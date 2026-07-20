Honeywell Aerospace runway safety technology selected by Aeromexico for intended deployment on more than 100 aircraft

SURF-A provides pilots with direct aural and visual alerts to avoid runway collisions

Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) today announced that Aeromexico intends to adopt its newest and most advanced runway safety technology, known as Surface Alerts (SURF-A), across the carrier's entire Boeing 737 NG and 737 MAX fleet of more than 100 aircraft.

Honeywell Aerospace runway safety technology selected by Aeromexico for intended deployment on more than 100 aircraft.

SURF-A sends pilots real-time aural and visual alerts when they are on a trajectory to collide with another aircraft on the runway. It uses GPS data, automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) equipment and advanced software analytics to pinpoint the exact location of traffic hazards and provide warnings at approximately 30 and 15 seconds before impact. Pilots hear the alert and also see a "Traffic on runway" alert on cockpit displays if on a potential collision course.

"Safety is one of the core tenets of Honeywell Aerospace, and we designed this technology to help give pilots the precious time they need to recognize hazards and take corrective action to avoid what could be a fatal accident," said Jim Currier, president and CEO of Honeywell Aerospace. "We commend Aeromexico for its intention to become an early adopter of this accident-prevention technology at a time when airports are busier than ever."

FAA certification of SURF-A on several Boeing aircraft is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 and continue into 2027.

SURF-A joins Honeywell Aerospace's longstanding portfolio of FAA-certified runway safety products including the Runway Awareness and Advisory System (RAAS) and SmartRunway and SmartLanding software. Those technologies are installed on more than 6,000 commercial aircraft globally, or roughly one quarter of the world's fleet. Southwest Airlines installed SmartRunway and SmartLanding across its entire fleet of more than 700 aircraft last year.

SURF-A is expected to provide Aeromexico pilots with a "third set of eyes" in the cockpit to boost situational awareness during taxi, take off and landing.

"Safety has always guided Aeromexico's investment decisions," said Santiago Diago, chief operations officer of Aeromexico. "We are excited about the opportunity to work with Honeywell Aerospace and intend to become the launch customer for SURF-A, reflecting our continued commitment to adopting innovative technologies that can further strengthen flight safety."

SURF-A is available as a software upgrade to Honeywell Aerospace's Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) and Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) already aboard Aeromexico's fleet of 737s. To learn more, visit https://www.honeywellaerospace.com/us/en/products-and-services/products/cabin-and-cockpit/terrain-and-traffic-awareness/runway-safety/surf-a-cockpit-alerting-software.

About Honeywell Aerospace
Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) is an independent global aerospace and defense company whose critical technologies are broadly deployed on the world's leading commercial air transport, business aviation, defense and space platforms. These integrated solutions enable safer, more efficient and more reliable missions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company employs more than 36,000 people globally and supports more than 10,000 customers. With a broad portfolio spanning avionics and navigation systems, engines and power systems, and control systems for aircraft, Honeywell Aerospace combines commitment and deep engineering expertise to drive innovation and long-term value for the aerospace industry. For more information, visit www.honeywellaerospace.com or follow Honeywell Aerospace on LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Media
Adam Kress
(602) 760-6252
adam.kress@honeywellaerospace.us

Honeywell Aerospace runway safety technology selected by Aeromexico for intended deployment on more than 100 aircraft.

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