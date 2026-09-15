Honeywell Technologies Modernizes Barracks Access Management for U.S. Marine Corps Worldwide

LenelS2 OnGuard access control system supports the Marine Corps' Barracks 2030 initiative with centralized management, enhanced security and greater operational efficiency
Honeywell Technologies ( NASDAQ: HON ) today announced the successful deployment of a modernized access control platform for the U.S. Marine Corps that helps transform how barracks facilities are secured and managed globally. Managed and supported by the U.S. Navy's Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic team, the program utilizes Honeywell Technologies' LenelS2 OnGuard access control system. It provides a scalable, centralized platform designed to enhance security, improve operational efficiency and support the Marine Corps' long-term Barracks 2030 modernization initiative.
The deployment leverages the platform's centralized access management capabilities while meeting stringent Department of Defense cybersecurity and compliance requirements.
Prior to the initiative, access control systems varied significantly across Marine Corps installations, with many facilities relying on standalone locks that required manual updates, providing limited visibility into access activity. Barracks managers often had to physically visit individual doors to manage credentials and update permissions, creating operational inefficiencies and increasing administrative burden.
The Marine Corps leveraged a government-provided cloud instance to implement a centrally managed platform that can now remotely manage access permissions, monitor activity across participating installations and maintain a consistent security framework globally. The solution is designed to support more than 70,000 locks, providing a foundation for future growth while simplifying operations.
"The future of security lies in scalable, intelligent platforms that improve both operational performance and user experience," said Ewa Pigna, president, Security and Access Solutions for Honeywell Technologies Building Automation. "Working alongside the U.S. Marine Corps and our partners, we have delivered a modern access control solution that enhances security, strengthens cybersecurity posture and provides a consistent, reliable experience for Marines around the world."
The program began with a pilot deployment at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina. After meeting all technical and operational objectives ahead of schedule, the pilot paved the way for a phased deployment across additional locations.
Marines use their Common Access Card (CAC) as the primary credential, with mobile credentials being introduced to provide a convenient, secure and flexible access experience. The solution streamlines access to barracks rooms, shared spaces and common areas while helping modernize installation security and convenience.
By eliminating extensive wiring requirements and reducing onsite infrastructure needs, program leaders estimate the modernization effort has reduced labor costs by approximately 80% and material costs by approximately 60% compared with legacy approaches. The standardized platform has also improved reliability, streamlined maintenance and accelerated onboarding as Marines move between installations.
In recognition of its innovation and impact, the Marine Corps Barracks Access Control System program received FORUM's Disruptive Tech Award in March 2026, as well as the 2026 Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association's Distinguished Award for Excellence in Emerging Technology, highlighting its role in advancing secure, large-scale modernization across the Department of Defense.
For more information on Honeywell Technologies Building Automation, visit buildings.honeywell.com .
About Honeywell Technologies
Honeywell Technologies is a global, pure-play automation company with a legacy of innovating to help solve the world's most mission-critical challenges, enhancing the quality of life for people and communities around the world. We serve the building, industrial, and process sectors with a broad portfolio of services, solutions, and products, underpinned by our Honeywell Technologies Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Technologies Forge intelligence layer. By combining the deep domain expertise of our more than 50,000 employees with decades of data from our global installed base, we are uniquely positioned to lead the industrial sector's transition from automation to autonomy. For more news and information on Honeywell Technologies, please visit Honeywell Technologies Newsroom .
Source: Honeywell Technologies
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