voluntary escrow which can be liquidated with an estimated value of A$2.98m (before broker commission and US withholding tax).

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I46W1T49



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Vox Shares Sold $2.93M Gross Proceeds

Horizon Minerals Limited Vox Shares Sold $2.93M Gross Proceeds

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to advise further information on the Company's listed investments of 948,448 shares from Vox Royalty Corp. ("Vox").

The Company received the 948,448 Vox common shares which were issued on 24 November 2023 in the name of Horizon Minerals Limited and held in escrow for 4 months.

Following the release from escrow the block of Vox shares were sold on market via the NASDAQ and TSX exchange for an average price of US$2.077 which has returned gross proceeds of A$$2,927,918 (US$1,913,101 @ 0.6534) before broker commission and US/Canada withholding tax for foreign source income (currently held in USD).

Horizon has again strengthened its balance sheet over the past year and now has a cash and investments position of $12.3 million which will support the Company objectives to move into production.



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold Closes Private Placement and Announces Debt Settlement

Alma Gold Closes Private Placement and Announces Debt Settlement

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") announced that further to its June 21, 2024 news release, it has closed the non-brokered private placement and issued 6,100,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of $305,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.08 for a period of three (3) years from issuance.

Proceeds received from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes and to settle certain debts of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD permit and access extended for five years at the high grade Reefton Project and the Company targets Murray Creek in the near-mine drilling program

RUA GOLD permit and access extended for five years at the high grade Reefton Project and the Company targets Murray Creek in the near-mine drilling program

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A3DB6A) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand .

Permit and Land Access Agreements for drilling have been extended for a further 5 years

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coeur Commences Drilling at Silver North's Tim Project

Coeur Commences Drilling at Silver North's Tim Project

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, July 3, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the 2024 drilling program at the Tim Property, under option to Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" NYSE-CDE) has commenced. Coeur is funding and operating the program under an option agreement to earn up to an 80% interest in the property. Current plans are to complete approximately 2,000 metres of drilling targeting silver-lead-zinc Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) mineralization similar to that found at Coeur's Silvertip Mine Property, 19 km to the south of Tim.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

Silver North Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, June 28, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche (the " Second Tranche ") of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of $175,880. Further to the Company's news release dated June 21, 2024, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $738,380 in the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (Frankfurt: FR4N) ("Freegold", the Company) today announced that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2024 for the 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2024 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders holding 101,433,810 shares were voted representing approximately ~ 22.71% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

# of Votes For

% of Votes For

# of Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

Ron Ewing

100,880,186

99.45

553,625

0.55

Kristina Walcott

98,974,508

97.58

2,459,303

2.42

Alvin Jackson

99,068,535

97.67

2,365,276

2.33

David Knight

84,204,358

83.01

17,229,453

16.99

Garnet Dawson

99,597,686

98.19

1,836,125

1.81

Glen Dickson

84,989,006

83.79

16,444,805

16.21

Reagan Glazier

76,043,127

74.97

25,390,684

25.03

Maurice Tagami

99,862,881

98.45

1,570,930

1.55

Vivienne Artz

100,633,536

99.21

800,275

0.79

The Company's shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the company's auditors, as set forth in the management information circular.

The Company's shareholders approved all unallocated stock options, rights or entitlements under the Company's stock option plan.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Information Circular dated May 14, 2024 , which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com .

Drilling remains ongoing at Golden Summit. Ten holes have been completed to date, and two are currently in progress. Assays will be reported once they are received.  The updated resource calculation incorporating the results of the 2023 drilling is expected to be reported in the coming weeks.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/28/c4142.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a satellite data interpretation study (the "Study") covering the Alasala target of the Company's Todi Gold Project, which builds on the regional interpretation completed by A.C.A Howe International Limited ("ACA Howe") in 2021. The Study focused on a 72 km2 area including the 2 km long mineralized trend from Mandingo Hill to Lion Hill (see Map 1 below), delineated by soil sampling, trenching, channel sampling, auger drilling, and extensive artisanal workings with visible gold.

Management Commentary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

WOA Proprietary Technology Successfully Adapted to Produce Pea & Faba Protein Isolates

Field Work on Main Reservoir Targets in Peruvian TEA Completed

Alma Gold Closes Private Placement and Announces Debt Settlement

Broad High Grade Lithium Intersections Extend BP33

Related News

Agriculture Investing

WOA Proprietary Technology Successfully Adapted to Produce Pea & Faba Protein Isolates

Oil and Gas Investing

Field Work on Main Reservoir Targets in Peruvian TEA Completed

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Approaches US$2,400, GoviEx Uranium Loses Mining Permit

Gold Investing

First Nation Calls for Halt to Yukon Mining Activities After Eagle Incident

Lithium Investing

Saga Metals and Rio Tinto Form Joint Venture for Legacy Lithium Project in Québec

Oil and Gas Investing

Alvopetro Energy: Leading Independent Upstream and Midstream Gas Developer in Brazil

lithium investing

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

×