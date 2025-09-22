Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of its previously announced $6,000,000 proposed financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering").

Since announcing the Offering, the Company and the institutional investor have been engaged in an ongoing financing review process with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") regarding the structure and documentation of the transaction. Over the past several months, the Company has held detailed discussions with the TSXV to address the unique elements of the Offering, as it is the first of its kind on the TSXV. The Company believes that it is nearing the conclusion of this review and expects to receive TSXV approval for the Offering structure in the near term. A further news release will be issued upon receipt of conditional approval from the TSXV and with additional details regarding the closing process.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun Resources stated, "This is a first of its kind financing on the TSXV. Approval of this innovative financing structure positions Homerun as the pioneer of new capital solutions on the TSXV and facilitates future growth and enhanced shareholder value. The level of interest for both our current financings from sophisticated professional investors further validates our business strategy and enables Homerun to accelerate Company development and achieve major operational and asset milestones and ties in with our announced plan to pursue a listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange."

The Company also reports, that further to its September 8, 2025 news release, the Company has several large subscribers for its $3 million, $1.00 unit private placement that have requested that the closing of the $6,000,000 institutional financing be a precedent and so the Company has requested and received approval from the TSXV to extend the closing of that financing to October 6, 2025. Both financings are anticipated to close fully subscribed near-term, subject to TSXV approval.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

  • Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.
  • Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

  • Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.
  • European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).
  • Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.
  • Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With multiple profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:

  • Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.
  • The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.
  • The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a depth of 8 metres with a 32 million tonne resource filed at the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM).
  • The Company's target resource under the three CBPM Lease acquisitions now exceeds 200 million tonnes.

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone, dated September 10, 2025, securing the rights to exploit the Pedreiras mining tenement (871.7212021, 246.36 hectares) at the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM).

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Approval by ANM of Final Exploration Report for Mineral Rights Leased from CBPM in the Santa Maria Eterna High Purity Silica District

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Brazil's National Mining Agency (ANM) has formally approved the Final Exploration Report for the concession area under the Company's lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) in the Santa Maria Eterna District, Municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

The Final Exploration Report includes the NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Homerun's high-purity silica sand in the Santa Maria Eterna District. The MRE confirms a preliminary resource of 25.56 million tonnes (Mt) Measured and 38.35Mt Inferred of high-purity silica sand (>99.6% SiO₂). For further detail, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report available here: https://homerunresources.com/ni-43-101-belmonte/.

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes the Assignment of the CBPM Lease over the Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the transaction for the acquisition of the exploitation rights from Guidoni Brasil S.A. ("Guidoni), for areas granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. All tenements of the Guidoni project are fully permitted for immediate extraction mining and at a lower royalty rate than the Company's previous silica sand supply contracts in the Santa Maria Eterna District.

Further to the News Release dated February 12th, 2025, announcing the total and irrevocable assignment of all rights and responsibilities in favor of Homerun, of the rights to exploit the mining tenements 871.960/1992, 870.462/1999, 870.463/1999 and 873.387/2007, the Company has executed a Term of Assignment with Guidoni, with the Consent of CBPM, for the process number 036.5410.2020.0001386-11, assigning the above mineral rights, subject of bid number 004/2020, along with all its rights and obligations, to Homerun. Under the Guidoni Lease Terms with CBPM, the Company will pay CBPM an extraction royalty of R$26 (US$4.50) per tonne of extracted silica sand.

Homerun Collaborates with Igraine PLC to Launch Rapid-Deployment EV Charging and Battery Storage Solutions for UK Auto Sector

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's European subsidiary, Homerun Energy has entered into a collaboration agreement with Igraine PLC, an investing company focused on alternative energy and life sciences, to work jointly on the deployment of commercial alternative energy solutions in the United Kingdom.

Under the terms of the agreement, Igraine and Homerun will work together on the development of pilot projects focused on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure integrated with battery energy storage systems (BESS). The parties will initially focus on developing a pilot for one of the UK's largest automotive manufacturers, providing a combined charging and battery storage solution. In addition, the collaboration has already identified a pipeline of potential clients seeking to install commercial EV charging stations.

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolve Meadows Solar GP Inc., has received Power Plant Approval (Decision 29985-D01-2025) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project ("Bright Meadows Project").

Located in in the County of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, approximately 80 km south of Edmonton, the Bright Meadows Project is a 15.7 MW solar power project that will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 3,700 homes once operational. The project incorporates agrivoltaics to optimize solar energy production while preserving the agricultural value of the land. This innovative model minimizes land impact and supports long-term sustainability for rural communities.

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced UK Revenue Update

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced FY25 Results Presentation

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

