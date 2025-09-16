Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

This Agreement is currently non-binding and aims to outline the basic terms for the supply arrangements between the Parties. It does not create any legal obligations or liabilities for either Party. The Parties agree that binding agreements shall supersede this agreement, based on the development of the BRFV solar module facility and once the solar glass plant reaches a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS).

The BFS process is progressing on an expedited basis:

  • Abundant silica resources are proximal to the solar glass plant location and permitted for extraction and processing.
  • Discussions to utilize current processing plant capacity in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District are ongoing with a current supply partner.
  • Location, production plant engineering and equipment suppliers, market metrics and input cost calculations for the BFS have been completed internally by Homerun management.
  • Utility suppliers and ties into the plant have been identified with infrastructure costs allocated to those utilities. Other raw materials supply has been identified and priced into the internal economic model.
  • Public and private finance discussions to build the syndicate for the CAPEX (to be determined by the BFS) are ongoing including discussions with the industrial development bank of the Brazilian Government (BNDES).

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun stated, "Last year, Brazil passed Germany to move into third place for global annual installed capacity of solar modules. The vast majority of these modules came into Brazil as imports. The domestic manufacturers have worked with the Brazilian Government to support the growth of the domestic industry through the newly implemented increase in tariffs on solar module imports. That plan is working to fuel both expansion and new solar module production capacity as Brazil moves toward the Government's goal of transitioning solar module manufacturing to a new major Brazilian vertically integrated industrial base."

About Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda (www.brasilfotovoltaico.com.br)

Brasil Fotovoltaico (BRFV) is a greenfield project, idealized by Si&MEx Solutions GmbH, which aims to implement the first vertically integrated industrial complex in Brazil based on Silicon 5.0 ®, from Polysilicon to Solar Modules.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

  • Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.
  • Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

  • Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.
  • European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).
  • Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.
  • Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With multiple profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266614

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Homerun ResourcesHMR:CCTSXV:HMRTech Investing
HMR:CC
Homerun Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Homerun Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources

Keep reading...Show less

Establishing a vertically integrated leader in high-purity silica for solar & energy markets

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:

  • Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.
  • The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.
  • The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a depth of 8 metres with a 32 million tonne resource filed at the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM).
  • The Company's target resource under the three CBPM Lease acquisitions now exceeds 200 million tonnes.

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone, dated September 10, 2025, securing the rights to exploit the Pedreiras mining tenement (871.7212021, 246.36 hectares) at the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Approval by ANM of Final Exploration Report for Mineral Rights Leased from CBPM in the Santa Maria Eterna High Purity Silica District

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Approval by ANM of Final Exploration Report for Mineral Rights Leased from CBPM in the Santa Maria Eterna High Purity Silica District

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Brazil's National Mining Agency (ANM) has formally approved the Final Exploration Report for the concession area under the Company's lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) in the Santa Maria Eterna District, Municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

The Final Exploration Report includes the NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Homerun's high-purity silica sand in the Santa Maria Eterna District. The MRE confirms a preliminary resource of 25.56 million tonnes (Mt) Measured and 38.35Mt Inferred of high-purity silica sand (>99.6% SiO₂). For further detail, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report available here: https://homerunresources.com/ni-43-101-belmonte/.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Completes the Assignment of the CBPM Lease over the Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes the Assignment of the CBPM Lease over the Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the transaction for the acquisition of the exploitation rights from Guidoni Brasil S.A. ("Guidoni), for areas granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. All tenements of the Guidoni project are fully permitted for immediate extraction mining and at a lower royalty rate than the Company's previous silica sand supply contracts in the Santa Maria Eterna District.

Further to the News Release dated February 12th, 2025, announcing the total and irrevocable assignment of all rights and responsibilities in favor of Homerun, of the rights to exploit the mining tenements 871.960/1992, 870.462/1999, 870.463/1999 and 873.387/2007, the Company has executed a Term of Assignment with Guidoni, with the Consent of CBPM, for the process number 036.5410.2020.0001386-11, assigning the above mineral rights, subject of bid number 004/2020, along with all its rights and obligations, to Homerun. Under the Guidoni Lease Terms with CBPM, the Company will pay CBPM an extraction royalty of R$26 (US$4.50) per tonne of extracted silica sand.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Collaborates with Igraine PLC to Launch Rapid-Deployment EV Charging and Battery Storage Solutions for UK Auto Sector

Homerun Collaborates with Igraine PLC to Launch Rapid-Deployment EV Charging and Battery Storage Solutions for UK Auto Sector

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's European subsidiary, Homerun Energy has entered into a collaboration agreement with Igraine PLC, an investing company focused on alternative energy and life sciences, to work jointly on the deployment of commercial alternative energy solutions in the United Kingdom.

Under the terms of the agreement, Igraine and Homerun will work together on the development of pilot projects focused on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure integrated with battery energy storage systems (BESS). The parties will initially focus on developing a pilot for one of the UK's largest automotive manufacturers, providing a combined charging and battery storage solution. In addition, the collaboration has already identified a pipeline of potential clients seeking to install commercial EV charging stations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Appoints Strand Hanson Limited as UK Financial Adviser to Explore Dual Listing on London Stock Exchange

Homerun Resources Inc. Appoints Strand Hanson Limited as UK Financial Adviser to Explore Dual Listing on London Stock Exchange

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Strand Hanson Limited has been appointed as its UK Financial Adviser.

This engagement marks a significant step as Homerun evaluates a potential dual listing on the international commercial companies secondary listing segment of the FCA's Official List, and admission to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

UK Revenue Update

UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced UK Revenue Update

Download the PDF here.

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Download the PDF here.

FY25 Results Presentation

FY25 Results Presentation

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced FY25 Results Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

Download the PDF here.

FY25 Results Announcement

FY25 Results Announcement

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced FY25 Results Announcement

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Homerun Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Homerun Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

Angkor Resources: Unlocking Cambodia’s Resource Potential through Energy and Minerals Assets

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Precious Metals Investing

Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

Gold Investing

Angkor Resources: Unlocking Cambodia’s Resource Potential through Energy and Minerals Assets

gold investing

MBK Due Diligence Completed & Whiteheads Drilling Commencing

copper investing

High-Grade Copper-Gold Extensions at Nugent

Gold Investing

Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

×