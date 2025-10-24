Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that the Company has submitted its formal application for conditional approval of the previously announced $6-million financing with a single institutional investor. The Company is now awaiting conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also reports, that further to its October 6, 2025, news release, the Company is oversubscribed for its $3-million unit private placement at $1.00. This financing will close after the above financing, as several subscribers have requested that the closing of the $6-million institutional financing be a precedent, and so the Company has requested and received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the closing of that financing for a standard 30-day period to November 24, 2025.

Both financings are anticipated to close in the immediate term, subject to TSX-V approval.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271921

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Homerun ResourcesHMR:CCTSXV:HMRTech Investing
HMR:CC
Homerun Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Homerun Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources

Establishing a vertically integrated leader in high-purity silica for solar & energy markets

Establishing a vertically integrated leader in high-purity silica for solar & energy markets Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our technical partners in the Belmonte (BA) Solar Glass Manufacturing project have confirmed that the exceptional purity of the silica sand from the Company's resources in the... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) has approved the structure of the Company's previously announced $6,000,000 financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering"). The... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of its previously announced $6,000,000 proposed financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering").Since announcing the Offering, the Company and... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Company"), and its executive management team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture... Keep Reading...
Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release Q3 2025 financial results on Monday, November 10, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 20 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 20, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 17, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 17 octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Homerun Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Homerun Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Finalizes Disposition of Oyadao North License in Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Related News

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Recovers from Biggest One-Day Drop in 12 Years

Silver Investing

Ed Steer: Silver Rally Now Unstoppable, Price to Hit Triple Digits

Lithium Investing

Shaakichiuwaanaan Project Set to Become Second Largest Lithium Mine Globally

Gold Outlook: World Edition

silver investing

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Gold Investing

Gold Outlook

Gold Outlook: Australia Edition