Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Approval by ANM of Final Exploration Report for Mineral Rights Leased from CBPM in the Santa Maria Eterna High Purity Silica District

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Approval by ANM of Final Exploration Report for Mineral Rights Leased from CBPM in the Santa Maria Eterna High Purity Silica District

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Brazil's National Mining Agency (ANM) has formally approved the Final Exploration Report for the concession area under the Company's lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) in the Santa Maria Eterna District, Municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

The Final Exploration Report includes the NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Homerun's high-purity silica sand in the Santa Maria Eterna District. The MRE confirms a preliminary resource of 25.56 million tonnes (Mt) Measured and 38.35Mt Inferred of high-purity silica sand (>99.6% SiO₂). For further detail, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report available here: https://homerunresources.com/ni-43-101-belmonte/.

As previously announced, the Company is already fully permitted for immediate extraction and mining operations through its second lease with CBPM in the Santa Maria Eterna District.

The Final Exploration Report for mineral right 870.141/2014 was prepared by Homerun by proxy for CBPM, in accordance with the lease agreement between Homerun and CBPM. The next step will be to submit the requisite filings for the Final Mining Permit.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun, commented: "This is another key step in growing and advancing our controlled resources within the Santa Maria Eterna District. Together with our other CBPM-leased resources and supply partnerships, we are establishing and consolidating multiple large, fully permitted sources of high-purity silica sand to support our processed silica, solar glass, energy storage, and advanced materials initiatives in Brazil for the next 100+ years."

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

  • Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.

  • Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

  • Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

  • European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

  • Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

  • Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263322

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Homerun ResourcesHMR:CCTSXV:HMRTech Investing
HMR:CC
Homerun Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Homerun Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources

Keep reading...Show less

Establishing a vertically integrated leader in high-purity silica for solar & energy markets

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes the Assignment of the CBPM Lease over the Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes the Assignment of the CBPM Lease over the Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the transaction for the acquisition of the exploitation rights from Guidoni Brasil S.A. ("Guidoni), for areas granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. All tenements of the Guidoni project are fully permitted for immediate extraction mining and at a lower royalty rate than the Company's previous silica sand supply contracts in the Santa Maria Eterna District.

Further to the News Release dated February 12th, 2025, announcing the total and irrevocable assignment of all rights and responsibilities in favor of Homerun, of the rights to exploit the mining tenements 871.960/1992, 870.462/1999, 870.463/1999 and 873.387/2007, the Company has executed a Term of Assignment with Guidoni, with the Consent of CBPM, for the process number 036.5410.2020.0001386-11, assigning the above mineral rights, subject of bid number 004/2020, along with all its rights and obligations, to Homerun. Under the Guidoni Lease Terms with CBPM, the Company will pay CBPM an extraction royalty of R$26 (US$4.50) per tonne of extracted silica sand.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Collaborates with Igraine PLC to Launch Rapid-Deployment EV Charging and Battery Storage Solutions for UK Auto Sector

Homerun Collaborates with Igraine PLC to Launch Rapid-Deployment EV Charging and Battery Storage Solutions for UK Auto Sector

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's European subsidiary, Homerun Energy has entered into a collaboration agreement with Igraine PLC, an investing company focused on alternative energy and life sciences, to work jointly on the deployment of commercial alternative energy solutions in the United Kingdom.

Under the terms of the agreement, Igraine and Homerun will work together on the development of pilot projects focused on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure integrated with battery energy storage systems (BESS). The parties will initially focus on developing a pilot for one of the UK's largest automotive manufacturers, providing a combined charging and battery storage solution. In addition, the collaboration has already identified a pipeline of potential clients seeking to install commercial EV charging stations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Appoints Strand Hanson Limited as UK Financial Adviser to Explore Dual Listing on London Stock Exchange

Homerun Resources Inc. Appoints Strand Hanson Limited as UK Financial Adviser to Explore Dual Listing on London Stock Exchange

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Strand Hanson Limited has been appointed as its UK Financial Adviser.

This engagement marks a significant step as Homerun evaluates a potential dual listing on the international commercial companies secondary listing segment of the FCA's Official List, and admission to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Joint Support Plan from BNDES and FINEP Indicating Financial Instruments Available to Support Homerun's Business Plan

Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Joint Support Plan from BNDES and FINEP Indicating Financial Instruments Available to Support Homerun's Business Plan

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is honoured to announce that following the Company's June 12th news release confirming the selection of Homerun's business plan to proceed to the Detailed Work-Plan phase for the strategic minerals funding initiative, the Company has now received a joint support plan from the public call issued by the Brazilian National Development Bank (BNDES) and the Brazilian innovation agency (FINEP), Call No. 753.

The joint support plan indicates the financial instruments available to Homerun within the scope of both institutions to support Homerun's business plan - including long-term credit lines, equity investments, non-reimbursable funds and economic subsidies designed to accelerate high-impact mineral-transformation projects from the landmark USD $815 million strategic minerals transformation initiative jointly launched by BNDES and FINEP.

Below is a list of the Products/Programs/Lines that may be utilized, provided the requirements of each instrument are duly met:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Approval of $3 Million Financing; Updates $6 Million Institutional Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Approval of $3 Million Financing; Updates $6 Million Institutional Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking conditional approval for its $3 million, $1.00 unit ("Unit") private placement financing (the "Financing").

Further, and on receipt of Exchange approval, the Company will close a first tranche for gross proceeds of $1,568,000 and will issue 1,568,000 Units, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), the warrants being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CA$1.30 for 24 months. The Warrants will be subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period of the warrants if shares of the company close at or above CA$2 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Double-digit revenue growth and record gross margin underscore NorthStar's scalable growth model

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

"Our team maintained our pattern of solid year-over-year growth, led by managed services revenue more than doubling over the second quarter of last year," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "Operating leverage driven by continued growth of the business has led to gross margin continuing to outpace revenue growth, with Q2 2025 gross margin percentage reaching an all-time high of 40.8%, advancing our path to profitability. Ongoing innovation and efficiency in our marketing program is enabling us to drive growth while at the same time reducing operating expenses as a percentage of revenue."

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025"):

  • Revenue1 was $8.5 million in Q2 2025, a 15% increase from $7.4 million in Q2 2024. Revenue in Q2 2025 includes $0.9 million of managed services revenue, an increase of 125% from $0.4 million in Q2 2024.
  • Gross Margin was $3.5 million, a 25% increase from $2.8 million in Q2 2024, while the Gross Margin percentage increased to 40.8% of revenue, up from 37.6% in Q2 2024.
  • Profit before marketing and other expenses2 was $0.7 million in Q2 2025, an increase of 87% compared to $0.4 million in Q2 2024.
  • General and administrative expense was $2.7 million in Q2 2025, an increase of 14% from $2.4 million in Q2 2024. The increase is primarily due to $0.3 million of one-time expenses incurred in Q2 2025 associated with the restatement of prior financial results and disclosure review. G&A expense excluding one-time expenses represented 28.4% of revenue compared to 32.3% a year earlier.
  • Marketing expense was $3.1 million in Q2 2025, a decrease of 16% from $3.6 million in Q2 2024, and represented 35.8% of revenue compared to 48.8% in Q2 2024. The Company continues to realize efficiencies in its marketing program.

Financial Highlights for the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2025 ("YTD 2025"):

  • Revenue1 was $16.4 million in YTD 2025, a 23% increase from $13.4 million in YTD 2024. Revenue in YTD 2025 includes $1.1 million of managed services revenue, an increase of 120% from $0.5 million in YTD 2024.
  • Gross Margin was $6.5 million, a 39% increase from $4.7 million in YTD 2024, while the Gross Margin percentage increased to 39.7% of revenue, up from 34.9% in YTD 2024.
  • Profit before marketing and other expenses2 was $1.3 million in YTD 2025 compared to a loss of $(0.1) million in YTD 2024.
  • General and administrative expense was $5.2 million in YTD 2025, an increase of 8% from $4.8 million in YTD 2024. The increase is primarily due to $0.3 million of one-time expenses incurred in Q2 2025 associated with the restatement of prior financial results and disclosure review. As a percentage of revenue, G&A excluding one-time expenses decreased to 29.7% in YTD 2025 compared to 35.9% a year earlier.
  • Marketing expense of $7.2 million decreased 3% from $7.4 million in YTD 2024, and represented 43.7% of revenue compared to 55.1% in YTD 2024.

Recent Operating Highlights:

  • Launched "Summer of Spoils" marketing campaign highlighted by "Exceptionally Canadian" branding targeted at strengthening brand loyalty and player engagement through the busy summer months and reinforcing NorthStar's Canadian roots.
  • The Company sustained record-level customer retention, driven by repeat engagement from recent first-time depositors.
  • Realized continued improvement in cost per acquisition of a customer ("CPA"), down 10% from Q2 2024 due to the increasing efficiency of marketing programs.
  • Completed the Spring Tournament Series in April 2025, with both new and existing players showing higher-than-average engagement levels in subsequent months.
  • Initiated a comprehensive upgrade of our Casino UI/UX to enhance speed, flexibility and overall customer experience.
  • Established a new partnership with Snappy Inc. to deliver personalized, scalable gifting for our rapidly growing base of NorthStar ELITE members.
  • Celebrated our third birthday by hosting exclusive in-person experiences for select NorthStar ELITE members.

Outlook

"We expect to continue to deliver solid year-over-year growth in the coming quarters, driven by steady improvement in our business fundamentals and KPIs," said Mr. Moskowitz. "We have continued with our focus on financial discipline and prudent cost management to maintain our progress towards profitability. As the Ontario market matures, we are excited by growth opportunities in other regions of Canada through our managed services business and the anticipated introduction of regulatory frameworks in provinces such as Alberta."

Q2 2025 Corporate Update Webinar

On August 14, 2025, Michael Moskowitz will present an in-depth Corporate Update, including a discussion of the Company's Q2 2025 Earnings, current operations and strategic priorities. All investors and other interested parties are invited to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025
Time: 11:00 am EDT
Register: Webinar Registration

Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked above.

Stock Option Cancellations

The Company also announces that it and certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company have, effective today's date, mutually agreed to cancel stock options (the "Cancelled Options") exercisable to acquire an aggregate of 6,026,779 common shares of the Company. These Cancelled Options were granted on March 3, 2023, with an expiry date of March 3, 2028, and were each exercisable at a price of $0.50 per common share. No consideration was paid for the surrender of the Cancelled Options.

Restatement of Results

The comparative results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 have been restated in the Company's financial statements and the corresponding management's discussion & analysis ("Q2 2025 MD&A") to include additional merchant fees and player bonus expenses which were not captured in the previously published financial statements. Please see note 2 of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025 Financial Statements").

Additional Information

For additional information, please refer to the Q2 2025 Financial Statements and the corresponding Q2 2025 MD&A. These documents are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company's corporate website at www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Throughout this document, management uses certain non-IFRS financial measures and supplementary financial measures to evaluate the performance of the Company. The term "Profit/(Loss) before marketing and other expenses" is a non-IFRS financial measure. This measure is not a recognized measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is, therefore, not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, this measure is provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective and to discuss NorthStar's financial outlook. Accordingly, this measure should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures, including industry metrics, in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management also uses non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, the preparation of annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of executive compensation.

Operating Results

Marketing expenses are a key driver of the business but are completely discretionary. Management considers "Profit/(Loss) before marketing and other expenses" to be a good indication of the extent to which the business' Gross Margin is in excess of its overhead costs, and therefore offsetting some portion of marketing expenses, reflecting improving economies of scale.

$ Millions (unaudited)
Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,
2025

June 30,
2024

June 30,
2025

June 30,
2024
Revenue $ 8,540
$ 7,431
$ 16,389
$ 13,361
Cost of Revenues
5,056

4,635

9,886

8,694
Gross Margin
3,484

2,796

6,503

4,667
General and administrative expenses
2,742

2,400

5,176

4,803
Profit/(Loss) before marketing and other expenses (1)
742

396

1,327

(136 )
Marketing
3,058

3,624

7,155

7,357
Loss before other expenses (1)
(2,316 )
(3,228 )
(5,828 )
(7,493 )
Other expenses
1,527

1,777

3,815

4,417
Net loss $ (3,843 ) $ (5,005 ) $ (9,643 ) $ (11,910 )

 

(1) These measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have standard meanings and may not be comparable with other industries or companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business, the Company's growth plans being fully funded, expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities, and expected benefits of transactions. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information: Company Contact:

Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer 647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming to Host Q2 2025 Earnings Webinar on August 14th

NorthStar Gaming to Host Q2 2025 Earnings Webinar on August 14th

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that it will hold an investor webinar on August 14th at 11:00 am EDT following the release of its results for the second quarter of 2025. The Company expects to announce its financial results and file its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and associated management's discussion and analysis on August 13, 2025.

NorthStar invites all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below. Michael Moskowitz, Chairman and CEO, will be presenting the Company's financial results and an update on current operations and strategic priorities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 June 2025

Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 June 2025

Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 June 2025

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

NorthStar Gaming Announces Grant of Equity Incentive Awards to Non-Executive Directors in Lieu of Cash Compensation

NorthStar Gaming Announces Grant of Equity Incentive Awards to Non-Executive Directors in Lieu of Cash Compensation

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors approved the grant of equity incentive awards pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

The Company has granted an aggregate of 5,078,913 deferred share units ("DSUs") pursuant to the Plan to non-executive directors of the Company in lieu of cash compensation for their services rendered in 2024. Satisfying the compensation in share-based compensation is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to reduce costs. The DSUs vest immediately and may only be redeemed upon a holder ceasing to be a director of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Homerun Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Homerun Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Options La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Osisko Metals Announces Uplisting to Toronto Stock Exchange

Related News

Base Metals Investing

RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

Battery Metals Investing

Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Options La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Copper Investing

Matt Geiger: Hard Assets at Turning Point, How I'm Investing Now

Gold Investing

Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs in 2025

Uranium Investing

Guide to Uranium Mining in Canada

rare earth investing

Rare Earths Outlook: World Edition

×