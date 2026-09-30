Honeywell Technologies to Help Dangote Build World's Largest Single-Train Refinery, Accelerating Project Development Schedule by Two Years

Proven technologies and established engineering designs to accelerate startup of planned Kenya facility and support global energy security

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE has selected Honeywell Technologies (NASDAQ: HON) to provide process technologies, licensing, engineering services, proprietary catalysts, equipment and digital solutions for its planned 700,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Kenya. Once complete, the facility is expected to become the world's largest single-train refinery.

The project builds on nearly a decade of collaboration between the two companies and leverages proven engineering designs that Honeywell Technologies developed for Dangote's refinery in Lekki, Nigeria. Dangote's ability to draw upon these established designs will help reduce the development schedule for the new facility by nearly two years nearly 30% sooner than typical newly constructed facilities. The Kenya facility will leverage Honeywell Technologies' refining and petrochemical processing solutions to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and polypropylene. The refinery will have the flexibility to process a wide variety of crude oils, from light to heavy grades, enabling the use of feedstocks sourced from multiple regions and reducing reliance on any single supply source.

"Dangote is committed to expanding Africa's refining capacity and strengthening long-term energy security for the continent while also serving growing export markets," said Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE. "Our proven collaboration with Honeywell Technologies will enable us to bring the facility online faster and provide the flexibility to process a broad range of crude oils. Together, these capabilities will help us meet growing global demand for fuels and petrochemical products."

Similar to the refinery in Lekki, Nigeria, the Honeywell Technologies project scope for the Kenya refinery is expected to be approximately $300 million.

"Large-scale refinery projects require a combination of proven technologies, engineering expertise and digital capabilities," said Rajesh Gattupalli, President of Honeywell Technologies UOP. "Through our long-standing relationship with Dangote, we have developed proven large-train engineering designs that can be applied to the Kenya refinery to help significantly reduce time-to-market. We will also provide modifications that enable the refinery to process a wide range of crude feedstocks, helping improve operational flexibility and reduce reliance on any single crude source or supply region."

The project underscores how proven refining technologies and digital solutions can help accelerate project execution while supporting energy security, supply chain resilience and economic growth.

Building on nearly a decade of collaboration, the Kenya refinery marks the latest milestone in the long-standing relationship between Honeywell Technologies and Dangote. Over the past year, the companies announced that Honeywell Technologies would provide licensing, engineering, catalyst, digital services to help boost fuel and petrochemical production and enhance workforce capabilities at Dangote's Lekki facility, as well as support efforts to increase refining capacity , optimizing existing assets and accelerating market delivery.

Honeywell Technologies has an established presence in Africa, supporting the continent's growing energy and industrial needs through advanced technology, deep domain expertise and long-term customer collaborations. From early project development and financing support to workforce training and lifecycle services, Honeywell Technologies works alongside customers to strengthen local capabilities and advance projects that contribute to energy security and economic growth.

About Honeywell Technologies

Honeywell Technologies is a global, pure-play automation company with a legacy of innovating to help solve the world's most mission-critical challenges, enhancing the quality of life for people and communities around the world. We serve the building, industrial, and process sectors with a broad portfolio of services, solutions, and products, underpinned by our Honeywell Technologies Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Technologies Forge intelligence layer. By combining the deep domain expertise of our more than 50,000 employees with decades of data from our global installed base, we are uniquely positioned to lead the industrial sector's transition from automation to autonomy.

Honeywell Technologies, Honeywell Process Technology and Honeywell Technologies UOP have no affiliation or connection whatsoever with The Honeywell Group of Nigeria companies.

Source: Honeywell Technologies

Media Contact:
Melissa Volin
melissa.volin@honeywell.com
+1 980 502 9330

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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