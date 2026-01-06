Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's News Release on September 12, 2025, it has closed the acquisition with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone, securing the rights to exploit the Pedreiras mining tenement at the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM). This is the third and final CBPM lease acquisition by Homerun marking another significant step in the continuing strategic plan to consolidate control over the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.

The newly acquired Pedreiras tenement is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.

The acquisition value is settled by the issuance of US$1,200,000 in Homerun common shares and US$200,000 in share purchase warrants, as per the following:

Issuance of Common Shares: the US$ 1,200,000 acquisition price is being paid through the issuance of common shares of the Company, valued at CA$1.00 per share. For conversion purposes, the exchange rate of the US dollar (USD) to the Canadian dollar (CAD) is fixed at 1 USD = 1.38 CAD to set the number of shares at 1,656,000.

Issuance of Warrants: Without prejudice to the payment provided above and as an additional component, US$ 200,000 in warrants, exercisable into Homerun common shares for a period of one year at CA$1.00 per share. For conversion purposes, the same exchange rate of 1 USD = 1.38 CAD, will be used to set the number of warrants at 276,000.

The issuance of the Homerun common shares and warrants was subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Homerun securities issued under the terms of this agreement are now subject to a standard 4-Month statutory hold period. Pedreiras agrees to contact Homerun regarding the sale of any Homerun common shares and also agrees to limit the sale of the Homerun common shares in any given month to 100,000.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

  • ⁠Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.
  • Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.
  • Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.
  • ⁠Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279591

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Homerun ResourcesHMR:CCTSXV:HMRTech Investing
HMR:CC
Homerun Resources
Homerun Resources
