Hop Valley Brewing Co. Makes Its Downtown Eugene Comeback with New Pub at 5th Street Public Market

Hop Valley Brewing Co, a trailblazer in the craft brewing industry and a brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced it will open a new pub at 5th Street Public Market in downtown Eugene, pouring its first pint at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.
The sports-forward brewpub returns Hop Valley to Eugene, serving the brewery's award-winning beers alongside a full food menu and screens for every Ducks game. The tap list features fan favorites including Dang Green IPA, the first officially licensed, co-branded craft beer of the Oregon Ducks.
To mark the opening, Hop Valley will host a pre-game rally on Thursday, Sept. 17 ahead of the Ducks' home game against Portland State. The celebration will include appearances by the Oregon Ducks mascot and cheer squad, merchandise and ticket giveaways, and a live DJ. The first 100 guests, 21 and over, will receive custom Oregon Ducks x Hop Valley glassware. A group Dang Green toast at 6 p.m. will lead into a celebration that runs until the pub closes at 9 p.m.
"We're thrilled to welcome the Eugene community back to raise a pint with us in the heart of downtown," said Brian Hughes, Senior Director, Brands West at Tilray Beverages. "Hop Valley was built here, and this space was designed to feel like a true local hangout, somewhere fans, friends and neighbors can gather all year long. With our longstanding partnership with the Ducks, there's no better way to open our doors."
Founded in Springfield in 2009, Hop Valley has been part of the Eugene-Springfield community for more than 15 years. The 5th Street pub joins Hop Valley's Springfield location and gives the brewery a downtown Eugene home base for Ducks fans, craft beer lovers and community events year-round.
Event Details
- What: Grand opening of Hop Valley Brewing Co.'s new Eugene pub
- When: Ducks pre-game rally Sept. 17, 4:30–9 p.m., with a group Dang Green toast at 6 p.m.
- Where: 5th Street Public Market, 550 Pearl St Suite 150, Eugene, OR 97401
Follow @hopvalleybrewing on Instagram and visit hopvalleybrewing.com for opening updates, events, and tap list details.
About Hop Valley Brewing
Founded in 2009 in the most free-spirited city in a state known for innovation and high-quality hops, Hop Valley Brewing proudly embraces the influences of our counter-culture surroundings in the crafting of refreshingly different beers.
About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.
For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.
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For further information, please contact:
Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com
Tilray Brands Investors: investors@tilray.com
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